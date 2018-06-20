The best photo from every match of the 2018 World Cup

The 2018 World Cup is in full swing, with thrilling finishes and heartbreaking defeats producing some amazing images courtesy of photographers covering the tournament.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The 2018 World Cup has already provided football fans with unbelievable finishes and dramatic results.

Whether it’s an emotional entrance, a heart-stopping finish, or the elation of a goal just scored, each match of the tournament so far has had something special worth capturing.

Below we’ve collected one photo from every match of the World Cup thus far so you can relive the magic of the biggest sporting event on the planet.

Denis Cheryshev celebrates after scoring to extend Russia’s lead over Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the tournament.

source
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Fans watch from the temporary stands built to extend Yekaterinburg Arena as Uruguay and Egypt play.

source
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Iran celebrates as Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz falls to the ground after heading in a heartbreaking own goal in stoppage time that cost his team the match.

source
Stanley Chou/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo slides towards the crowd after completing his hat trick to steal a draw against Spain.

source
Getty Images

Olivier Giroud lifts teammate Paul Pogba up in the air after the latter scored the go-ahead to give France a 2-1 victory over Australia.

source
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson stops a penalty kick from Lionel Messi to save a draw against Argentina.

source
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Luis Advincula of Peru belts his country’s national anthem ahead of a match against Denmark.

source
Elsa/Getty Images

Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic pleads for his teammates to get into position during match against Nigeria.

source
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Marco Ureña of Costa Rica slides in to steal possession from Serbia’s Duan Tadi.

source
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Hugo Ayala and Rafael Marquez embrace after Mexico’s shocking 1-0 upset over reigning World Cup champions Germany.

source
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Neymar lies on the ground after getting fouled yet again in Brazil’s opening match against Switzerland.

caption
Neymar of Brazil lies on the pitch during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at Rostov Arena on June 17, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
source
Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

Swedish fans cheer their team on to a 1-0 victory over South Korea.

source
Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring to give Belgium a dominant 3-0 lead over Panama.

source
Francois Nel/Getty Images

English captain Harry Kane holds out his jersey with pride after sending a stoppage-time header into the back of the net to salvage a 2-1 win over Tunisia.

source
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

James Rodriguez argues with the official over a call that didn’t go his way as Colombia falls 2-1 to Japan.

source
Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Senegal’s Mbaye Niang dances alongside his teammates after scoring go-ahead goal to beat Poland.

source
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah looks on in preparation for his team’s must-win match against Russia.

source
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shows off his new goatee while on the pitch against Morocco.

source
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Luis Suarez pumps his fist in the air after giving Uruguay a 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia.

source
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sardar Azmoun of Iran looks on in disbelief as the referee disallows a goal that would have tied the match after video review.

source
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images