The top 14 boutique hotels in the world, from a romantic retreat in South Africa to a private villa in Thailand

caption Hotel TwentySeven in Amsterdam was deemed the hotel with the world’s most inspired design. source Boutique Hotel Awards

A hotel has the possibility to make or break your vacation – but, if it’s one of the best boutique hotels in the world, chances are you’ll be in very, very good hands.

In 2018’s Boutique Hotel Awards, fourteen hotels around the world took home top honors in a range of categories.

The hotels were judged on “all aspects of the guest experience covering six categories: dining and entertainment, design, facilities, location and, most importantly, staff service and overall emotional impact,” according to the news release.

A hotel in Bali was named the best overall boutique hotel, while hotels in Portugal, South Africa, Greece, New Zealand, and other countries also won top spots. Categories include World’s Best Beach or Coastal Hotel, Best Honeymoon Hideaway, Most Stunning Views, and more.

Here are the top boutique hotels in the world, from a beachside retreat in the Maldives to a wellness resort in Austria.

World’s Best Beach or Coastal Hotel: Reethi Faru Resort

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Filaidhoo, Maldives Rates starting at: $171

World’s Best City Explorer: Corpo Santo Lisbon Historical Hotel

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Lisbon, Portugal Rates starting at: $133

World’s Best Classic Elegance Hotel: Relais & Chateaux Hotel Heritage

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Bruges, Belgium Rates starting at: $222

World’s Most Inspired Design Hotel: Hotel TwentySeven

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands Rates starting at: $570

World’s Best Honeymoon Hideaway: Drake Bay Getaway Resort

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Drake Bay, Costa Rica Rates starting at: $523

World’s Best New Hotel: Hotel Grand Windsor

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Auckland, New Zealand Rates starting at: $129

World’s Best Relaxation Retreat: Carpe Diem Exclusive Boutique Resort

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Santorini, Greece Rates starting at: $406

World’s Most Romantic Retreat: Akademie Street

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Franschhoek, South Africa Rates starting at: $342

World’s Most Sustainable Hotel: Clayoquot Wilderness Resort

source Boutique Hotel Awards/Bryan Stockton

Location: Tofino, Canada Rates starting at: $6,500

World’s Best Wellness Spa: Green SPA Resort Stanglwirt

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Going am Wilden Kaiser, Austria Rates starting at: $395

World’s Best Private Villa: The Resort Villa

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Rayong, Thailand Rates starting at: $150,000/week for whole property

World’s Most Stunning Views: Hanging Gardens of Bali

source Hanging Gardens of Bali

Location: Bali, Indonesia Rates starting at: $565

World’s Best Family Hotel: Blue River Resort and Hot Springs

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Dos Rios, Costa Rica Rates starting at: $89

World’s Best Boutique Hotel and Best Culinary Excellence: Awarta Nusa Dua Resort & Villas

source Boutique Hotel Awards

Location: Bali, Indonesia Rates starting at: $403