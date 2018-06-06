The 19 worst airports in the world

Your flying experience doesn’t just depend on what airline you’re flying with – but also what airport you’re flying from.

As well as ranking the best airlines in the world, flight compensation company AirHelp has named and shamed the worst airports in the world as part of its annual AirHelp Score.

AirHelp analysed quality of service, on-time performance, and online consumer sentiment to score 141 airports around the world out of 10.

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport came out on top as the best airport with an overall score of 8.77, a victory which is unsurprising when you consider it was built over a decade at the cost of $16 billion (£12 billion) – you can take a look around it here.

Meanwhile, lower in the rankings British airports did not fare well as three featured in the bottom 20.

Scroll down to see the 19 worst airports in the world, ranked by overall score from highest to lowest.

19. London Gatwick Airport (LGW), UK — 6.66.

18. Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN), Sweden — 6.62.

17. Keflavík International Airport (KEF), Iceland — 6.61.

16. Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), Canada — 6.59.

= 14. John Paul II International Airport Kraków–Balice (KRK), Poland — 6.56.

= 14. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), France — 6.56.

13. Berlin Schönefeld Airport (SXF), Germany — 6.48.

12. Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME), Russia — 6.46.

11. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), USA — 6.40.

10. Eindhoven Airport (EIN), Netherlands — 6.39.

9. Bordeaux–Mérignac Airport, France (BOD) — 6.37.

8. Edinburgh Airport (EDI), UK — 6.29.

7. Boryspil International Airport (KBP), Ukraine — 6.03.

6. Manchester Airport (MAN), UK — 5.95.

5. Stockholm Bromma Airport (BMA), Stockholm — 5.91

4. Paris Orly Airport (ORY), France — 5.83.

3. Lyon–Saint-Exupéry Airport (LYS), France — 5.78.

2. London Stansted Airport (STN), UK — 5.53.

1. Kuwait International Airport (KWI), Kuwait — 5.40.