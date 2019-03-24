The 18 most terrifying bridges in the world feature steep slopes and stomach-churning heights — take a look

caption The Trift Bridge in Switzerland is 330 feet high. source Alexander Chaikin/Shutterstock

The world’s scariest bridges are known for their steep slopes and stomach-churning heights.

Some bridges that may look terrifying are actually relatively safe to cross, like the Sidu River Bridge in China.

Others, like the U Bein Bridge in Myanmar, may be on the verge of collapse.

On the morning of August 14, a fierce thunderstorm struck the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, sending the decades-old structure tumbling to the ground.

In the years leading up to the collapse, engineers had warned that the bridge might not be structurally sound, but the timing was ill-fated. Just as the bridge’s maintenance company began to embark on repairs, the storm derailed their efforts.

Determining whether a bridge is “safe” is a complicated question. In the United States, one of out every ten bridges is considered “structurally deficient,” meaning it’s in need of significant maintenance or repair. That includes the Brooklyn Bridge, which carries more than 100,000 vehicles each day.

While it’s difficult to tell if a bridge is dangerous just by looking at it, a few bridges are downright terrifying to cross no matter their stability.

We’ve rounded up some of the scariest bridges in the world, which are notable for their stomach-churning heights, rickety guardrails, and steep slopes that seem to defy engineering logic. Take a look.

To build the Langkawi Sky Bridge in Malaysia, a construction team had to lift the structure by helicopter.

caption Visitors walk on the Langkawi Sky Bridge in Malaysia’s popular island of Langkawi. source Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

At 410 feet long, it’s the longest curved bridge in the world.

It only took six months to build the Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado, which hovers more than 950 feet above the Arkansas River.

caption An aerial view of the Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado. source Inbound Horizons/Shutterstock

Royal Gorge may have lost its title as the world’s highest bridge, but it’s still the tallest in the US.

The Cloud Bridge at Daedunsan Mountain in South Korea slopes above a narrow canyon.

caption The Daedunsan Mountain Cloud Bridge in South Korea. source new-photocorner/Shutterstock

“I felt it swaying as the gusts of wind came up and wrapped around the peaks,” one travel blogger wrote.

The Aiguille du Midi bridge in the French Alps is accessible by cable car.

caption The Aiguille du Midi bridge in the French Alps. source Elephotos/Shutterstock

Visitors can also travel to the summit of the mountain, which is more than 12,000 feet tall.

It costs about $20 to cross the Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge in China.

caption The Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge in China. source unge255_stocker/Shutterstock

As its name suggests, the bridge has a transparent walkway.

Japan’s Eshima Ohashi Bridge looks like a rollercoaster.

caption The Eshima Ohashi Bridge in Japan. source The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

The bridge appears incredibly steep from certain angles, but the incline for drivers is somewhat gradual.

The Titlis Cliff Walk in the Swiss Alps is Europe’s highest suspension bridge.

caption The bridge rises 10,000 feet above sea level. source Lenush/Shutterstock

A spokesperson for the nearby Titlis Engelberg ski resort told NBC News that it was “impossible to fall from the bridge.”

To get to the Trift Bridge in Switzerland, visitors have to take a cable car, then hike around 1.5 miles uphill.

caption The Trift Bridge in Switzerland. source Alexander Chaikin/Shutterstock

The bridge is only open to pedestrians.

There have been a few deaths on the Capilano Suspension Bridge in Vancouver.

caption The Capilano Suspension Bridge in Vancouver. source i viewfinder/Shutterstock

An American high school student died in 2010 after climbing over a railing.

Construction workers had to use a rocket to build the suspension cable on China’s Sidu River Bridge.

caption Fog surrounds the Sidu River Bridge on April 4, 2017. source Wen Lin/VCG

The bridge may look terrifying, but it’s able to hold more than 43 million tons of weight.

Ireland’s Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge offers a shaky pathway to a small island.

caption The Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge in Northern Ireland. source Nahlik/Shutterstock

The bridge is relatively short – around 66 feet.

Ghana’s Kakum Canopy Walk isn’t for the faint of heart.

caption The canopy walkway in Kakum National Park. source Linda Hughes Photography/Shutterstock

The walkway is actually a series of seven bridges that stretches across multiple tree tops.

The Hussaini Hanging Bridge in Pakistan was once so unsteady, it washed away and had to be rebuilt.

caption The Hussaini Hanging Bridge in Pakistan. source TripDeeDee Photo/Shutterstock

It’s been dubbed the most dangerous bridge in the world.

Nepal’s Hanging Bridge of Ghasa is used to herd cattle.

caption The Hanging Bridge of Ghasa in Nepal. source Vixit/Shutterstock

Animals are a common sight on the bridge, but pedestrians are also welcome to cross.

New Zealand’s Kawarau Bridge is the world’s first commercial bungee jumping site.

caption A person prepares to bungee jump off the Kawarau Bridge. source Judith Lienert/Shutterstock

Daredevils can take the plunge from more than 140 feet above the Kawarau River.

The teakwood pillars on Myanmar’s U Bein Bridge are decaying, leading to concerns that it may one day collapse.

caption The U Bein Bridge in Myanmar. source Thanya Jones/Shutterstock

The bridge has been around for nearly 120 years.

China’s Tianmen Skywalk is only 3 feet wide.

caption The Tianmen Skywalk in China. source vichie81/Shutterstock

At 4,700 feet above ground, the glass skywalk offers a chilling view of the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.

The Windsor Bridge in Gibraltar is located along a path called “Thrill Seekers Trail.”

caption The Windsor Bridge in Gibraltar. source johnbraid/Shutterstock

The bridge opened in 2016, so its construction is fairly new, but visitors must be brave enough to walk above a 164-foot-deep gorge.