15 mind-bending words that have 2 completely opposite meanings

Talia Lakritz
English is confusing sometimes.

English is confusing sometimes.
If you clip something, are you cutting it or attaching it together? If something is transparent, is it invisible or obvious?

The answer, confusingly, could be either one.

A “contronym” is a word that has two contradictory meanings, and the English language is full of them.

Here are 15 common words that can mean two completely different things.

Literally

Literally
“Literally” can mean in a literal or figurative sense.

Variety

Variety
“Variety” can mean a particular type or many types.

Clip

Clip
To “clip” can mean to cut apart or to attach together.

Weather

Weather
To “weather” can mean to wear away or to withstand.

Dust

Dust
To “dust” can mean to remove dust or to sprinkle something with a powder.

Consult

Consult
“Consult” can mean to seek advice or to give professional advice.

Bill

Bill
“Bill” can mean a paper bill of money or an invoice for a payment if someone owes money.

Overlook

Overlook
To “overlook” can mean to fail to notice or to see from a higher position.

Buckle

Buckle
“Buckle” can mean to fasten something together or to break or collapse.

Refrain

Refrain
A “refrain” can mean a repeating phrase or verse in a song or poem, while in verb form it can mean to stop doing something.

Leave

Leave
To “leave” can mean to depart or to leave something behind.

Sanction

Sanction
“Sanction” can mean to approve or to boycott.

Peruse

Peruse
To “peruse” can mean to read something carefully or to skim it.

Out of

Out of
“Out of” can mean outside or inside: “getting out of the house” versus “working out of a home office.”

Transparent

Transparent
“Transparent” can mean invisible or obvious.