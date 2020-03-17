Working out while working from home: how to replicate the in-class experience in your living room

source Grokker

As concerns of the novel coronavirus increase, gyms and studios around the world are temporarily closing as a cautionary measure, dramatically reducing the places people can visit to stay fit.

But just as more people have begun taking their work home, those looking to break a sweat and keep working out can bring their fitness routines home, as well via workout videos and routines that mimic the fitness studio experience.

Workout videos provide an excellent resource for establishing a new fitness routine, reducing stress, and release endorphins during an otherwise sedentary and anxiety-provoking time.

Below, we’ve profiled six different apps and video series that are appealing to different workout types, skill levels, and help replicate the in-studio fitness experience.

Fitness classes are beloved by many, and for good reason. Be it the collective nature and sense of belonging in classes, the gratification of learning a new skill, or the physical and mental health benefits, there are countless reasons why we find workout classes so empowering. While I personally prefer the studio of a Rumble class over essentially any other method of fitness, circumstances often arise that find me there less often than I’d like.

Unfortunately, due to growing developments regarding the novel coronavirus, many gyms and studios nationwide have temporarily closed. Social distancing is now more of a priority than ever before, and many find themselves adjusting to a new normal. To manage the anxiety that comes with such an adjustment, The American Psychological Association suggests developing a daily routine and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to the best of your ability.

Thankfully, at-home workouts are more accessible than ever. Programs like obé focus entirely on at-home fitness and studio-centric apps like ClassPass offer videos as a worthy alternative to in-person classes. We’ve broken down some of our favorite workout apps and video services that help you stay fit while staying inside – some may even help replicate that feeling of being in your favorite class.

Here are the best workout videos, apps, and equipment needed to make the most of your at-home workout:

ClassPass

ClassPass is known for connecting its users to popular fitness studios worldwide, but the app also offers a series of videos that serve as an excellent stand-in for many of its associated studios. The best part: existing ClassPass members can access the videos without using any credits.

ClassPass’ videos can also be broken down by type of workout, necessary equipment, or body focus. We’ve recently reviewed ClassPass’ videos in detail, but here are a few of our favorite workouts below:

101s: Albeit limited, the 101s series is an excellent starting place to learn foundational skills necessary for different types of workouts. Only yoga, headstands, and HIIT are currently available in the series but the videos are in-depth, reliable, and under ten minutes long. Equipment needed: Yoga mat

Albeit limited, the 101s series is an excellent starting place to learn foundational skills necessary for different types of workouts. Only yoga, headstands, and HIIT are currently available in the series but the videos are in-depth, reliable, and under ten minutes long. Equipment needed: Yoga mat

Intro Series – HIIT and Boxing: This series includes four HIIT videos that build off of one another in intensity. The HIIT I video involves a few introductory explanations while HIIT II, III, and IV use the skills learned in the previous videos to create a sweat-inducing workout. Two boxing videos are also included, Boxing and Kickboxing, which function similarly to popular high-energy boxing classes. Skills are explained briefly, but the videos can be paused and rewound for a refresher. Equipment needed: None

This series includes four HIIT videos that build off of one another in intensity. The HIIT I video involves a few introductory explanations while HIIT II, III, and IV use the skills learned in the previous videos to create a sweat-inducing workout. Two boxing videos are also included, Boxing and Kickboxing, which function similarly to popular high-energy boxing classes. Skills are explained briefly, but the videos can be paused and rewound for a refresher. Equipment needed: None

Express 30 for 30: Despite the 30 for 30 name, this series actually focuses on various ten-minute workouts primarily sorted by parts of the body. These videos take more of a training focus, honing in on a few specific skills. Equipment needed: Yoga mat, dumbbells

Despite the 30 for 30 name, this series actually focuses on various ten-minute workouts primarily sorted by parts of the body. These videos take more of a training focus, honing in on a few specific skills.

Grokker

Just as physical fitness is only one component of overall health, Grokker’s fitness classes are only one component of its app and website. When you first subscribe to Grokker, the app prompts you for your personal goals, which can be anything from sleeping more to stressing less. From there, Grokker personalizes your content to focus on your specific health achievements.

Editor’s note: Due to the novel coronavirus, Grokker is temporarily waiving subscription costs.

Training Tips: This hub page has an arsenal of training videos, programs, and specific video collections to make the most of your training experience. Many of the programs are sorted by level, so it’s easy to find a workout that feels comfortable. Its two experts, Sarah Kusch and John Stratford, specialize in abs and core exercises, and toning and sculpting, respectively. Equipment needed: Dumbbells, yoga mat, foam roller

Training Tips: This hub page has an arsenal of training videos, programs, and specific video collections to make the most of your training experience. Many of the programs are sorted by level, so it's easy to find a workout that feels comfortable. Its two experts, Sarah Kusch and John Stratford, specialize in abs and core exercises, and toning and sculpting, respectively. Equipment needed: Dumbbells, yoga mat, foam roller

Yoga For A Clear Mind: This yoga class is specifically geared towards stress relief, which is an excellent reminder of how physical health and mental health often go hand in hand. The 17-minute yoga video encourages viewers to ground themselves and exert their stress through each movement. Equipment needed: Yoga mat

This yoga class is specifically geared towards stress relief, which is an excellent reminder of how physical health and mental health often go hand in hand. The 17-minute yoga video encourages viewers to ground themselves and exert their stress through each movement.

Nike Training Club

Nike is a household name. Between its shoes and apparel, the brand is giant in the fitness space – and the Nike Training Club more than lives up to the company’s lofty standards. Designed by expert trainers with athletes in mind, Nike Training Club embodies the “Just do it” slogan. Like Grokker, Nike Training Club expands beyond physical fitness to encompass a variety of health and wellness areas like nutrition, sleep, and mindfulness.

Start Training: This introductory training video is 45-minutes long, which is often the average length of an in-studio workout class. The beginner class focuses on building strength and endurance and you’re never doing a single exercise longer than a minute. Equipment needed: None

Start Training: This introductory training video is 45-minutes long, which is often the average length of an in-studio workout class. The beginner class focuses on building strength and endurance and you're never doing a single exercise longer than a minute. Equipment needed: None

7-minute Total Body Desk Detox: Perfect for the work from home grind, this low intensity, beginner level workout is an excellent way to wind down. This workout challenges your full body flexibility and aids your posture, which is perfect after sitting at a desk (or on a couch) all day. Equipment needed: None

Perfect for the work from home grind, this low intensity, beginner level workout is an excellent way to wind down. This workout challenges your full body flexibility and aids your posture, which is perfect after sitting at a desk (or on a couch) all day.

Obé

As at-home fitness began its resurgence, obé Fitness has had its finger on the pulse of the digital fitness space. The on-demand fitness service involves various 28-minute workouts that strive to feel as interactive and encouraging as the energy of an in-person class. The obé classes are rooted in three major categories: Sweat, Define, and Flow, each of which we briefly profiled below.

What you need for each obé workout depends on the individual classes rather than the series but many require a yoga mat, dumbbells, or resistance bands. We recently reviewed obé, too, and loved the inclusive community its built of members and trainers.

Sweat: This is obé’s cardio-based series of workouts. Whether you’re missing your favorite HIIT studio, need to let out some stress by throwing some punches (guilty), or ready to dance it out, Sweat is the series for you. Equipment Needed: Specific to the individual class

Sweat: This is obé's cardio-based series of workouts. Whether you're missing your favorite HIIT studio, need to let out some stress by throwing some punches (guilty), or ready to dance it out, Sweat is the series for you. Equipment Needed: Specific to the individual class

Define: Strength is the word when it comes to obé's define series. Their classes are reminiscent of many boutique studio classes, whether it's barre, pilates, or strength training focused on a specific part of the body. Equipment Needed: Specific to the individual class.

Flow: With a name like Flow, yoga is certainly expected. This is obé's yoga and stretching-focused series, perfect for winding down or a mental reliever. Equipment Needed: Yoga mat

With a name like Flow, yoga is certainly expected. This is obé’s yoga and stretching-focused series, perfect for winding down or a mental reliever.

Johnson and Johnson’s 7 Minute Workout App

There are plenty of fitness apps focusing on 10-minute or fewer workout routines but Johnson & Johnson’s seven-minute workout app is a standout. Not only is it completely free but it can also be customized to suit your personal fitness level and many of the exercises are equipment-free. You’re even able to sync information from the health app on your iPhone or Apple Watch for a personalized experience.

Original 7 Minute Workout: This all-levels workout combines a series of exercises that often make their way into cardio-intensive classes, including jumping jacks, crunches, and high knees. If users are unsure of a workout, they’re able to click the info button to the right of each exercise and a video demonstration and audio explanation appear. Equipment needed: None

Original 7 Minute Workout: This all-levels workout combines a series of exercises that often make their way into cardio-intensive classes, including jumping jacks, crunches, and high knees. If users are unsure of a workout, they're able to click the info button to the right of each exercise and a video demonstration and audio explanation appear. Equipment needed: None

First Timer: This workout is modified to work with any age and skill level. From chair-assisted push-ups to kneeling planks, it's an awesome way to learn the basics to each exercise before incorporating them into a daily routine. Equipment needed: None

The 21-Minute Cardio Blast: It's never been so easy to get your heart rate up without leaving your house. This moderate workout combines exercises from the easier workouts to get a HIIT-esqe experience. Equipment needed: None

It’s never been so easy to get your heart rate up without leaving your house. This moderate workout combines exercises from the easier workouts to get a HIIT-esqe experience.

Peloton

Peloton is known as an industry disruptor for its at-home spin bike that has an in-class feel. Whether you’re missing your favorite cycling class, more of a runner, or just looking for the fitness app that’s right for you, Peloton expands beyond its well-known bike to fit into many fitness experiences in practically any home.

Bike: If you have a Peloton Bike, you’re likely familiar with the array of exercises Peloton offers. The various workouts offered on Peloton bikes mirror the experience often found at boutique fitness spin classes. Necessary equipment: Peloton Bike

Bike: If you have a Peloton Bike, you're likely familiar with the array of exercises Peloton offers. The various workouts offered on Peloton bikes mirror the experience often found at boutique fitness spin classes. Necessary equipment: Peloton Bike

Tread: Similar to the bike, Peloton also sells a treadmill that comes with a series of workouts tailored to runners. Like an in-class HIIT experience, these cardio-intensive workouts are sure to get you out of your head and into your favorite workout class (digitally speaking, at least). Necessary equipment: Peloton Treadmill

App: The Peloton app brings the experience of Peloton to any device. Whether you're seeking some fresh air on a run or want a floor workout to do in front of your TV, Peloton's app has it all. Plus, they're currently offering a free 90-day trial. Necessary equipment: Specific to the chosen workout

The Peloton app brings the experience of Peloton to any device. Whether you’re seeking some fresh air on a run or want a floor workout to do in front of your TV, Peloton’s app has it all. Plus, they’re currently offering a free 90-day trial.

Finding what works for you

The abundance of available fitness classes can be overwhelming – even when limited to a virtual library. Countless videos and apps can feel inundating to scroll through and it’s often difficult to determine which workout is the right one for you. But don’t fret, this is natural as you’re adapting to a new routine.

While our list isn’t entirely comprehensive, we believe the videos and apps included are a solid gateway to finding the fitness experience that’s tailor-made for you. Fitness isn’t a one-size-fits-all experience, and working out from the comfort of your home leaves the opportunity for trial and error until you find what makes you feel empowered.