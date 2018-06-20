The best photo from every match of the 2018 World Cup

- source
- Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
The 2018 World Cup has already provided football fans with unbelievable finishes and dramatic results.
Whether it’s an emotional entrance, a heart-stopping finish, or the elation of a goal just scored, each match of the tournament so far has had something special worth capturing.
Below we’ve collected one photo from every match of the World Cup thus far so you can relive the magic of the biggest sporting event on the planet.
Denis Cheryshev celebrates after scoring to extend Russia’s lead over Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the tournament.
- source
- Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Fans watch from the temporary stands built to extend Yekaterinburg Arena as Uruguay and Egypt play.
- source
- Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Iran celebrates as Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz falls to the ground after heading in a heartbreaking own goal in stoppage time that cost his team the match.
- source
- Stanley Chou/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo slides towards the crowd after completing his hat trick to steal a draw against Spain.
- source
- Getty Images
Olivier Giroud lifts teammate Paul Pogba up in the air after the latter scored the go-ahead to give France a 2-1 victory over Australia.
- source
- Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson stops a penalty kick from Lionel Messi to save a draw against Argentina.
- source
- Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Luis Advincula of Peru belts his country’s national anthem ahead of a match against Denmark.
- source
- Elsa/Getty Images
Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic pleads for his teammates to get into position during match against Nigeria.
- source
- Julian Finney/Getty Images
Marco Ureña of Costa Rica slides in to steal possession from Serbia’s Duan Tadi.
- source
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Hugo Ayala and Rafael Marquez embrace after Mexico’s shocking 1-0 upset over reigning World Cup champions Germany.
- source
- Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Neymar lies on the ground after getting fouled yet again in Brazil’s opening match against Switzerland.
- source
- Catherine Ivill / Getty Images
Swedish fans cheer their team on to a 1-0 victory over South Korea.
- source
- Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring to give Belgium a dominant 3-0 lead over Panama.
- source
- Francois Nel/Getty Images
English captain Harry Kane holds out his jersey with pride after sending a stoppage-time header into the back of the net to salvage a 2-1 win over Tunisia.
- source
- Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
James Rodriguez argues with the official over a call that didn’t go his way as Colombia falls 2-1 to Japan.
- source
- Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Senegal’s Mbaye Niang dances alongside his teammates after scoring go-ahead goal to beat Poland.
- source
- Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah looks on in preparation for his team’s must-win match against Russia.
- source
- Julian Finney/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shows off his new goatee while on the pitch against Morocco.
- source
- Michael Steele/Getty Images
Luis Suarez pumps his fist in the air after giving Uruguay a 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia.
- source
- Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Sardar Azmoun of Iran looks on in disbelief as the referee disallows a goal that would have tied the match after video review.
- source
- Julian Finney/Getty Images
