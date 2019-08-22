13 world leaders ranked by how tall they are

caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel deliberates with US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the official agenda on the second day of the G7 summit in June 2018 i source Jesco Denzel /Bundesregierung via Getty Images

World leaders vary hugely in height, though many try and project the image of being taller than they are.

We often see them photographed together, allowing us to see just how much their heights can vary.

Here’s how they stack up, from the 6 feet 6 inch (198 centimeter) president of Serbia to the 5 feet 3 three (160 centimeter) tall president of Ireland.

Studies have shown that voters lean towards taller politicians, viewing them as better suited to leadership.

But the world’s leaders fill the whole spectrum, with some topping six feet, and others closer to five feet tall.

World leaders don’t always publicize their height, which means that estimating often comes down to comparing them as they stand beside each other, or with other celebrities whose heights are public.

Some world leaders even go out of their way to seem taller than they are, so their real height can be something of a surprise.

Here’s the height of 13 world leaders and how they compare to their counterparts. They are ranked from shortest to tallest.

Ireland’s Michael D Higgins: 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimeters).

The President of Ireland’s smaller stature is exaggerated when he hangs out with his giant dogs, Bród and Síoda.

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un: Between 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimeters) and 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimeters).

The North Korean leader is often reported to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, but it is unclear where that information comes from.

He appears to be shorter than South Korean President Moon Jae-in (pictured above), who is 5 feet 6 inches, but experts also think that Kim is often pictured wearing shoes that make him seem taller, which could mean he could be as short as 5 feet 4 inches.

Angela Merkel: 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimeters.)

caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel with world leaders at the 2018 G7 summit. source Jesco Denzel /Bundesregierung via Getty Images

The Chancellor of Germany is still known for staring down world leaders much larger than her, including her face off with President Trump in the now notorious picture above.

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern: 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimeters).

caption Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes a speech at Parliament on November 8, 2017 in Wellington, New Zealand. source Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Russia’s Vladimir Putin: 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimeters).

caption Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow source Reuters

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán: 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimeters).

caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2015. source Reuters

China’s Xi Jinping: 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimeters).

caption Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the background. source Wang Zhou – Pool/Getty Images

China’s President is taller than all of his immediate predecessors.

The UK’s Boris Johnson: 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimeters).

Japan’s Shinzo Abe: 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimeters).

caption Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is and by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2016. source Reuters/Toru Hanai

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: 6 feet (183 centimeters).

caption Turkish President Erdogan (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul in November 2018. source BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Justin Trudeau: 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimeters).

caption Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump at a G7 meeting in Canada in June 2018. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Canadian stands at 6 feet 2 inches, but many have pointed out that he looks taller than US President Donald Trump even though the Trump is listed as being taller.

The US’ Donald Trump: 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimeters), or 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimeters).

During his presidency, Trump has frequently mocked other politicians for being shorter than him.

Trump’s official medical report listed him as 6 feet 3 inches, but his earlier driving license had him listed as 6 feet 2 inches, the UK’s The Guardian newspaper reported.

The Guardian also highlighted photographs that showed Trump standing next to other people who were 6 feet 3 inches, and looking slightly shorter.

Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić: 6 feet 6 inches (198 centimeters)

caption Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić (left) with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at a conference in Berlin in April 2019. source Carsten Koall/Getty Images

While Serbia may not have the global financial and political clout of countries like Russia and the US, it does boast probably the tallest leader.

President Aleksandar Vučić has spearheaded the country’s efforts to join the European Union, even securing the support of US Vice President Mike Pence during a recent visit.

Source: Financial Times