World’s Largest Annual Feng Shui And Astrology Live Conference by No. 1 Chinese Metaphysics Expert Joey Yap Concludes with Global Audience of 32,000

Participants from over 32 countries attended Joey Yap’s largest conferences in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur









Over 32,000 participants attended Joey Yap’s annual Feng Shui & Astrology seminar (FSA 2020) this year

Joey Yap shared about the forecasts for the Year of the Metal Rat and shed light on the global economic outlook for 2020





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 January 2020 – Global best-selling author and world-famous Feng Shui expert Joey Yap successfully held his highly-anticipated annual Feng Shui & Astrology seminar across Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, drawing the largest crowd of over 32,000 participants. Attracting over 8,000 attendees at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on 5th January 2020, the FSA 2020 went on to enthral an overwhelming crowd of more than 24,000 enthusiastic fans on 11th and 12th January 2020 in Kuala Lumpur.







Participants from over 32 countries have specially made their way to Joey Yap’s live conferences to gain valuable insights on the upcoming year from the renowned Feng Shui expert.





During the highly successful conferences, Joey Yap shared his wealth of insights on the latest 2020 Feng Shui Outlook, as well as comprehensive forecasts on wealth, career, romance, health and family for each of the 12 zodiac groups. Joey Yap also revealed a useful deep dive analysis of Feng Shui and Qi Men, as well as how one can utilise Qi Men Dun Jia charts to forecast outcomes, and to improve each individual’s life for 2020.





Joey Yap Feng Shui & Astrology seminar 2020 in Kuala Lumpur









Joey Yap Feng Shui & Astrology seminar 2020 in Singapore





Joey Yap’s first seminar was held almost 24 years ago, with a humble attendance of 8 participants. Since then, his followers have grown by leaps and bounds, and enthusiasts from all over the world have travelled miles to attend his highly-anticipated live conferences every year.





“In the span of a week, I’ve had the honor of speaking to, and touching over 32,000 lives. This is the biggest crowd that I have ever spoken to. What a long way we’ve come, and this is truly an unbelievable dream come true. It has been the utmost pleasure of my team to serve you, and we couldn’t be more proud of successfully building this community to help transform lives together,” says Joey Yap.





Design your ideal life in 2020 with Joey Yap’s invaluable insights with your own BaZi chart using Chinese Metaphysics, and build 2020 as your best year yet.





Missed out on the seminar? It is never too late to start learning! Check out the the FREE Thriver’s Guide 2020 that everyone is raving about at: (http://www.joeyyap.com/2020sg).





About Joey Yap

Joey is the world #1 authority in Feng Shui and Chinese Metaphysics. He’s a bestselling author of 182 books published in 7 different languages with more than 4,200,000 copies sold globally. He speaks to more than 50,000 people at his live events around the world and has been featured in BBC, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, Forbes, The International Herald Tribune, Tatler and Time.



In the last 20 years, he has been helping thousands of students and clients from all over the world, embark on their life’s journey towards a transformational experience using Feng Shui, BaZi, Yi Jing, Face Reading, Date Selection and Qi Men Dun Jia. He is also the creator of the award-winning programs Grow Rich with BaZi and Design

Your Destiny programs.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/datojoeyyap/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djoeyyap/