These are the world’s most valuable passports in 2019

- Arton Capital ranks passports by the number of countries one can visit without obtaining a visa.
- The United States is tied for third this year after being tied for second in 2018.
- The United Arab Emirates received the top spot in this year’s rankings.
The United States has fallen one spot in the finance firm Arton Capital’s 2019 rankings of passport mobility, which measures the number of countries one can visit with a given nation’s passport without obtaining a visa. The US is tied for third in the 2019 rankings, down from second in 2018. The United Arab Emirates took the top spot with a passport that provides access to 167 countries.
You can see all of the countries ranked in the top 10 below.
Countries are ranked according to Arton’s “Visa-Free Score,” with a higher score resulting in a higher ranking.
T10. Bulgaria — 158 countries
T10. Romania — 158 countries
T10. Cyprus — 158 countries
9. Malaysia — 159 countries
8. Estonia — 160 countries
T7. Slovenia — 161 countries
T7. Poland — 161 countries
T7. Lithuania — 161 countries
T7. Slovakia — 161 countries
T7. Latvia — 161 countries
T7. New Zealand — 161 countries
T7. Australia — 161 countries
T6. Malta — 162 countries
T6. Iceland — 162 countries
T5. Czech Republic — 163 countries
T5. Hungary — 163 countries
T4. Belgium — 164 countries
T4. Austria — 164 countries
T4. Greece — 164 countries
T4. Portugal — 164 countries
T4. Switzerland — 164 countries
T4. Japan — 164 countries
T4. United Kingdom — 164 countries
T4. Ireland — 164 countries
T4. Canada — 164 countries
T3. Denmark — 165 countries
T3. Sweden — 165 countries
T3. Luxembourg — 165 countries
T3. Finland — 165 countries
T3. Italy — 165 countries
T3. Singapore — 165 countries
T3. Netherlands — 165 countries
T3. France — 165 countries
T3. Spain — 165 countries
T3. Norway — 165 countries
T3. South Korea — 165 countries
T3. United States of America — 165 countries
2. Germany — 166 countries
1. United Arab Emirates — 167 countries
