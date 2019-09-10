Some of the world’s biggest soccer stars aren’t happy with their FIFA 20 ratings after EA Sports released a list of the top 100 players

- A number of the world’s biggest soccer stars have expressed unhappiness at their ratings on FIFA 20.
- EA Sports released a list of the top 100 players in the game on Tuesday, and have also been revealing individual players ratings throughout the month.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jadon Sancho, and Gabriel Jesus are among those who have voiced their displeasure at the ratings.
- FIFA 20 is out on September 27 for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
- Read more of our soccer stories here.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Jadon Sancho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Gabriel Jesus are just a few of the global soccer stars who have voiced their displeasure about their ratings on FIFA 20.
Publisher EA Sports have been gradually teasing the official player ratings ahead of FIFA 20’s release later this month, and on Tuesday it revealed a list of the best 100 players in the game.
The release of that list has caused quite a stir amongst the soccer elite.
Read more: The 15 highest-paid soccer players in MLS
Sancho was given a rating of 84 by EA, however, the Borussia Dortmund star, who produced more assists than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues last season, was not best impressed with his weak passing score.
“77 passing?!” Sancho tweeted alongside an image of his FIFA 20 card, adding in a reply to EA: “a bit harsh.”
77 passing?! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/F7M6rrglhL
— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) September 9, 2019
Aubameyang was given a much higher rating than Sancho at 88, but that wasn’t enough to please the Arsenal forward, who tweeted: “88 Gen !!! Im ok with that. But you guys from #EA should explain me something’s that I don’t understand !! what’s your thoughts on my fifa 20 rating card guys?!”
Last season’s Premier League Golden Boot winner then retweeted a number of replies from fans who insisted his rating should be higher.
88 Gen !!! ???? Im ok with that ????????♂️but you guys from #EA should explain me something’s that I don’t understand !! what’s your thoughts on my fifa 20 rating card guys?! pic.twitter.com/hRWCVv54VQ
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 10, 2019
They aren’t the only ones unhappy with EA’s ratings
On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur duo Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez were filmed trying to guess each other’s FIFA 20 statistics as part of a promo for the game’s release.
Dier was given an overall rating of 79, whilst Sanchez was given 83.
Dier sarcastically said, “Thank you, FIFA” upon the reveal of his score, also saying “FIFA can do a lot better with Davinson’s score.”
Sanchez said, whilst pointing at Dier’s stats: “[Speed] has to be higher than this, definitely. Passing? He’s a good passer. You don’t see where he plays, he’s a good passer. And of course, defending. Come on.”
Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho also participated in a similar exercise on Sunday, in which Jesus said when shown his rating: “If it’s me. Come on EA FIFA, you have to be joking.”
Lionel Messi is the best-rated player in FIFA 20 with a rating of 94, while Cristiano Ronaldo follows him in second with a rating of 93.
Neymar Jr, Eden Hazard, and Kevin De Bruyne complete the top five with scores of 92, 91, and 91 respectively.
FIFA 20 will be released on September 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Read more:
Lionel Messi has been twice as good as Cristiano Ronaldo in the modern era, according to a computer algorithm
The ‘child’ who went viral after being filmed smoking at a charity soccer game is reportedly actually 36
Cristiano Ronaldo once dreamed of being the world’s best soccer player. Now, Joao Felix wants to follow in his footsteps, according to the teenager’s former club.