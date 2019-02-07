The world’s largest luxury cruise ship suite will have a $200,000 bed and starts at $11,000 per night — here’s what it will look like

caption The Regent Suite will feature a $200,000 bed. source Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises plans to introduce what it says will be the largest suite in luxury cruise ship history in February 2020.

The Regent Suite starts at $11,000 per night.

The suite will feature a $200,000 bed with a mattress that requires 18 months and over 300 hours to make.

The 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite will debut on the Seven Seas Splendor and will feature a sauna, steam room, 1,300 square-foot veranda, $200,000 bed, and unlimited spa treatments.

The suite starts at $11,000 per night and is already sold out for almost all of the Seven Seas Splendor cruises planned for 2020.

Here’s what the suite will look like.

The 4,443 square-foot Regent Suite will be almost twice as large as the average US home, according to Regent Seven Seas.

source Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The suite’s interior will measure over 3,000 square-feet and feature Italian marble and golden chandeliers.

source Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The suite will also have a 1,300 square-foot veranda.

source Regent Seven Seas

Passengers will have access to unlimited spa treatments, in addition to a sauna and steam room.

source Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The master bedroom will have a $200,000 king-sized bed made by Hastens. The bed will have a mattress that requires 18 months and over 300 hours to make.

source Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The suite will also come with a personal butler who can make drinks and arrange for on-shore transportation in a private car.

source Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Regent Suite will be able to hold six passengers and starts at $11,000 per night.

source Regent Seven Seas Cruises

But the suite has already sold out for many of the Seven Seas Splendor’s 2020 cruises.

source Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The rest of the Seven Seas Splendor will also be luxurious.

source Regent Seven Seas Cruises

It will have a total of 375 suites.

source Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The ship will set sail in February 2020.