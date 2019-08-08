Workers in Kuala Lumpur have the worst work-life balance in the world, and they’re also one of the most overworked

Malaysian workers took the third lowest number of 12.3 paid leave days in a year. Pixabay

Tired from work? Just ask people working in Kuala Lumpur, who, according to a recent study, have the worst work-life balance in the world.

According to the work-life index published by technology company Kisi on Wednesday (August 7), Kuala Lumpur has the worst overall work-life balance among 40 major cities in the world.

Other Asian cities ranked relatively low as well, with Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo placing 32nd, 35th and 39th on the list respectively.

Meanwhile, the cities with the best work-life balance were Helsinki, Munich and Oslo.

Kisi

Less than 2 weeks of paid leave a year

The cities were ranked after taking into account three different categories, namely: work intensity, the city’s society and institutions, and city livability, Kisi said.

Paid vacation days, number of hours worked in a week and unemployment were some of the factors considered under work intensity.

According to Kisi, Malaysian workers took the third lowest number of 12.3 paid leave days in a year.

But this wasn’t as bad as Japanese workers, who took the lowest number of 9.8 paid vacation days a year, followed by the US, whose workers took an average of 10.2 paid vacation days annually.

Australia and Singapore did not fall far either, with 13.9 and 14 paid leave days taken respectively.

Kisi

4th most overworked city

The study revealed that Kuala Lumpur was also the city with the second most number of people working for more than 48 hours in a week.

According to Kisi, people in Kuala Lumpur work for an average of 46 hours a week, with 22 per cent working for more than 48 hours.

It followed behind Singapore, whose workers clocked an average 44.6 hours a week, with 23 per cent working for more than 48 hours a week.

Kisi

This, in addition to fewer vacation days, made Kuala Lumpur the fourth most overworked city in the ranking behind Tokyo, Singapore and Washington.

Kisi

Kisi warned that results of the study should not be used as a city livability index, and the report is not meant to highlight the best cities to work in.

Instead, the firm said its index was “designed to be a guideline for cities to benchmark their ability to support the fulfillment of residents’ lives by improving the aspects of life which help relieve work-related stress and intensity”.

