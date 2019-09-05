15 mind-bending words that have 2 completely opposite meanings

caption English is confusing sometimes. source Flickr / Marco Arment

If you clip something, are you cutting it or attaching it together? If something is transparent, is it invisible or obvious?

The answer, confusingly, could be either one.

A “contronym” is a word that has two contradictory meanings, and the English language is full of them.

Here are 15 common words that can mean two completely different things.

Literally

caption When you literally can’t even. source AMC/Breaking Bad screencap/Netflix

“Literally” can mean in a literal or figurative sense.

Variety

caption A variety of varieties. source Sean Gallup/ Getty Images

“Variety” can mean a particular type or many types.

Clip

caption Clipping coupons. source igor kisselev/ Shutterstock

To “clip” can mean to cut apart or to attach together.

Weather

caption The weathered rocks of the Grand Canyon have weathered many storms. source Grand Canyon National Park/Flickr

To “weather” can mean to wear away or to withstand.

Dust

caption Employees dust beignets with powdered sugar at Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans, Louisiana. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

To “dust” can mean to remove dust or to sprinkle something with a powder.

Consult

caption Giving or receiving advice? source rawpixel.com/Unsplash

“Consult” can mean to seek advice or to give professional advice.

Bill

caption Bills of money. source Thomson Reuters

“Bill” can mean a paper bill of money or an invoice for a payment if someone owes money.

Overlook

caption Overlooking a Mardi Gras parade. source gary yim / Shutterstock

To “overlook” can mean to fail to notice or to see from a higher position.

Buckle

caption Backpack buckles. source Jeremy Bishop/Unsplash

“Buckle” can mean to fasten something together or to break or collapse.

Refrain

caption Songs and poems have a repeating refrain. source Unsplash/Dc Lovensky

A “refrain” can mean a repeating phrase or verse in a song or poem, while in verb form it can mean to stop doing something.

Leave

caption Waving goodbye. source Flickr/Official US Navy Imagery

To “leave” can mean to depart or to leave something behind.

Sanction

caption Students are calling for corporations to boycott the NRA after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. source Joe Raedle/Getty

“Sanction” can mean to approve or to boycott.

Peruse

caption Perusing a book. source Rob Loud/ Getty Images

To “peruse” can mean to read something carefully or to skim it.

Out of

caption Working out of a home office. source Tran Mau Tri Tam/Unsplash

“Out of” can mean outside or inside: “getting out of the house” versus “working out of a home office.”

Transparent

caption Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak made him transparent. source Warner Bros. Entertainment

“Transparent” can mean invisible or obvious.