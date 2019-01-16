21 synonyms that will make you sound smarter

caption Expand your vocabulary. source Jessica Ruscello/Unsplash

Instead of saying that someone is “picky” or “demanding,” call them “fastidious.”

If someone is always confident, they possess lots of aplomb.

“Axiomatic” is a fancy way of saying “obvious.”

The words we use can have a huge impact on our lives. Our word choices can undermine our success or indicate higher levels of stress, but they can also help us reach our goals and impress people like potential employers.

It may have been a while since you’ve practiced SAT words, but expanding your vocabulary opens up new possibilities for expressing yourself at any stage of life.

Don’t be pusillanimous – use one of these 21 words next time you want to sound smart. The definitions and synonyms come from Dictionary.com and Thesaurus.com, respectively.

Solipsistic

caption Self-absorbed. source Alina Miroshnichenko/Unsplash

Definition: extremely preoccupied with and indulgent of one’s feelings, desires, etc.

Sounds smarter than: self-absorbed, narcissistic

Obfuscate

caption To confuse. source Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Definition: to make obscure or unclear

Sounds smarter than: confuse, complicate

Perfunctory

caption Lazy. source Unsplash/Kinga Cichewicz

Definition: lacking interest, care, or enthusiasm

Sounds smarter than: lazy, careless

Equanimity

caption Chill. source Matthew Kane/Unsplash

Definition: mental or emotional stability or composure, especially under tension or strain

Sounds smarter than: chill, calm

Fastidious

caption Demanding. source The Internet Movie Database

Definition: excessively particular, critical, or demanding; hard to please

Sounds smarter than: picky, demanding

Parsimonious

caption Cheap. source Ollyy / Shutterstock

Definition: unwilling to spend money or use resources

Sounds smarter than: cheap, stingy

Aplomb

caption Confidence. source Unsplash/Bryan Apen

Definition: imperturbable self-possession, poise, or assurance

Sounds smarter than: confidence, tact

Axiomatic

caption Obvious. source Maria Freyenbacher/Unsplash

Definition: self-evident, requiring no proof

Sounds smarter than: obvious

Ennui

caption Boredom. source Shutterstock

Definition: a feeling of utter weariness and discontent resulting from satiety or lack of interest

Sounds smarter than: boredom

Lurid

caption Shocking. source UNclimatechange/flickr

Definition: glaringly vivid or sensational

Sounds smarter than: shocking

Malaise

caption Melancholy. source Xavier Sotomayor/Unsplash

Definition: a vague or unfocused feeling of mental uneasiness, lethargy, or discomfort

Sounds smarter than: depression, despair

Diatribe

caption Attack. source wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

Definition: a bitter, sharply abusive denunciation or criticism

Sounds smarter than: attack

Pusillanimous

caption Timid. source Caleb Woods/Unsplash

Definition: lacking courage or resolution

Sounds smarter than: cowardly, timid

Bloviate

caption Lecture. source John Mark Kuznietsov/Unsplash

Definition: to speak pompously

Sounds smarter than: brag, lecture

Rococo

caption Flamboyant. source Kane Reinholdtsen/Unsplash

Definition: ornate or florid in speech, literary style, etc.

Sounds smarter than: flamboyant

Pervicacious

caption Stubborn. source TrinDiego/flickr

Definition: extremely willful; obstinate

Sounds smarter than: stubborn

Cloying

Definition: causing or tending to cause disgust or aversion through excess

Sounds smarter than: sappy, cheesy

Sycophant

caption Brownnoser. source Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Definition: a self-seeking, servile flatterer

Sounds smarter than: suck-up, brownnoser

Malinger

caption Taking a “sick day.” source monkeybusinessimages / iStock

Definition: to pretend illness, especially in order to shirk one’s duty, avoid work, etc.

Sounds smarter than: taking a “sick day”

Maudlin

caption Weepy. source Shutterstock

Definition: tearfully or weakly emotional; foolishly sentimental

Sounds smarter than: weepy

Neophyte

caption Newbie. source Simon_sees/flickr

Definition: beginner or novice

Sounds smarter than: newbie, amature

