Diego Maradona binged white wine during a World Cup match, fell asleep at half time, raised his middle fingers, needed medical attention, and then took a private jet to Moscow

caption Diego Maradona. source Getty Images

Diego Maradona gave a wild display at a FIFA World Cup match on Tuesday.

Argentina thrilled in a 2-1 win over Nigeria, booking its place in a Round of 16 game against France on Saturday.

But Maradona stole the headlines after he binged white wine, fell asleep at half-time, and swore at some fans below his VIP box.

He then required assistance leaving his seat, received medical attention, and flew in a private jet to Moscow.

Lionel Messi inspired the Argentina national soccer team to the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup, but the out-of-control antics of Maradona overshadowed the country’s thrilling Group D win over Nigeria.

Before the game had even started, Maradona unfurled a banner – of himself – over his VIP box at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

BBC cameras picked up on further erratic behaviour as he danced with a Nigerian soccer fan, celebrated the team’s first goal in bizarre fashion, and fell asleep at half-time.

He even pumped his middle fingers into the air when Argentina grabbed a late winner courtesy of Marcos Rojo. Getty photographers captured the moment as his friends attempted to hold him back so that he did not fall over a glass barrier that appeared to be stained with what looks like a white powder.

source Getty Images / BBC

Maradona is an Argentinean hero for leading the country to the 1986 World Cup title, but his over-the-top celebrations on Tuesday resulted in medical treatment.

He was even filmed requiring assistance leaving the VIP area.

Diego Maradona needed some assistance leaving the stadium after Argentina's win (via @SteveSpoiler) pic.twitter.com/Mt80bLizhD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 26, 2018

ESPN Deportes Radio journalist Diogo Cora claimed Maradona was taken to hospital, yet this conflicts with a statement from Maradona himself, who told his Instagram followers that he is fine.

“I just want to tell you that I’m fine,” Maradona said. “I have not been hospitalised.”

Maradona said that a doctor advised him to go home at half-time, because he was suffering from “strong pain” in his neck. As the Argentina versus Nigeria match was precariously-poised at 1-0, Maradona said he wanted to stay and show his support to the team as they were “playing [for] everything.”

He said: “How could I leave? A kiss to all and thanks for the support… Diego will still be there for a while!”

He attributed the cause of his collapse to a “white wine” binge and has now reportedly boarded a private jet to Moscow.

???? Maradona ya vuela en avión privado desde San Petersburgo a Moscú aparentemente recuperado (vía @pvillegas_tlSUR). pic.twitter.com/TPzit4NQzj — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 26, 2018

Argentina plays France in a Round of 16 match on Saturday.