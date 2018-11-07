These 29 countries have the safest banks in the world

By
Will Martin, Business Insider US
-

source
Reuters/Kacper Pempel

Most of us in developed countries take for granted that our money is safe. Put it in a bank, and in theory at least, it doesn’t going anywhere. But that’s not necessarily true everywhere.

So Business Insider took a look into the countries with the safest banks, using the World Economic Forum’s recently-released Global Competitiveness Survey, which offers a bundle of indicators to show the health of a country’s institutions.

One of those is the perceived safeness of banks.

WEF used its executive opinion survey to ask: “In general, how do you perceive the soundness of banks?”

So the measure isn’t based on any objective economic or accounting measure, but rather by the perceptions of the population. The countries are ranked from 1 (banks need more money) to 7 (banks are generally sound).

Check out the countries with the safest banks below.

T22. Jamaica — 5.7

source
Shutterstock

T22. Saudi Arabia — 5.7

source
Jamal Saidi/Reuters

T22. France —5.7

source
REUTERS/Charles Platiau

T22. Sweden — 5.7

source
Michael Campanella/Getty Images

T22. Thailand — 5.7

source
Flickr Creative Commons/Marco Verch

T22. Trinidad and Tobago — 5.7

source
Shutterstock/Claudio306

T22. Morocco — 5.7

source
Shutterstock

T22. Brazil — 5.7

source
REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

T15. Panama — 5.8

source
Reuters

T15. Japan — 5.8

source
Stanley Chou / Stringer / Getty Images

T15. Taiwan — 5.8

source
Flickr Creative Commons/LBY

T15. United States — 5.8

source
Phil Cole/Getty Images

T15. Honduras — 5.8

source
Flickr/Nan Palmero

T15. Philippines — 5.8

source
Mike Gonzales/Wikimedia Commons (CC)

T15. Denmark — 5.8

source
Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

T13. Czech Republic — 6.0

source
Carlos Barria/Reuters

T13. Guatemala — 6.0

source
Reuters/Stringer

T9. Israel — 6.1

source
Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

T9. Norway — 6.1

source
Reuters/Kacper Pempel

T9. Slovakia — 6.1

source
REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

T9. New Zealand — 6.1

source
Reuters

8. Switzerland — 6.2

source
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

T5. Luxembourg — 6.3

source
Will Martin/Business Insider

T5. Hong Kong — 6.3

source
Bobby Yip/Reuters

T5. Chile — 6.3

source
Jim Rogas/Getty Images

T3. Australia — 6.4

source
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

T3. Singapore —6.4

source
Shutterstock/joyfull

2. Canada — 6.5

source
Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

1. Finland — 6.7

source
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images