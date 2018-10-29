People donated over S$1 million in 4 days to the Workers’ Party MPs embroiled in a multi-million dollar lawsuit

Four days after posting a public appeal for funds to fight an ongoing lawsuit, Members of Parliament Low Thia Khiang, Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim have amassed over S$1 million in donations. The Straits Times

Four days after launching an online appeal for funds to battle their multimillion-dollar lawsuits, three members of the Worker’s Party have raised over S$1 million from 6,155 donors, and are now calling for the public to stop transferring them money.

“We are closing the appeal for now, as the amount raised substantially covers the legal fees required at this point in time. We would like to ask you to hold your contributions if you have not transferred them,” Workers’ Party chairman Sylvia Lim, secretary-general Pritam Singh and former chief Low Thia Khiang wrote in a blog post yesterday (Oct 28).

The three are involved in lawsuits over alleged improper payments by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council and the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council. The trial is expected to run till Nov 2.

In their online appeal, the trio wrote that they had used up nearly all their savings on the legal battle, including contributions from friends, and could now face bankruptcy. They asked the public for donations via bank transfer, cheque and a PayNow account.

The Workers’ Party subsequently clarified in a Facebook post that the appeal for donations was private, and not on behalf of the Party.

Just one day after the appeal was posted online, donations totaled nearly S$500,000. The amount crossed S$1 million on Oct 27.

“We are very touched by the incredible outpouring of support from the public for the appeal that we launched barely three days ago,” the trio wrote in their blog post.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The financial support is crucial but the moral support you have given us is incalculable.”

They added that they will provide blog updates on how these funds will be used.