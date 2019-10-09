25 words that you’re probably using incorrectly

- source
- Wikimedia Commons
- Definitions of words can shift based on common use, but some uses are just wrong.
- “Irregardless” and “clichéd” aren’t real words.
- “Ironic” doesn’t mean funny or unfortunate, it’s conveying a meaning that’s the opposite of the literal meaning.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
There are advanced words you can add to your vocabulary to make yourself sound smarter – just make sure that you’re using them correctly.
While definitions have been known to shift based on the way a word is commonly used, some popular uses are just plain wrong.
Here are 25 words that are often misused, and what they actually mean according to Dictionary.com.
Between
- source
- Flickr/Juhan Sonin
What people think it means: among items that are not specifically named.
What it actually means: referencing or connecting separate and distinct elements.
Continually
- source
- Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
What people think it means: uninterrupted in time; without cessation.
What it actually means: very often; at regular or frequent intervals; habitually.
Invoke
- source
- Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER
What people think it means: to call up or produce (memories, feelings, etc.).
What it actually means: to call for with earnest desire; make supplication or pray for.
Good
- source
- Hamish Blair/Getty Images
What people think it means: an adverb used to describe something done in a good or satisfactory manner such as “You did good!”
What it actually means: an adjective used to describe nouns as satisfactory in quality, quantity, or degree.
Insure
- source
- vinnstock/ iStock
What people think it means: to secure or guarantee.
What it actually means: to issue or procure an insurance policy on or for.
Irony
- source
- Alanis Morissette/YouTube
What people think it means: funny or unfortunate.
What it actually means: the use of words to convey a meaning that is the opposite of its literal meaning.
Travesty
- source
- NBC/”Saturday Night Live”
What people think it means: a tragedy.
What it actually means: a grotesque or debased likeness or imitation, a mockery.
Bemused
- source
- NBC
What people think it means: amused.
What it actually means: bewildered or confused.
Enormity
- source
- Disney
What people think it means: huge.
What it actually means: outrageous or heinous character; atrociousness.
Effect
- source
- Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
What people think it means: to cause something to change.
What it actually means: something that is produced by an agency or cause; result; consequence.
Disinterested
- source
- Reuters/Phil Noble
What people think it means: bored.
What it actually means: unbiased by personal interest or advantage; not influenced by selfish motives, indifferent.
Irregardless
- source
- Flickr/Funk Dooby
What people think it means: regardless.
What it actually means: nothing, it’s not a word.
i.e.
- source
- Pexels
What people think it means: for example.
What it actually means: that is; in other words.
Fortuitous
- source
- REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
What people think it means: lucky.
What it actually means: happening or produced by chance; accidental.
Plethora
What people think it means: a lot of something.
What it actually means: overabundance; excess; more than is needed.
Inflammable
- source
- REUTERS/Gene Blevins
What people think it means: fireproof.
What it actually means: capable of being set on fire; combustible; flammable.
Infamous
What people think it means: famous.
What it actually means: having an extremely bad reputation.
Adverse
- source
- Rob Kim/Getty Images For alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet
What people think it means: opposed to, averse.
What it actually means: unfavorable or antagonistic in purpose or effect.
Clichéd
- source
- Netflix
What people think it means: overdone.
What it actually means: nothing, it’s not a word. “Cliché” is a noun.
Dichotomy
- source
- Disney/Lucasfilm
What people think it means: difference.
What it actually means: division into two mutually exclusive, opposed, or contradictory groups.
Hone
- source
- INSIDER
What people think it means: to converge upon or approach.
What it actually means: to make more acute or effective; improve; perfect.
Random
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
What people think it means: funny, silly.
What it actually means: proceeding, made, or occurring without definite aim, reason, or pattern.
Dilemma
- source
- Brendan Church/Unsplash
What people think it means: a problem.
What it actually means: a situation requiring a choice between equally undesirable alternatives.
Less
- source
- Evan Lorne/Shutterstock
What people think it means: comparing numbers of countable items.
What it actually means: a smaller extent, amount, or degree of singular mass nouns.
Refute
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
What people think it means: to reply or deny.
What it actually means: to prove to be false or erroneous, as an opinion or charge.