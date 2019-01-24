The world was a lot different the first time Tom Brady won a Super Bowl

source Sporting News/Sporting News via Getty Images

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any other quarterback in the history of the NFL, but he hasn’t always been dominating the league.

A lot has changed since Brady’s first Super Bowl appearance – and win – back in 2002.

The #1 song on the charts was X, A Beautiful Mind won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and the iPhone had yet to be invented.

No quarterback in the history of the NFL has been more dominant than Tom Brady.

Brady made his first Super Bowl appearance as a second-year quarterback in 2002. Just days after officially getting the nod to start under center, he led the 14-point underdog New England Patriots to a stunning victory over the St. Louis Rams en route to earning Super Bowl XXXVI MVP honors.

Since then, the 14-time Pro Bowler has appeared in seven more Super Bowl games and earned a full hand’s worth of Super Bowl rings. And while Brady’s dominance has remained consistent over the last 17 years, nearly everything else has changed in that span.

Check out what the world was like back when Brady won his first Super Bowl in 2002:

Even though Brady’s dominance has remained consistent, the rest of the world has changed considerably since then.

The year of Brady’s first Super Bowl win, the average price of gas was $1.36 per gallon.

George W. Bush was two years into his first term as President of the United States.

He created the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later that year.

Source: DHS.gov

And Vice President Dick Cheney had not yet accidentally shot his friend on that infamous hunting trip.

Source: The Hill

Things were very different in the world of pop culture as well.

Usher’s “U Got It Bad” was the top song on Billboard’s Top 100 the week of the Super Bowl.

Source: Billboard

Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Nelly also dominated the charts that year.

Source: Billboard

Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” dropped in October of 2002 and topped the charts for eight consecutive weeks to end the year.

Source: Billboard

“A Beautiful Mind” won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Source: Oscars

Denzel Washington took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a leading role for his work in “Training Day.”

Source: Oscars

While Halle Berry won the Academy Award for Best Actress from her role in “Monster’s Ball,” becoming the first African-American woman to win an Oscar in that category.

Source: Oscars

“Shrek” won as best animated feature film, but “Monster’s Inc.” was also nominated.

Some notable movies that came out in 2002 include “Lilo & Stitch,” “8 Mile,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” “Ice Age,” “Men in Black II,” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Source: IMDb

The TV lineup was starkly different as well.

source NBC

“Friends” was still on the air.

As was “The West Wing.”

And “The Bachelor” ran its first season in 2002.

Source: IMDb

And so did “American Idol.”

Source: IMDb

And celebrity couples looked very different back then. Brady hadn’t even met now-wife Gisele Bundchen yet.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears broke up in 2002, just one year after making waves with their famous denim ensemble.

Source: E! News

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock started dating in 2002.

Source: Cosmopolitan

So did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, leading to the first mainstream power-couple nickname, “Bennifer.”

Source: Cosmopolitan

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were all the rage.

Source: Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt were still together then, too.

Source: Marie Claire

And 2002 was the year Michael Jackson came under fire after holding Prince Michael II over his hotel balcony in Berlin.

Source: Billboard

And, at that time, so many things that we take for granted today didn’t even exist yet.

Like the original iPhone, which first came out five years later.

Source: Apple

And here are what iPods looked like.

Or Facebook, which debuted as “The Facebook” in 2004.

Source: The Guardian

Some others, courtesy of Jon Erlichman, include: Android, YouTube, MySpace, Instagram, Tesla, Spotify, Skype, Twitter, LinkedIn, Gmail, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Google Maps, iTunes Store, SoundCloud, Nintendo Wii, Dropbox, Hashtags, SpaceX, Reddit, Fitbit, GoPro, and iPad.

Source: Jon Erlichman / Twitter

For the record, Business Insider didn’t exist then, either. Neither did our predecessor, Silicon Alley Insider.

Source: Business Insider

When Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl, Justin Bieber was 7 years old.

And so was Jared Goff, the Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback who will face Brady in the Super Bowl.

Which reminds us just how different sports were back then, too.

LeBron James was in high school.

And Seattle still had an NBA franchise.

Tiger Woods won the Masters and the U.S. Open, completing a stretch in which he won seven out of 11 majors.

Source: PGA

And Roger Federer was still a year away from winning his first Grand Slam title.

The Anaheim Angels won the World Series.

And the Los Angeles Lakers swept the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals. Shaquille O’Neal was named finals MVP.

Source: Basketball Reference

And Rick Nash made his NHL debut.

Source: NHL

The Winter Olympics were hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah that year.

But Shaun White wouldn’t make his debut and earn his “Flying Tomato” nickname until four years later.

There was also a World Cup in 2002. Ronaldinho and Rivaldo led Brazil past Germany in the final.

But through all of the changes of the last 17 years, at least one thing has remained the same.

Tom Brady is still playing football better than nearly everyone else.

