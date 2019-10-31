15 great words that will make you sound smarter

caption A dictionary in the Rensselaerville Public Library in Rensselaerville, New York. source Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

The English language could have more words than most comparable world languages – and some of its greatest words don’t get the airtime they deserve.

“Mollycoddle,” “jejune,” and “bumfuzzle” are some of the wonderful words that are underused.

According to The Oxford Dictionaries, it’s possible that the English language has more words than most comparable world languages – which means there’s a legion of great terms out there just waiting to be deployed.

While we don’t forsee the English language’s most common words getting phased out anytime soon, here’s a list of 15 great words that deserve more airtime. Check them out below (with definitions courtesy of Dictionary.com) and then commit them to memory!

Dragoon

Definition: To force by oppressive measures; coerce.

Example: The tired mother was dragooned by her daughter into reading one last bedtime story.

Kerfuffle

Definition: A fuss; commotion.

Example: There was a bit of a kerfuffle during the concert when one of the backup dancers missed his cue.

Indelible

Definition: That cannot be eliminated, forgotten, changed, or the like.

Example: The teacher left an indelible mark on her students, and they never forgot her.

Jejune

Definition: Without interest or significance; dull; insipid.

Example: Try as she might to like it, the book that her friend was raving about seemed rather jejune to her.

Aplomb

Definition: Imperturbable self-possession, poise, or assurance.

Example: He told the funny story to his party guests with great aplomb.

Denigrate

Definition: To speak damagingly of; criticize in a derogatory manner; sully; defame.

Example: They tried to denigrate her achievements, but in the end she triumphed.

Ken

Definition: Knowledge, understanding, or cognizance; mental perception.

Example: The substitute teacher was asked to teach some material beyond his ken.

Pedant

Definition: A person who makes an excessive or inappropriate display of learning.

Example: Reading fantasy books often provoked the pedant in the science teacher, who could not suspend his disbelief enough to enjoy fantastical novels.

Lollygag

Definition: To idle about; goof off.

Example: They were in a rush, so the mother told her child to stop lollygagging around and hurry up.

Onus

Definition: A difficult or disagreeable obligation, task, burden, etc.

Example: As part of the jury, the onus fell on her to seek the truth.

Cavil

Definition: To raise irritating and trivial objections; find fault with unnecessarily.

Example: The politician would cavil at the smallest of things, rather than do his job.

Bumfuzzle

Definition: To confuse or fluster.

Example: The girl told her brother that she needed to stop at home before dinner in an attempt to bumfuzzle him before his surprise party.

Nimbus

Definition: A cloud, aura, atmosphere, etc., surrounding a person or thing.

Example: The volcano erupted and the trees were surrounded by a nimbus of smoke.

Sublimate

Definition: To divert the energy of a biological impulse from its immediate goal to a more acceptable social, moral, or aesthetic nature or use.

Example: He attempted to sublimate his anxiety through peaceful meditation.

Mollycoddle

Definition: To coddle; pamper.

Example: The coach mollycoddled his favorite players, and ignored the rest.