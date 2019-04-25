World stocks are slumping as bad economic data point to a global slowdown

caption A man stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province, in China. source Jianan Yu/Reuters

Asian, European, and US stocks retreated on Thursday as disappointing economic data in Germany, France, and South Korea fanned fears of a global slowdown. The bad news tempered investor excitement after Microsoft and Facebook continued a run of strong US earnings on Wednesday night.

South Korea’s economy shrunk 0.3% in the first quarter, surprising analysts who expected a 0.3% gain, according to Bloomberg. German business sentiment has also weakened in April, as the IFO economic institute reported its confidence index fell 0.5 points to 99.2 in April.

Meanwhile, French statistics agency Insee reported that manufacturing confidence fell 2.3 points to 101.1 in April – its lowest level since June 2015.

“Although earnings have been generally positive so far, the sustainability of any rally fuelled by strong earnings should be questioned, given how geopolitical risks and lingering growth concerns continue to strain risk sentiment,” said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

“The cautious mood from Asia is likely to roll over into Europe, and possibly Wall Street this afternoon, as investors adopt a guarded approach to riskier assets.”

