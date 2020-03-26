What Insider employees are wearing while we’re all working from home — from comfy hoodies and slippers to workout leggings

caption Wondering what the Insider Reviews team wears while we work from home? Here’s a look at the cozy sweats and slippers we’re living in right now. source Remi Rosmarin/Business Insider

More and more people are working from home as the novel coronavirus spreads and social distancing becomes necessary.

How can you stay productive while working from home? We’ve gathered tons of helpful tips from the experts – our team of freelancers and remote writers.

While you may be used to dressing up in business casual or business formal attire, working from home is dress-code free. To give you some inspiration, we’re sharing what we’ve been wearing to stay productive and comfortable while working from home.

Just a few weeks ago, our morning routines included getting dressed up, putting on makeup, doing our hair, and any other rituals that make us feel ready to take on the day before embarking on our commute to work.

With the spread of the novel coronavirus, our routines today look a lot different. But, one thing most of us are still doing is getting dressed in the morning. Many of our remote workers suggest taking a little time when you wake up to put on something other than your pajamas. Even if it’s just changing from “sleep” sweatpants to “work” sweatpants, it makes a difference.

Whether you need some work-from-home outfit inspiration, are looking for new loungewear brands, or are just curious, we wanted to show you what we’re wearing while we work from home. Most of us opt for the casual and comfortable stuff, but you can find all the details below.

Keep reading to see what we wear while we work from home:

Comfy leggings

source Remi Rosmarin/Business Insider

I’ve been forcing myself to change out of my pajamas every morning so I feel like I’m getting ready for work. But, given the circumstances, my go-to outfits definitely look a lot different. I’ve been opting for workout clothes and comfy sweatshirts. This way, when I want to exercise at the end of the day I’m ready to go. Plus, I’m super comfortable all day long. Above, I’m wearing the Outdoor Voices TechSweat 3/4 Leggings, one of my all-time favorite pairs. They’re super lightweight, stretchy, and feel like a second skin. The fun colors and flattering fit don’t hurt either. – Remi Rosmarin, style and beauty reporter

Cozy sweatshirts

source Sally Kaplan/Business Insider

I am deeply passionate about this hoodie. I would venture to say it’s the best sweatshirt in the world because its oversized fit is *chef-kisses-fingertips* perfect, and it keeps me just the right amount of warm. The inside is almost like a terrycloth material, which I prefer over ultra-soft fleece because it regulates my temperature better. Plus, it’s made with 55% organic cotton, which is a heck of a lot better for the environment than traditional cotton, and Outerknown (which, fun fact, is pro surfer Kelly Slater’s brand) is committed to using Fair Trade Certified factories to produce its clothes. If you’re as concerned as I am with how our clothing choices impact the world around us, I highly recommend spending a little extra at places like Outerknown and buying fewer pieces in the long run. – Sally Kaplan, style and beauty senior editor

Comfier versions of collared shirts

source Alexa Bleustein/Business Insider

After two full weeks working from home, I can finally say I’ve made the transition from pajamas to daytime clothing. Although wearing pajamas is a lot more comfortable, implementing my normal morning routine as if I were going into the office has been crucial in helping me make the mental transition from lounge to work. Lately, I’ve opted for jeans and an oversized flannel to wear throughout the day. There’s something to be said about wearing a top with a collar that really makes you feel professional- even if it’s just a plaid flannel. – Alexa Bleustein, e-commerce analyst

Leggings, our favorite sweatshirts, and slippers

source Victoria Gracie/Business Insider

My work from home outfit the past two weeks (going on three) has mostly consisted of a sweatshirt or a crewneck, a pair of leggings, and my favorite slippers. I’ve chosen to go the comfortable route – as long as I change out of my pajamas from the night before, I find that whatever I choose to wear doesn’t affect my productivity. Actually, I’ve been liking dressing comfortably even more than my typical sweater, jeans, and booties look that I’d normally wear to the office. This sweatshirt, in particular, is from one of my favorite podcasts (Gals on the Go). These leggings have also been my go-to for a while now. I love the fact that they have a fleece lining and they have pockets on the leg where you can put your phone. I’ve also been living in these slippers 24/7. – Victoria Gracie, social media associate

A cult-favorite sweatshirt

source Sally Kaplan/Business Insider

Besides my Outerknown sweatshirt, this Richer Poorer sweater is the one that gets the most play in my wardrobe, even when we’re not working from home. The fleece inner is extremely cozy, especially when it’s cold around the apartment or outside. While the Outerknown sweatshirt’s terrycloth inner helps regulate my temperature, this one does a great job keeping heat close to the body. It also has a great slightly cropped fit, which sits in just the right spot on my hips. I even have the matching sweatpants, which I’ve been wearing at home but particularly like wearing as a set when traveling (cue the waterworks regarding all my recently canceled vacations). – Sally Kaplan, style and beauty senior editor

Lightweight sweats and shearling slippers

source Amir Ismael/Business Insider

My work from home outfits are completely geared towards comfort. Although any T-shirt will do for being at home, I like J.Crew’s jersey T-shirt because it’s soft and has a good fit. The pants and slippers are the most crucial part of my outfit. Since I refuse to put on jeans to sit on the couch or at a desk, I’ve been wearing MeUndies lounge pants for the past couple of days. They’re lightweight, super soft against the skin, and they have two front pockets. Although I wouldn’t wear them outside, they’re all I need for staying inside. When it comes to my footwear, L.L.Bean Wicked Good Slippers are simply the best. They’re warm and cozy with an above-the-ankle fit and shearling lining. – Amir Ismael, style and grooming reporter

Springy tops it’s still too cold for in New York City

source Ellen Hoffman/Business Insider

To get into the right headspace for work each morning, I still get fully dressed (minus shoes). I know a lot of people are saying if you’re wearing jeans to work from home, you’re doing it wrong, but I’m afraid I have to disagree. Jeans are still casual and comfy, and they bring a sense of normalcy to what is inherently a very abnormal situation. I’ve been pairing my favorite Madewell boyfriend jeans with all the cute, springy tops from Rent the Runway’s new arrivals that I wouldn’t be able to wear outside yet since it’s still too cold for them in New York City. It’s the small things these days. – Ellen Hoffman, executive editor

Jeans that make you feel a little more professional

source Les Shu/Business Insider

Normally you’d find me in a pair of Adidas sweatpants when working from home but since I need to conduct videoconferences, proper wardrobe decorum is a must at times. We’re still in the chilly months of spring, so layering is required in older apartments like mine. This custom PolarFleece Shearling Pullover is of my design (you can create your own for $140), so it’s one-of-a-kind. It’s very warm, so it’s layered over a tee. My go-to for jeans is Uniqlo; these are stretchy, comfortable, and durable. And to keep the feet warm, I love these long, thick Light Ski OTC socks from Fits. – Les Shu, guides editor

Incredibly comfy loungewear

source Elisabeth Chambry/Business Insider

My favorite way to work from home is in loungewear that feels good and makes me feel good. I found this fleece turtleneck sweater at Aerie during an online sale. It’s so incredibly comfy I went back online and I bought it in all 3 colors. And on my bottom half, well, that’s throw blanket territory. – Elisabeth Chambry, strategic partnerships manager