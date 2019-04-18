Marriott is building the tallest modular hotel in the world in NYC — and it’s expected to only take 90 days to assemble

caption The AC Hotel New York NoMad is expected to open in late 2020. source Danny Forster & Architecture

The world’s tallest modular hotel is coming to New York City.

The 360-foot-tall AC Hotel New York NoMad will include 168 guest rooms that will be built in a factory in Poland before being shipped to the city.

Once they arrive, the tower will be erected in just 90 days, according to Marriott.

caption The fully-assembled modules will be shipped from Poland to NYC. source Danny Forster & Architecture

The construction process in North America is “ripe for innovation,” Marriott’s chief development officer in North America, Eric Jacobs, said in a press release. “The world’s tallest modular hotel in one of the world’s greatest destinations will act as a game-changing symbol to ignite even greater interest in modular among the real estate and lending industries,” he said.

The 168 prefabricated guest rooms will arrive in New York City fully constructed. Each “module” will house a fully outfitted hotel room complete with beds, sheets, pillow, flooring, and toiletries.

caption Each module will arrive fully outfitted with beds, sheets, pillow, flooring, and toiletries. source Danny Forster & Architecture

The hotel, which is expected to cost $65 million to build, will be topped off with a modular roof and a modular rooftop bar, but the restaurant and lobby will be built using traditional construction methods.

According to Bloomberg, one benefit of a modular hotel for guests is quieter rooms.

caption A modular hotel typically results in quieter rooms because guest rooms don’t share walls. source Danny Forster & Architecture

“In traditional construction, a hotel room usually shares a wall with its neighbor, but modular designs typically call for an insulated gap between rooms,” Patrick Clark wrote.

The AC Hotel New York NoMad is expected to open in late 2020.