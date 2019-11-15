22 of the world’s most beautiful restaurants

caption Get a side of stunning views of the Amalfi Coast with your dinner at Ristorante La Sponda in Positano, Italy. source Ristorante La Sponda

An excellent dining experience comes down to more than just the food.

Across the world, restaurants have taken exquisite design to the next level.

From rooftops with unobstructed views of city skylines to a Wes Anderson-inspired restaurant in India, these are some of the most beautiful restaurants in the world.

While excellent food is paramount, ambiance is another huge factor when it comes to dining out.

Whether you seek stunning views, unique locations, or candlelit romance, these are 21 of the world’s most breathtaking restaurants.

Sirocco, Bangkok, Thailand

caption Sirocco Restaurant. source Sirocco

You might get vertigo at Sirroco, which is dizzyingly perched on the 63rd floor of the 5-star Lebua Bangkok hotel – 820 feet in the sky. The restaurant and its panoramic views of the city below are so popular among visitors that guests are advised to make a reservation weeks in advance.

Click here to learn more about Sirocco »

Ristorante Grotta Palazzese, Polignano a Mare, Italy

caption Ristorante Grotta Palazzese. source Facebook/GrottaPalazzeseItaly

Tucked away in a dimly lit limestone cavern with views of the crashing waters of the Adriatic Sea, it’s no wonder Ristorante Grotta Palazzese has repeatedly been voted the most romantic restaurant in the world.

Click here to learn more about Ristorante Grotta Palazzese »

Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, Maldives

caption Ithaa Undersea Restaurant. source Courtesy of Conrad Hotels

At Ithaa, a restaurant at the Hilton Conrad in the Maldives, visitors can dine 16 feet below sea level while surrounded by panoramic views of the bustling ocean and marine life, and even the occasional snorkeler.

Click here to learn more about Ithaa Undersea Restaurant »

Restaurant Lasserre, Paris, France

caption Restaurant Lasserre. source Restaurant Lasserre

Nothing says “glamour” quite like Paris does, and Restaurant Lasserre, located just off the Champs-Élysées, takes the cake with its gold accents, giant chandeliers, and Michelin-Starred haute-cuisine.

Click here to learn more about Restaurant Lasserre »

Sheesh Mahal, Udaipur, India

caption Sheesh Mahal. source Sheesh Mahal

This open-air restaurant, located in The Leela Palace Udaipur, lets guests take in outstanding views of Pichola Lake while dining under the stars.

Click here to learn more about Sheesh Mahal »

Mozaic, Bali, Indonesia

caption Mozaic. source Mozaic

Mozaic seems more like a tropical oasis than a restaurant, as guests dine on award-winning wine and food in the middle of a lush garden.

Click here to learn more about Mozaic»

Agrikol, Montreal, Québec, Canada

caption Agrikol. source Instagram/agrikol_mtl

Co-owned by artist Roland Jean, this hip and colorful, super stylish French-Caribbean restaurant in Montreal feels like an island getaway year-round.

Click here to learn more about Agrikol »

Ali Barbour’s Cave Restaurant, Diani Beach, Kenya

caption Ali Barbour’s Cave Restaurant. source Facebook/ Ali Barbour’s Cave Restaurant

At Ali Barbour, guests can dine inside of a cave that is thought to be between 120,000 and 180,000 years old. If that wasn’t magical enough, the cave is covered in candles, and open to the stars above.

Click here to learn more about Ali Barbour’s Cave Restaurant »

Canlis, Seattle, Washington

caption Canlis. source Instagram/canlisrestaurant

This upscale, fine-dining restaurant in the heart of Seattle has stunning views of the city and of Lake Union that rival its incredible tasting menu.

Click here to learn more about Canlis »

Ristorante La Sponda, Positano, Italy

caption Ristorante La Sponda. source Ristorante La Sponda

Nestled in the picturesque city of Positano on Italy’s famed Amalfi Coast is the Michelin-starred Ristorante La Sponda. Arched floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea and vine-coated roofs of the town make this charming restaurant an experience to remember.

Click here to learn more about Ristorante La Sponda »

Nautika, Dubrovnik, Croatia

At Nautika, guests can enjoy unforgettable views of the Adriatic Sea, as well as the historic fortresses of Lovrijenac and Bokar. The celebrity hangout has hosted stars like Eva Longoria, Dick Cheney, and Roger Moore.

Click here to learn more about Nautika »

Clos Maggiore, London, England

caption Clos Maggiore. source Facebook/Clos Maggiore

Clos Maggiore’s flowery interior and crackling fireplace will reignite any spark, and was voted world’s most romantic restaurant in 2016. For an extra beautiful dining experience, request their enchanting conservatory with its retractable roof.

Click here to learn more about Clos Maggiore »

Turandot, Moscow, Russia

caption Turandot. source Turandot

Located inside Turandot Palace, which is rumored to have cost a whopping 50 million dollars to build, Turandot is dripping in luxury, with plush velvet seating, gold accents, and frescoed ceilings.

Click here to learn more about Turandot »

El Farallón, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

caption El Farallón. source El Farallón in Cabo San Lucas

This stunning seaside restaurant is carved into rocks on the very tip of Cabo San Lucas, and an extremely picturesque place to watch the sunset.

Click here to learn more about El Farallón »

Tosca, Hong Kong

caption Tosca. source Tosca

Located inside the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Hong Kong, this chic restaurant stuns with lavish décor, like fountains and intricate chandeliers. The epic views of Hong Kong don’t hurt either.

Click here to learn more about Tosca »

Elements, Scottsdale, Arizona

caption Elements. source Elements

Guests can enjoy award-winning cuisine while overlooking Camelback Mountain through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Click here to learn more about Elements »

Dionysos Zonars, Athens, Greece

caption Dionysos Zonars. source Dionysos Zonars

With unrivaled views of the ancient Acropolis, dining at Dionysos Zonars is heaven for art buffs. The art lesson continues, however, as the interior was designed by Greek painter Yannis Moralis, and ceramist Helen Bernardaki.

Click here to learn more about Dionysos Zonars »

Terasa U Zlaté studně, Prague, Czech Republic

caption Terasa U Zlaté studně. source Terasa U Zlaté Studně

Terasa U Zlaté studně’s features a dazzling terrace overlooking the rooftops of Prague. While the building dates back to 1528, the restaurant opened around 1900, and predates the hotel on which it sits. In the summer, guests can use a private gate to visit the Royal Gardens of Prague Castle, which was formerly a private entry for Emperor Rudolph II.

Click here to learn more about Terasa U Zlaté studně »

Grillmarket, Reykjavik, Iceland

caption Grillmarket. source Grillmarket

Originally housed in a cinema that burned down in a fire, Grillmarket’s new building closely resembles its former digs, and is inspired by the Art Nouveau style. The interior, however, is a modern twist on Icelandic tradition, filled with natural wood, leather, tree trunk inspired tables, and stone walls.

Click here to learn more about Grillmarket »

Piada, Lyon, France

Piada was opened by siblings Mathilde and Arthur Plaza, who were born to Italian parents in France. With their restaurant, the Plaza siblings brought a dream to reality; their mother had always wanted to bring a piadina shop, or Italian sandwich shop, to France. The colorful restaurant was designed by Spanish design firm Masquespacio.

It is one of the restaurants featured in “Delicious Places: New Food Culture, Restaurants and Interiors” by publisher gestalten.

Click here to learn more about Piada »

Pink Mamma, Paris, France

caption Pink Mamma. source Jérôme Galland, from Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

Pink Mamma is located in a four-floor building, where each level has a different color scheme. Here, the eatery’s greenery-filled space makes for a romantic dining experience, where guests can enjoy heaping amounts of Italian food and fresh mozzarella.

Click here to learn more about Pink Mamma »

Pink Zebra, Kanpur, India

caption Pink Zebra. source Photo Suryan/Dang, Delicious Places, gestalten 2019

The restaurant’s design was inspired by filmmaker Wes Anderson with its whimsical stripes and combination of kitschy styles.

When creating the concept for the restaurant, designers from the firm Renesa Studio wanted to give the restaurant the illusion of “dipping a zebra into a deep pink sea,” according to the “Delicious Places” book.