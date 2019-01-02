20 words that are spelled the same but have different meanings

- source
- There are plenty of words in the English language that are spelled the same but have completely different meanings.
- A baseball bat and the nocturnal animal bat are considered a homonym because they are spelled and sound the same but have different meanings.
- An airy wind and to wind down are homographs, as they are spelled the same way but they are pronounced differently and mean different things.
It’s no secret that the English language can be tricky. For anyone learning the language, it’s difficult to grasp all the drastic differences a single word can have.
People most get tripped up on words that are too similar. When words are spelled the same and sound the same but have different meanings, then they are called homonyms. When they are just spelled the same but sound different and have different meanings, then they are homographs.
Here are some of the most popular homonyms and homographs in the English language.
Bat
When used as a noun, a bat could be a winged, nocturnal animal or a piece of sporting equipment used in baseball. It can also be used as a verb when a player goes up to bat during a baseball game.
Compact
When used as an adjective, “compact” means small, but when used as a verb, it means to make something smaller. It can also be used as a noun when talking about a small case for makeup.
Desert
As a noun, “desert” is a dry, barren area of land where little rain occurs. When used as a verb, the word means to abandon a person or cause.
Fair
The word “fair” has a few meanings when used as different parts of speech. When used as an adjective, it can describe someone as agreeable, but it can also describe someone who has light skin or hair. As a noun, a “fair” is typically a local event that celebrates a certain person, place, or historical moment.
Lie
“Lie” could mean to lay down and to tell something untruthful when used as an adjective. If used as a noun, it is a false statement.
Lead
The word “lead” could be the verb that means to guide someone or something, while the noun version of the word pertains to the metal.
Minute
The word “minute” can be a measure of time or a measurement of how small something is.
Refuse
To decline or accept something is the verb form of “refuse,” while garbage is the noun form.
Project
The word “project” has several meanings as a verb. It could mean to plan, to throw, or to cast an image on a surface. As a noun, it is a task or piece of work.
Second
Like the word “minute,” “second” is another measurement of time, while it can also denote the placement of something after the first.
Fine
The word “fine” has several meanings, including two different adjectives. First, it can be used to describe something as high quality and second, it can describe something especially thin. As a noun, “fine” means a payment for a violation.
Entrance
When pronounced slightly differently, the word “entrance” has multiple meanings. As a noun, an entrance is a point of access and entry. It could also be used to describe a dramatic arrival, like a bride at her wedding. However, as a verb, to entrance means to bewitch and delight.
Clip
The verb form of “clip” can actually get quite confusing. The word can actually mean to cut something apart or to attach together. The word even has a noun form, which is an object that helps attach two things.
Overlook
To overlook means to fail to notice something, but when the word is used as a noun, it is a place where you can look down and see from a higher vantage point.
Consult
“Consult” is another one of those tricky words that have two different meanings and they are opposites of each other. “To consult” can mean to seek advice or to give professional advice.
Row
As a noun, a “row” means a fight or disagreement. It could also refer to how something is organized into a line. As a verb, “to row” means to propel a boat forward.
Discount
As a noun, “discount” is a reduction in price and can also be used as a synonym to “on sale.” But when used as a verb, the word means to underestimate someone or something and give them no value.
Wind
A subtle difference in pronunciation completely changes the word “wind.” It can refer to a flow of air or it can mean to turn.
Contract
When used as a noun, “contract” is a written or verbal agreement, but when used as a verb, it means to acquire or to get.
Object
As a noun, an “object” is anything that you can see or touch. It could also be a synonym to a “goal.” When used as a verb, it means to express your disapproval – typically used in courtrooms.
