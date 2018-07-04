You can take your World Cup viewing experience to the next level by watching the matches on a grass helipad

Football fans in Malaysia can take their World Cup viewing experiences to the next level by catching the rest of the tournament at Stratosphere at The Roof.
The venue is Asia’s first and only luxury bar seated atop an infinity grassed helipad, and offers 360-degree panoramic view of the city and greater Klang Valley.
The bar, which goes by the very apt name of SCORE, will be showing all of the matches ‘live’ on a giant projector screen.
Food and drinks are available if you need fuel to stay up for the late games.
Stratosphere at The Roof has also been nominated by the Malaysia Book of Records for being “The Highest Altitude Grass – Covered Helipad with Big Screen Facility”.