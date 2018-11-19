The top 14 boutique hotels in the world, from a romantic retreat in South Africa to a private villa in Thailand

- source
- Boutique Hotel Awards
A hotel has the possibility to make or break your vacation – but, if it’s one of the best boutique hotels in the world, chances are you’ll be in very, very good hands.
In 2018’s Boutique Hotel Awards, fourteen hotels around the world took home top honors in a range of categories.
The hotels were judged on “all aspects of the guest experience covering six categories: dining and entertainment, design, facilities, location and, most importantly, staff service and overall emotional impact,” according to the news release.
A hotel in Bali was named the best overall boutique hotel, while hotels in Portugal, South Africa, Greece, New Zealand, and other countries also won top spots. Categories include World’s Best Beach or Coastal Hotel, Best Honeymoon Hideaway, Most Stunning Views, and more.
Here are the top boutique hotels in the world, from a beachside retreat in the Maldives to a wellness resort in Austria.
World’s Best Beach or Coastal Hotel: Reethi Faru Resort
Location: Filaidhoo, Maldives Rates starting at: $171
World’s Best City Explorer: Corpo Santo Lisbon Historical Hotel
Location: Lisbon, Portugal Rates starting at: $133
World’s Best Classic Elegance Hotel: Relais & Chateaux Hotel Heritage
Location: Bruges, Belgium Rates starting at: $222
World’s Most Inspired Design Hotel: Hotel TwentySeven
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands Rates starting at: $570
World’s Best Honeymoon Hideaway: Drake Bay Getaway Resort
Location: Drake Bay, Costa Rica Rates starting at: $523
World’s Best New Hotel: Hotel Grand Windsor
Location: Auckland, New Zealand Rates starting at: $129
World’s Best Relaxation Retreat: Carpe Diem Exclusive Boutique Resort
Location: Santorini, Greece Rates starting at: $406
World’s Most Romantic Retreat: Akademie Street
Location: Franschhoek, South Africa Rates starting at: $342
World’s Most Sustainable Hotel: Clayoquot Wilderness Resort
Location: Tofino, Canada Rates starting at: $6,500
World’s Best Wellness Spa: Green SPA Resort Stanglwirt
Location: Going am Wilden Kaiser, Austria Rates starting at: $395
World’s Best Private Villa: The Resort Villa
Location: Rayong, Thailand Rates starting at: $150,000/week for whole property
World’s Most Stunning Views: Hanging Gardens of Bali
Location: Bali, Indonesia Rates starting at: $565
World’s Best Family Hotel: Blue River Resort and Hot Springs
Location: Dos Rios, Costa Rica Rates starting at: $89
World’s Best Boutique Hotel and Best Culinary Excellence: Awarta Nusa Dua Resort & Villas
Location: Bali, Indonesia Rates starting at: $403