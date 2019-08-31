See the world’s first fully electric rally car: the Corsa-e

source Opel

German automaker Opel is releasing what it claims is the world’s first all-electric rally car.

It’s a modified version of the Europe-only Opel Corsa-e, which itself is the electric version of the Corsa.

The Corsa-e is part of Opel’s plan to electrifying every model they offer by 2024.

The Corsa-e is the first time the automaker is offering a battery-electric version of the Corsa, one of its most popular models.

“It is no coincidence that our first pure electric model of the new generation is a Corsa, our most popular nameplate and one of the best-selling cars in Europe”, Michael Lohscheller told journalists at a press conference earlier this year in Rüsselsheim, Germany announcing the company’s electrification strategy.

“The Corsa-e not only makes electric mobility more practical and convenient but also more accessible.”

The rally car version features a lightweight body, integrated roll-cage, and underbody protection for the engine and transmission. There’s also an electric fire extinguisher, quick releases for the hood and hatchback, and regenerative braking capabilities to increase safety.

Opel plans on making 15 of the rally cars, specifically for the 2020 to 2021 ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup, according to Roadshow. The electric vehicle rally cup, which is the first of its kind, brings together around 100 young drivers from 18 countries to race with electric drives, according to President ADAC Sport Hermann Tomczyk in a prepared statement.

Opel already has plans to electrify more models, including what is set to be the company’s first plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive, the Grandland X Hybrid4. The automaker plans to have an electrified version of all of their car models by 2024, according to Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller in a prepared statement.

Take a look at the world’s first all-electric rally car:

The Corsa is one of Opel’s most popular models, according to the automaker. More than 13.6 million units of the Opel Corsa has been produced since its 1982 induction.

The non-rally car version is the first time Opel is offering a battery-electric version of the Corsa, which is now in its sixth generation. The car will not be available in the US, according to Car and Driver.

Opel-Vauxhall was acquired by Peugeot maker PSA Group in March 2017 and plans to re-enter the US market in the next four years, according to Car and Driver.

The 136 horsepower car has a range of 330 kilometers or 205 miles. It also has a zero-to-62 mph time of 8.1 seconds.

The zero-to-31 mph time is 2.8 seconds.

The car has three driving ranges: Normal, Eco, and Sport. Sport increases responsiveness and driving dynamics while slightly losing driving range. Eco increases the range of the range without affecting comfort, claims Opel.

The rally version of the Corsa-e is being built for the 2020 and 2021 Opel e-Rally Cup.

It includes a lighter body and more protective outfits such as underbody protection and regenerative braking.

The ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup is the first rally cup for electric cars, according to Opel.

The cup will begin in summer 2020 and have around ten qualifying rounds through 2021 for the “Super Season.”

“The new Corsa is also fun to drive and particularly dynamic. Using the production car as the basis, we are the first carmaker in the world to have developed an electric rally car” Lohscheller said in a prepared statement.

The Opel Corsa-e Rally is currently being developed in Rüsselsheim, Germany.

Opel made 15 of the cars to compete in the 2020/2021 ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup.

The non-rally car standard equipment includes 17-inch light-alloy wheels, two-tone paint, and a digitized cockpit.

The non-rally car five-seater Corsa-e starts at €29,900, or $33,200.96. This includes the VAT in Germany.

The 50 kWh battery can be fast-charged to 80 percent in 30 minutes, and the battery’s status can be checked in the “myOpel” app. The car can be charged multiple ways: via cable, wall-box or high-speed charging.

Opel will start delivering the Corsa-e in the spring of 2020, the same year the Opel e-Rally Cup is planned for.