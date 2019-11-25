15 of the most festive holiday-themed world records, from the tallest Christmas tree to the most valuable dreidel

caption The world’s largest Christmas snowflake ornament measured 10 feet, 5 inches. source Viktor DrachevTASS via Getty Images

For years, Guinness World Records has documented world records that celebrate the winter holidays.

The world’s largest gingerbread village was home to more than 1,200 edible candy houses, while nearly 9,000 people set a record for creating the most snow angels at the same time.

From the world’s longest Santa wish list to the most people spinning a dreidel simultaneously, these seasonal records are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Guinness World Records is known for documenting some of the most shocking, wild, and exciting achievements around the world.

Whether it’s a gingerbread village consisting of more than 1,000 tiny candy houses, or a group of almost 9,000 people making snow angels at the same time – these are the world records that will put you in the holiday spirit.

A group of 448 couples kissed under mistletoe to achieve a world record in 2017.

caption The kissing-under-mistletoe world record attempt. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

In December 2017, people at an event at Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida, set a world record for having the largest simultaneous under-the-mistletoe kiss.

The world’s tallest artificial Christmas tree stood more than 236 feet tall in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 2016.

caption The record-breaking Christmas tree. source ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images

The massive faux tree, which was achieved by Arjuna Ranatunga Social Services, was built as part of a carnival in the city of Colombo on Christmas Eve in 2016.

The most people making snow angels simultaneously was achieved by a group of 8,962 participants in North Dakota in 2007.

caption An aerial view of the snow angel event. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

The snow angel record was set by the State Historical Society of North Dakota at the State Capitol Grounds in Bismarck on February 17, 2007.

The largest gingerbread village consisted of 1,251 candy-clad gingerbread houses.

caption Jon Lovitch’s gingerbread village. source Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Constructed by Jon Lovitch at the New York Hall of Science in Corona, New York, in January 2017, the record-breaking, edible village had 1,251 gingerbread structures.

The longest wish list to Santa contained 75,954 wishes and was 13,000 feet long.

caption Children visit with Santa in Lapland, Finland. (Not part of the world record attempt.) source OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

Organized by car company Mini, the record-breaking attempt took place in December 2012.

The world’s longest Christmas wish list was delivered to Santa Claus’ official hometown, Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, as reported by Guinness World Record adjudicator Louise Toms.

Toms wrote that the Mini team created a scroll of children’s wishes on two giant wheels. The list contained wishes from 25,318 people who had written three wishes each. People who participated in the wish list came from more than 30 different countries.

The record for most people lighting menorahs simultaneously was set by 834 participants.

caption A menorah surrounded by festive lights (not from event mentioned). source Dmytro Smolyenko / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The world record was set by the Jewish Center of Princeton. The group of 834 people achieved the record in Montgomery, New Jersey, in December 2012.

The world’s largest gingerbread man weighed more than 1,400 pounds.

caption The massive gingerbread man. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Made of flour, sugar, vegetable oil, fat, water, syrup, cinnamon, ginger, and salt, the record-breaking gingerbread cookie was baked in one piece by Ikea Furuset in Oslo, Norway, in 2009.

The tallest stack of doughnuts, a traditional dessert for Hanukkah, consisted of 3,100 doughnuts.

caption The record-breaking tower of doughnuts. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

The record was achieved in December 2018 by the Jewish Life Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A youth group in Philadelphia set a world record by spinning 734 dreidels simultaneously.

caption A Hanukkah dreidel. source JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

The record for the most dreidels spun at the same time (for at least 10 seconds) was set by United Synagogue Youth, a youth group in Philadelphia in December 2011.

The world’s largest collection of snow globes was achieved in 2000 by Wendy Suen, who had 2,059 snow globes.

caption The record-setting snow globe collection. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Suen’s collection included 439 items that were Christmas-themed or included images of Santa Claus, reindeer, and Christmas trees.

The most expensive Christmas tree ever decorated was worth more than $11 million and was arranged at a hotel in Abu Dhabi in 2010.

caption The world’s most expensive Christmas tree at the Emirates Palace hotel. source AFP via Getty Images

The tree was valued at $11,026,900 and was on display in December 2010 at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The world’s largest Christmas snowflake ornament measured 10 feet, 5 inches.

caption A Christmas tree snowflake decoration. source Viktor DrachevTASS via Getty Images

The massive Christmas snowflake (not pictured) sat atop Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan. The record was announced on October 28, 2019.

A record-breaking event in 2012 included 120 cyclists who lit more than 35,000 light bulbs by pedal power — illuminating a Christmas tree design.

caption A tree lit by cyclists. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

As part of an event in Melbourne, Australia, 120 cyclists rode on stationary bikes to light up 35,028 bulbs in the shape of a Christmas tree.

They set the record for “most lights lit by pedal power.”

The world’s most valuable dreidel is worth $14,000.

caption A collection of dreidels. source Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The record-setting dreidel belongs to the Chabad of South Palm Beach and was created by Pedro Maldonado in Manalapan, Florida, according to Guinness World Records.

The dreidel was made of diamonds and gems contributed by community members. The record was achieved in October 2015.

In 2015, a group of people in Japan crafted 2,036 snowmen in one hour.

The snowman-building record was achieved in February 2015 in Akabira, Hokkaido, Japan, by Drama 24 Unhandy Handyman. There were 1,406 people participating, and 2,036 snowmen were built in one hour.