These 29 countries have the safest banks in the world

Most of us in developed countries take for granted that our money is safe. Put it in a bank, and in theory at least, it doesn’t going anywhere. But that’s not necessarily true everywhere.
So Business Insider took a look into the countries with the safest banks, using the World Economic Forum’s recently-released Global Competitiveness Survey, which offers a bundle of indicators to show the health of a country’s institutions.
One of those is the perceived safeness of banks.
WEF used its executive opinion survey to ask: “In general, how do you perceive the soundness of banks?”
So the measure isn’t based on any objective economic or accounting measure, but rather by the perceptions of the population. The countries are ranked from 1 (banks need more money) to 7 (banks are generally sound).
Check out the countries with the safest banks below.
T22. Jamaica — 5.7
T22. Saudi Arabia — 5.7
T22. France —5.7
T22. Sweden — 5.7
T22. Thailand — 5.7
T22. Trinidad and Tobago — 5.7
T22. Morocco — 5.7
T22. Brazil — 5.7
T15. Panama — 5.8
T15. Japan — 5.8
T15. Taiwan — 5.8
T15. United States — 5.8
T15. Honduras — 5.8
T15. Philippines — 5.8
T15. Denmark — 5.8
T13. Czech Republic — 6.0
T13. Guatemala — 6.0
T9. Israel — 6.1
T9. Norway — 6.1
T9. Slovakia — 6.1
T9. New Zealand — 6.1
8. Switzerland — 6.2
T5. Luxembourg — 6.3
T5. Hong Kong — 6.3
T5. Chile — 6.3
T3. Australia — 6.4
T3. Singapore —6.4
2. Canada — 6.5
1. Finland — 6.7
