‘I’ve seen people get shot that take it better than this clown’ — British politician rips into Neymar for controversial dives

caption Neymar. source Reuters

Neymar has been brandished a “clown” for his actions in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Mexico on Monday.

Neymar scored one goal and created another, but attracted criticism for his apparent over-reaction to a foul by the sidelines.

The criticism even transcended sports as a British politician said he had seen people “get shot” and “take it better” than Neymar.

Read all of Business Insider’s World Cup coverage here.

Neymar has been brandished a “clown” because of his apparent play-acting in Brazil’s thumping 2-0 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil booked its place in the World Cup quarterfinal and could not have done so without Neymar playing a starring role in Monday’s win.

The forward, who broke the world transfer record when he joined Paris Saint-Germain in a $260 million deal last summer, created five goal-scoring opportunities, provided one assist, and scored a goal to set Brazil on its way in a crucial victory.

But one action in the 70th minute seemingly overshadowed Neymar’s performance as a whole.

That is when Neymar theatrically rolled around the floor, lashing out in apparent pain, after Mexican player Miguel Layun seemingly stamped on his shin on the sideline.

Watch the stamp below…

My favorite part of this is how Neymar waits until he’s no longer being stepped on for his abject “agony” to kick in. pic.twitter.com/oGKjgiPqYc — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) July 2, 2018

…and Neymar’s reaction right here:

some say neymar is still rolling ???????? pic.twitter.com/TjbAOplhfJ — CLUB FUTBOL (@ClubFutbolEST15) July 2, 2018

Former England striker Alan Shearer was one of those who lambasted Neymar for his reaction.

Shearer, who scored 30 goals for England, told BBC that the Brazilian’s behaviour was “absolutely pathetic.” He added: “He’s a magnificent player, but it’s really pathetic. Why does he feel the need to do that?”

The criticism transcended the sports world as a British politician also waded into the debate.

British Conservative politician Johnny Mercer, who served in the British Army for a two-year period between 2003 and 2005, published a tweet on Monday to say he had “seen people get shot that take it better than this clown.”

He added: “What a talent; what a waste.”

I've seen people get shot that take it better than this clown. What a talent; what a waste. https://t.co/JRii7Q24lu — Johnny Mercer MP (@JohnnyMercerUK) July 2, 2018

Not everybody attacked Neymar, though.

Former World Cup winner Jürgen Klinsmann, who coached the United States men’s team between 2011 and 2016, sympathised with the Brazilian soccer star.

“How many fouls on Neymar?” Klinsmann asked rhetorically on the BBC, before claiming that the referee may have needed to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to investigate Layun’s stamp. “This is a red card,” he said.

To date, Neymar has suffered 23 fouls at the 2018 World Cup – the highest of any athlete at the tournament in Russia.

Brazil and Neymar are next in action on July 6.