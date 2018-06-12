World Cup 2018: The 11 cities across Russia that will host the biggest tournament in soccer

This week 32 teams will meet in Russia to compete for the 2018 World Cup.

For some teams, the trip will be over after just three matches, but for the two country’s that make it to the final, seven matches will take them all across Russia for the next month.

Tournament matches will take place at 11 venues across the country, taking teams as far east as Ekaterinburg and as far south as Sochi. Both the opening match and the final will be played at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, along with several other matches through both stages of the tournament.

Aside from that, teams will travel to a host of different venues as they play, with some teams traveling further than 4,000 miles through the group stage alone.

Take a look below at all of the venues that will host World Cup matches across Russia over the next month.

