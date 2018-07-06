Hugo Lloris pulled off 1 of the best saves of the 2018 World Cup — but Twitter was more captivated by a horrible-looking bug that tried to fly into his mouth

caption Hugo Lloris. source Getty Images

Hugo Lloris just pulled off one of the greatest saves of the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament.

But the talk of Twitter was how the France goalkeeper made a save of a different kind as the 31-year-old prevented a dragonfly from entering his mouth.

One Twitter user even created an account in the dragonfly’s name.

France beat Uruguay 2-0 in the World Cup’s first quarterfinal match on Friday.

France and Lloris progress into the semifinal stage of the competition on Tuesday, hopefully without any bugs.

The France goalkeeper was able to preserve his country’s 1-0 lead when he got a solid hand to Uruguay defender Martín Cáceres’ incredible header before half-time.

Had the shot turned into a goal, then Uruguay would have scored a vital equaliser and could have gone on to cause trouble for France in the second half.

But Lloris kept France in the match before his teammates doubled the team’s lead in the second half, eventually winning the quarterfinal clash 2-0.

Watch the Lloris save right here:

What a save by Hugo Lloris! …but Godin *probably* should've scored the rebound ???? pic.twitter.com/itE0yGv1Nf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2018

WHAT A SAVE! Lloris denies Caceres with a wonderful diving save! pic.twitter.com/hxkt9l2JHC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 6, 2018

Shots were not the only thing Lloris spent his afternoon saving, as the goalkeeper also won plaudits for preventing a horrible-looking bug from flying into his mouth.

In the 16th minute of the game a bug – believed to be a dragonfly – flew onto Lloris’ lip, but rather than let it into his mouth, the 31-year-old managed to spit it out in disgust.

Regardless of Lloris’ heroics between the sticks, the bug incident remained the talk of Twitter.

One soccer social media account highlighted how insects are no stranger to World Cups.

???? 2014 – James Rodriguez

???? 2016 – Cristiano Ronaldo

???? 2018 – Hugo Lloris It's not an international tournament until the bugs take over! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/qFNAczjo1j — 90min (@90min_Football) July 6, 2018

One quick-thinking Twitter user even created an account for the bug, and immediately asked Lloris if he tasted nice.

Dear @LlorisHOfficiel Did I taste nice ????

But for real I am sorry for entering your mouth with out your permission. I just wanted to be on T.V #lloriskarius #FRAURU — Hugo lloris DragonFly@ Bugslife (@LlorisDragonfly) July 6, 2018

France is through to the semifinal and is next in action on Tuesday against an opponent that is yet to be determined.