I worked out at the luxury gym where Victoria’s Secret models get fit. Here’s what it was like.

caption Celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Ashley Graham, and Ansel Elgort have exercised at Dogpound.

Dogpound is an exclusive Manhattan-based gym where celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Ashley Graham, and numerous Victoria’s Secret models work out.

I worked out with Dogpound’s Chief Experience Officer and founding trainer Rhy Athayde and learned what a routine looks like for his clients.

We did a mixture of cardio, weight lifting, and boxing exercises that had my heart racing and my body dripping in sweat.

The workout methods used by buff Hollywood stars might seem mysterious, but at Dogpound, an exclusive Manhattan-based gym, personal trainers and celebrities alike share snippets of their workout routines to give fans a look into how they actually exercise.

Victoria’s Secret models and celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Ashley Graham, and Ansel Elgort have exercised at Dogpound, but given the exclusivity and price tag associated with being a member there (one 60-minute personal training session is at least $200), most people don’t get a full picture of what goes on behind the scenes.

To find out more about why celebrities love Dogpound, I worked out with Rhy Athayde, the chief experience officer and founding trainer of the gym. Here’s what it’s like to exercise at Dogpound.

The Dogpound gym located on the bottom level of a corner building in Manhattan.

caption Dogpound lives on the bottom level of this Soho building.

The exterior of the gym is painted black, and I got mysterious vibes as I approached.

Dogpound is located in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood. It’s a quiet, upscale area where celebrities can often be found wandering the streets.

caption Dogpound is located in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood.

Hugh Jackman is just one of many high-profile celebrities who rely on the gym’s trainers to get in shape. Ashley Graham, Ansel Elgort, and a host of Victoria’s Secret models have also been spotted working out there.

Athayde told me he’s trained both Jackman and his son at Dogpound. “What we do depends on [Jackman’s] goals or the role he’s preparing for,” he said of the Wolverine actor.

Dogpound’s open-concept gym is perfect for people who have constantly evolving fitness goals (like actors training for a role), since trainers can change up workout routines easily.

You have to enter Dogpound from a somewhat hidden side entrance on Renwick Street.

caption I almost walked right past the nondescript entrance.

The second I stepped inside, I was immediately met with ambient hip-hop music and a receptionist checking me in.

You can’t just show up and have free reign of the equipment. Instead, clients are assigned personal trainers who create unique workouts for them.

Trainers are rotated from client to client, so different workout styles and techniques are incorporated into their routines. Athayde said Dogpound clients don’t seem to mind the rotation.

Beyond the reception desk, the entire gym floor is on display. It has much of the same weightlifting and cardio you’d see at your run-of-the-mill fitness center.

caption When I arrived, the space was basically empty.

Unlike my go-to gym, Dogpound only had a select few customers roaming the floor accompanied by their personal trainers. I could see the allure of exercising in a serene and near-empty space like this.

In addition to kettle bells, a StairMaster, squat racks, rowing machines, and other popular fitness tools, Dogpound has a boxing ring available.

caption The boxing ring sets Dogpound apart from other gyms.

This detail set Dogpound apart from other well-known gyms. Athayde said that not all clients use the ring during their workouts, but some enjoy finishing their sessions with the extra cardio burst.

When the weather is nice, Dogpound clients can often be found exercising right outside of the building. They’ll push massive tires and weight sleds and do drills with medicine balls.

Dogpound has been rumored to shut down Renwick Street when certain celebrity clients stop by for a session. When I asked the receptionist about this, she neither confirmed nor denied this.

There are plenty of Instagram videos showing Dogpound clients pulling heavy objects and performing drills down the street or on the sidewalk.

Before diving into the session, I did a diagnostic body exam called InBody that analyzed my BMI and muscle-to-fat ratio. Athayde broke down the results for me.

caption The InBody test helps clients stay on track with their goals.

Although the test wasn’t a necessary part of the workout, Athayde said clients enjoy getting solid numbers that show their body mass index and muscle composition. “It’s a way for them to track their goals and progress,” he said.

If a client wants to take advantage of the Inbody reports, they’ll take an initial test like I did and then do follow-up tests every few weeks to see how much their fitness has improved. They’re included with training sessions.

Personally, I work out for the feeling, not the physical results, so I probably wouldn’t do the InBody exam again, but it was a fun added feature for those who are interested.

Outside of the InBody test room is the locker area.

caption I was surprised at how simple the locker area was.

There aren’t any dedicated locker rooms at Dogpound, just bathrooms and a wall of lockers hidden in a corner of the facility.

I stowed my work clothes in one of the lockers and headed back to the main area to start my session.

To warm up for what would end up being one of the most challenging workouts of my life, I did 15 side lunges on each leg and about 20 jump squats.

caption Side lunges were part of the warm-up.

The warm up was just the beginning of the 40-minute exercise circuit I’d complete, but by the end my heart was already racing.

We also did partner exercises, like planks with high fives using alternating hands.

Athayde said this exercise helps with core strength and balance.

We also did sit ups with a high five at the top.

The two-person exercises were difficult, but they motivated me to try my best in order to stay on pace with Athayde. I could see how these exercises could be a fun way to work out with a friend, sibling, or co-worker.

Athayde demonstrated how to use different pieces of equipment around the gym, like the leg press machine.

caption Following a personal trainer made the experience way less intimidating.

Before I used the machine, Athayde made sure I maintained the right motion and form.

The one-on-one attention is perfect for anyone who knows little about exercise equipment or weightlifting but wants to incorporate it into their routine.

We made use of the equipment in creative ways, like standing on two benches while doing a deep goblet squat.

I’ve done goblet squats with my feet planted on the ground before, but Athayde demonstrated a different method that required I focus more on form. He had me plant each of my feet of weight benches that were about a foot apart and then I squatted while holding a 20-pound dumbbell in between my legs.

At this point, I was exhausted, but Athayde said our workout was almost done. We did mountain climbers, rows on the rowing machine, and, to my dismay, side planks.

caption I wanted to give up.

If I was working out alone, I would probably have called it quits at this point, but having a personal trainer cheering me on helped me push through to the end.

To finish off our session, I channeled my inner Ashley Graham and threw some punches in the ring.

I’m a huge fan of boxing as a workout, so I was more than ready to get into the ring. Athayde called out various combinations, which I threw into mitts he was holding.

After doing countless other strength and cardio exercises, boxing proved pretty exhausting. It was the perfect “finisher” for my session at Dogpound, and I ended feeling accomplished.

Following the workout, Athayde stretched me out on a cushioned table.

caption Every client can get a stretch at the end of their session.

At first, it seemed weird to have my legs twisted and stretched by a trainer I just met 40 minutes ago. But the stretching felt amazing, so I quickly forgot I was in the middle of the gym.

Now that I’ve worked out at Dogpound, I understand why celebrities would choose it as their go-to place for getting in shape. The various types of equipment and the boxing ring allow for nearly endless workout routines, and the personal trainers offer a level of expertise that help clients get the tailored workouts they want.

For average gymgoers like me, the price tag of a single Dogpound training session makes it unsustainable for the long term. Still, I know I can take some of the lessons learned in my session to my slightly more crowded yet less expensive chain fitness center.