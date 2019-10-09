20 amazing words that don’t exist in English — but really should

Sometimes you need a word to describe a scenario, and you just can’t think of it.

There are so many wonderful words that exist in other languages that are perfect for everyday situations, but unfortunately, they just don’t translate to English.

In Swedish, “lagom” refers to when something is just the right amount

While in Japanese, “Koi No Yokan” refers to that inevitable feeling that you’ll fall in love with someone.

It seems like there’s a word for everything, but as it turns out, there are a lot of terms missing from the English dictionary that perfectly describe many common aspects of everyday life.

From very specific emotions to awkward situations, languages like German and Portuguese can describe certain scenarios we’ve all experienced perfectly, while the English vocabulary falls short.

“Kummerspeck”— German

caption Many people eat junk food when they are sad. source Albert L. Ortega / Getty

“Kummerspeck,” which translates to “grief bacon,” refers to weight gained due to excessive eating that stems from being sad.

“Gigil” — Tagalog

caption Cute overload, aka “gigil.” source Shutterstock

“Gigil” basically refers to a situation of such extreme cuteness it’s overwhelming, or the irresistible urge to hug something cute.

“Mencolek” — Indonesian

caption Kids often “mencolek.” source Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

“Mencolek” is that thing some people do in which they tap someone on the opposite shoulder to get them to look in the wrong direction.

“Pena ajena” — Spanish

caption It’s vicarious embarrassment. source quinn.anya via flickr

“Pena ajena” means “to be embarrassed for someone.”

The word also exists in German, as “fremdschämen.”

“Pana po’o” — Hawaiian

caption “Pana po’o” is very specific. source Paramount Pictures

“Pana po’o” refers to when you scratch your head to help you remember something you’ve forgotten.

“Lagom” — Swedish

caption Balance is key. source Luna Vandoorne/Shutterstock

“Lagom” refers to when something is just the right amount. In Sweden, it also represents the idea of living a balanced life.

“Shouganai” or “Shikata ga nai” — Japanese

caption “Shouganai” is a good reminder not to try to change things you don’t have control over. source Flickr / Funk Dooby

“Shouganai” refers to something that can’t be helped. It’s a sign of resignation, as in “what can you do?”

“Shemomedjamo” – Georgian

caption “Shemomedjamo” is when you just can’t stop eating because something tastes so good. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

We’re probably all familiar with the act of “shemomedjamo,” which refers to overeating.

“Schlemiel and “schlimazel” — Yiddish

caption Mr. Bean could be considered inept. source Stuart C. Wilson/Stringer/Getty

“Schlemiel” refers to a an inept and clumsy person, and “schlimazel” is a very unlucky person. The two are often combined for comedic effect.

“Schadenfreude” — German

caption Everyone experiences “schadenfreude” once in a while. source Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

“Schadenfreude” means the joy you feel at another person’s pain (“schaden” means “damage” and “freude” means “joy”). This term might be used, for example, when someone cuts you off in traffic while driving, but you still end up passing them, or maybe laughing when someone trips.

“Razbliuto” — Russian

caption “Razbliuto” sounds like something out of a Russian novel. source Shutterstock

“Razbliuto” is a somber word referring to the feelings you have towards someone you once loved but no longer do.

“Koi No Yokan” — Japanese

caption “Koi No Yokan” is not quite love at first sight. source Netflix

“Koi No Yokan” is not quite love at first sight, but refers to the feeling of meeting someone and knowing that it’s inevitable that you will fall in love with them. In other words, it’s the “premonition of love.”

“Backpfeifengesicht”— German

caption We all know that one person. source Netflix

“Backpfeifengesicht” refers to a face that is asking to be slapped or punched. “Gesicht” means “face,” and “backpfeife” is a “slap across the cheek.”

“Tartle” — Scottish

caption Forgetting someone’s name is awkward. source Shutterstock/Lighthunter

“Tartle” is that moment of hesitance before introducing someone because you can’t remember their name.

“Fisselig” — German

caption Presentations can be flustering. source Shutterstock

“Fisselig” refers to being flustered to the point of incompetence, thanks to nagging or being watched by someone important.

“Mamihlapinatapai” — Yaghan (Tierra del Fuego’s language)

caption “Mamihlapinatapai” is in the Guinness Book of World Records for the “most succinct word.” source FOX

“Mamihlapinatapai” most describes “a look shared by two people, each wishing that the other would initiate something that they both desire, but which neither wants to begin.”

“Estrenar” — Spanish

caption Lots of new clothes to “estrenar.” source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

“Estrenar” describes wearing something for the very first time.

“Greng-jai” — Thai

caption You might feel “greng-jai” when asking a friend to help you move. source Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures

“Greng-jai” is that feeling of needing to ask someone for help but feeling bad for the imposition, as well as the fear of hurting someone’s feelings.

“Hygge” — Danish

caption “Hygge” is the Danish mantra. source Flickr/indieman

Hygge is not only the Danish mantra, but a term for a “genial, and intimate feeling associated with sitting around a fire in the winter with close friends.”

“Saudade” — Portuguese

caption “Saudade” is something many have felt. source Shutterstock

The somber term “saudade” has many definitions, but often refers to a longing or nostalgia for something you may never have experienced, or may never experience again.