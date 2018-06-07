8 members of the Mexican national football team reportedly ‘partied with 30 escorts’ ahead of the World Cup

caption Guillermo Ochoa Giovani and Dos Santos. source Reuters

Members of the Mexico national team are reportedly embroiled in a fresh sex scandal, according to a Mexican gossip magazine.

Eight players, including LA Galaxy forward Giovani dos Santos, allegedly partied with “30 escorts” following the country’s 1-0 win over Scotland last Sunday.

The story has been picked up across the world and has been reported by AS in Spain and Mail Online in England.

Mexico has one final warm-up game to play before it begins its World Cup campaign on June 17.

You can see all of Business Insider’s World Cup coverage here.

A sex scandal is reportedly surrounding the Mexico national team just one week before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is due to begin.

Eight Mexican players allegedly “partied” with approximately “30 escorts” after the team’s 1-0 victory over Scotland in an international friendly on Sunday, according to Mexican gossip magazine TV Notas.

The story, also been reported by Spanish publication AS, soccer-only website Goal.com, and Mail Online, embroils a number of big-name players including LA Galaxy forward Giovani dos Santos and Standard Liège goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (both pictured above) in the scandal.

The party was reportedly held in Las Lomas, Mexico City, and did not finish until “late the following morning” as the players were given the night off, reports AS.

While the report is gossip at this point, it wouldn’t be the first time scandal has struck the Mexico team, as former team manager Miguel Herrera fought a commentator in 2015, four years after eight Mexico players were apparently sent home over an alleged sex scandal involving “girls who worked in the sex industry,” as reported by ESPN in 2011.

Mexico has one final international friendly to play before it begins its World Cup campaign.

A warm-up match against Denmark awaits on June 9, eight days before the team’s first World Cup group game against Germany.