11 words coined by celebrities

Celebrities are known for having larger-than-life personalities. They often inspire trends, but sometimes they are credited with creating entire words.

Keep reading to learn 11 words (and acronyms) that were coined by celebrities, from “smize” to “amazeballs.” It’s worth noting that there is no way to know if these celebrities invented many of these words – in some cases we know they didn’t – but they certainly made them famous.

Tyra Banks coined a plethora of words, but “smize” has the most staying power

Over the course of the 20 plus seasons of her show “America’s Next Top Model,” Tyra Banks invented a handful of words ranging from “flawsome” (embracing and loving your flaws) to “drekitude” (wack, disgusting, wrong).

But the most ubiquitous Tyra-ism is “smize,” meaning “to smile with your eyes.”

In fact, the word (and phenomenon) became so popular that Banks released an app to help smartphone users master the art of smizing.

We have Beyoncé to thank for the word “bootylicious” caption You can thank Beyoncé for this iconic word. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Although the term actually predates the Destiny’s Child song, Queen Bey is credited with popularizing “bootylicious.”

Meaning “sexually attractive,” this compound word is so widespread that it made it into the Oxford English Dictionary.

“Swiftmas” refers to Taylor Swift’s annual tradition of sending holiday gifts to her fans caption Taylor Swift invented this word. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taylor Swift coined this portmanteau of “Swift” and “Christmas” in 2014. Now an annual tradition, the term refers to the lavish gifts she mails her fans around the holiday season.

In an effort to take her personal brand to the next level, the singer applied to trademark “Swiftmas” (as well as phrases related to her albums) in 2015.

“GTL” was invented on “Jersey Shore” caption The cast did not invent “GTL.” source MTV

This acronym, which stands for “gym, tan, laundry,” comes from MTV’s “Jersey Shore.” Although it was popularized by cast member Pauly D, it turns out that the phrase was actually invented by series producer SallyAnn Salsano.

“We started summarizing the day’s shoots on whiteboards and just started writing GTL for short, and Pauly was in front of the camera like, ‘GTL? What’s that?”’ Salsano said in an interview with Complex.

And “Laguna Beach” gave us the word “dunzo” caption Another MTV show gave us dunzo. source MTV/Michael Muller

Meaning “done” or “finished,” “dunzo” originated on another MTV series, “Laguna Beach.”

It became so popular that it even entered the notably colorful lexicon of Tom Haverford on “Parks and Rec.”

Rachael Ray is famous for “EVOO” caption Rachel Ray coined a term for her favorite kitchen ingredient. source Rachel Ray/Facebook

Anyone even remotely familiar with Rachael Ray knows that the TV cooking personality loves extra virgin olive oil, which she refers to as “EVOO” for short.

We have Vine star Kayla Newman to thank for “fleek” caption You can thank this Vine star for “on fleek.” source YouTube/Peaches Monroee

“Fleek” comes from the phrase “on fleek,” which was coined in 2014 by viral Vine star Kayla Newman (better known by her username, Peaches Monroee).

It’s typically used to refer to well-groomed eyebrows, but can be applied to anything from hair/makeup to memes.

“Clapback” comes from Ja Rule’s titular diss track caption You probably had no idea this word was invented by Ja Rule. source Getty Images

We hear a lot about celebrity clapbacks these days. Merriam-Webster defines “clapback” as “responding to a criticism with a withering comeback.”

Although it’s commonly used as a noun, it stems from the verb “clap back,” the name of rapper Ja Rule’s 2003 diss track.

Thanks to Drake, “YOLO” became a phenomenon caption Drake’s “YOLO” came from another celebrity phrase. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We can thank Drake for the widespread usage of “YOLO,” but the Canadian rapper wasn’t the only celeb to tap into that particular zeitgeist.

Legendary 20th-century actress Mae West is known for the quote, “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”

Stephen Colbert invented “truthiness” before the “fake news” era caption Stephen colbert coined “truthiness.” source Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival

Long before the rise of “post-truth” politics and alternative facts, late-night host Stephen Colbert came up with the clever word “truthiness.”

“We’re not talking about the truth; we’re talking about something that seems like truth – the truth we want to exist,” he said, referring to George W. Bush.

Perez Hilton coined “amazeballs.” caption Perez Hilton invented this phrase. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Karma International

There’s no denying the pervasiveness of the word “amazeballs.” Coined by Perez Hilton, it refers to something that’s “extremely good, impressive, or enjoyable.”

