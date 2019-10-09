25 words that you’re probably using incorrectly

caption You’re probably not using these words correctly. source Wikimedia Commons

Definitions of words can shift based on common use, but some uses are just wrong.

“Irregardless” and “clichéd” aren’t real words.

“Ironic” doesn’t mean funny or unfortunate, it’s conveying a meaning that’s the opposite of the literal meaning.

There are advanced words you can add to your vocabulary to make yourself sound smarter – just make sure that you’re using them correctly.

While definitions have been known to shift based on the way a word is commonly used, some popular uses are just plain wrong.

Here are 25 words that are often misused, and what they actually mean according to Dictionary.com.

Between

What people think it means: among items that are not specifically named.

What it actually means: referencing or connecting separate and distinct elements.

Continually

What people think it means: uninterrupted in time; without cessation.

What it actually means: very often; at regular or frequent intervals; habitually.

Invoke

What people think it means: to call up or produce (memories, feelings, etc.).

What it actually means: to call for with earnest desire; make supplication or pray for.

Good

What people think it means: an adverb used to describe something done in a good or satisfactory manner such as “You did good!”

What it actually means: an adjective used to describe nouns as satisfactory in quality, quantity, or degree.

Insure

What people think it means: to secure or guarantee.

What it actually means: to issue or procure an insurance policy on or for.

Irony

What people think it means: funny or unfortunate.

What it actually means: the use of words to convey a meaning that is the opposite of its literal meaning.

Travesty

What people think it means: a tragedy.

What it actually means: a grotesque or debased likeness or imitation, a mockery.

Bemused

What people think it means: amused.

What it actually means: bewildered or confused.

Enormity

What people think it means: huge.

What it actually means: outrageous or heinous character; atrociousness.

Effect

What people think it means: to cause something to change.

What it actually means: something that is produced by an agency or cause; result; consequence.

Disinterested

What people think it means: bored.

What it actually means: unbiased by personal interest or advantage; not influenced by selfish motives, indifferent.

Irregardless

What people think it means: regardless.

What it actually means: nothing, it’s not a word.

i.e.

What people think it means: for example.

What it actually means: that is; in other words.

Fortuitous

What people think it means: lucky.

What it actually means: happening or produced by chance; accidental.

Plethora

What people think it means: a lot of something.

What it actually means: overabundance; excess; more than is needed.

Inflammable

What people think it means: fireproof.

What it actually means: capable of being set on fire; combustible; flammable.

Infamous

What people think it means: famous.

What it actually means: having an extremely bad reputation.

Adverse

What people think it means: opposed to, averse.

What it actually means: unfavorable or antagonistic in purpose or effect.

Clichéd

What people think it means: overdone.

What it actually means: nothing, it’s not a word. “Cliché” is a noun.

Dichotomy

What people think it means: difference.

What it actually means: division into two mutually exclusive, opposed, or contradictory groups.

Hone

What people think it means: to converge upon or approach.

What it actually means: to make more acute or effective; improve; perfect.

Random

What people think it means: funny, silly.

What it actually means: proceeding, made, or occurring without definite aim, reason, or pattern.

Dilemma

What people think it means: a problem.

What it actually means: a situation requiring a choice between equally undesirable alternatives.

Less

What people think it means: comparing numbers of countable items.

What it actually means: a smaller extent, amount, or degree of singular mass nouns.

Refute

What people think it means: to reply or deny.

What it actually means: to prove to be false or erroneous, as an opinion or charge.