This chart shows why Tom Cruise is returning for at least 2 more ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies

The “Mission: Impossible” franchise is returning for two more entries in 2021 and 2022.

Adjusted for inflation, five of the six movies in the series have each grossed over $700 million worldwide.

Star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie – who directed the last two installments, “Rogue Nation” and “Fallout” – announced on Twitter on Monday that they would return for the seventh and eighth movies in the long-running action series, which will be released in summer 2021 and summer 2022.

Critics and audiences alike loved last year’s “Fallout,” which was one of the best-reviewed movies of 2018 with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes critic score. It grossed $220 million domestically and $791 million worldwide, a series-best global total. Even when other entries in the franchise are adjusted for inflation, it’s still only slightly behind 2000’s “Mission: Impossible II.”

Since the first movie debuted in 1996, the “Mission: Impossible” franchise has been a reliable money maker. Worldwide box office has grown more and more important for Hollywood, and helped sustain other franchises like “Transformers” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

We adjusted each movie’s global box office for inflation and as you can see in the chart below, the franchise is not slowing down: