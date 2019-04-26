15 celebrity wax figures that went terribly wrong

caption This wax figure of Emilia Clarke’s “Game of Thrones” character, Daenerys Targaryen, missed the mark. source The National Wax Museum Plus and HBO

Celebrity wax figures take time and energy, but sometimes, the final product doesn’t do the star justice.

Statues inspired by iconic singers and actors like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Leonardo DiCaprio have gotten facial features wrong, resulting in inaccurate figures.

Celebrity wax figures take time, energy, and precision to create. So when the final product looks nothing like the star it’s supposed to, it’s disappointing.

Some wax figures turn out impressive and look almost identical to the celebrity that inspired it. Others have incorrect face proportions or inaccurate coloring (like one of Beyoncé’s, which many criticized for looking too orange).

Keep reading to see the celebrity wax figures that turned out horribly wrong.

Julia Roberts is an Oscar winner, but her wax figure was not as successful.

caption On the left is Roberts’ wax figure. On the right is Roberts with her Oscar at the ceremony in March 2001. source Jason Kirk/Newsmarkers/Getty Images and David McNew/Getty Images

Days before Julia Roberts won an Oscar for best actress for her starring role in “Erin Brockovich,” a wax figure was made to immortalize the moment. Roberts was in her 30s when she won the award, but the wax figure looks like an aged and frightening version of the actress. And although Roberts was known for her curly hair at one point, she actually attended the 73rd Oscars with a sleek hairstyle.

People were not crazy about this Beyoncé statue, inspired by her “Crazy in Love” music video.

caption On the left is Beyoncé’s wax figure in 2004. On the right is Beyoncé in the “Crazy in Love” music video. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images and beyonceVEVO/YouTube

Wax figures of Beyoncé have proven to be problematic because the creators failed to achieve the correct skin tone for the singer. In 2017, many people were frustrated by a wax figure that was too light-skinned, and then became too orange.

The first statue of the singer was unveiled in 2004, a year after her “Dangerously in Love” album was released. The wax figure is supposed to be a replica of Beyoncé’s look in her “Crazy in Love” music, but the hair and makeup don’t resemble hers.

Lindsay Lohan’s wax figure looks older than her and misses the mark.

caption On the left is Lohan’s wax figure. On the right is Lohan at MTV’s “Total Request Live” in December 2005. source Scott Wintrow/Getty Images and Scott Gries/Getty Images

This wax figure of Lindsay Lohan was unveiled in April 2006 and although it comes close to the “Mean Girls” actress, it still doesn’t quite look like her. Like Roberts’ figure, Lohan’s looks older than her and doesn’t capture her youthful look and personality. It also looks orange in comparison to Lohan’s real skin color.

Brad Pitt’s wax figure doesn’t even resemble him.

caption On the left are the wax figures of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt. On the right are Jolie and Pitt at the premiere of “The Good Shepherd” in December 2006. source Scott Gries/Getty Images and Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

We really don’t know who this wax figure is next to Angelina Jolie and baby Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, but it doesn’t resemble Brad Pitt at all. Jolie’s statue looks similar to the actress, but Pitt’s does not look like him. It might as well be a stranger placed near Jolie.

Thankfully, more accurate wax figures of Pitt were unveiled in 2012 and 2013.

The “Harry Potter” films were successful with viewers, but the same can’t be said about Daniel Radcliffe’s wax figure.

caption On the left is Radcliffe’s wax figure. On the right is Radcliffe at the “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” premiere in July 2007. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images and Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images

This wax figure was unveiled in 2007 in London, England, the same year that “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” was released in theaters. Unfortunately, it looks much older than the actor, who was only about 18 years old when the wax figure came out.

This wax figure of Leonardo DiCaprio looks like he’s up to no good.

caption On the left is DiCaprio’s wax figure. On the right is DiCaprio at the premiere of “The 11th Hour” in August 2007. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images and Charley Gallay/Getty Images

DiCaprio’s 2007 wax figure is a terrifying version of the award-winning actor. The eye color, lip shade, and hair style differ from that of DiCaprio, who starred in “The Departed” and “Blood Diamond” one year before the figure was unveiled.

Michelle Obama’s wax figure has a few errors.

In honor of the 44th president and former first lady, wax figures of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were unveiled in January 2010. Unfortunately Michelle’s didn’t turn out as well as it should have.

The wax figure’s color is off, the hairstyle isn’t quite right, and Michelle doesn’t look like that when she smiles with her teeth.

A more accurate figure of Michelle was unveiled in January 2013, though.

The hairstyle on this Robert Pattinson wax figure is just wrong.

caption On the left is Pattinson’s wax figure. On the right is Pattinson at the New York premiere of “Remember Me” in March 2010. source Kris Connor/Getty Images and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is known for his messy hair during his “Twilight” days. So when this wax figure was unveiled in April 2011, it was puzzling. The hairstyle on the figure looks nothing like Pattinson’s, even though he was sporting a flatter style at one point in 2010. While the facial features are certainly accurate, the hair is not, and that can’t be overlooked.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor wax figure doesn’t do the God of Thunder justice.

caption On the left is the wax figure. On the right is Hemsworth in action as Thor in the 2011 Marvel film. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images and Marvel Studios

In April 2012, Madame Tussauds released wax figures inspired by iconic Marvel superheroes as part of an interactive exhibit. One of the characters included was Thor, who is played by Chris Hemsworth. One of the most obvious faults with the wax figure is that the hair color doesn’t match Hemsworth’s. Hemsworth’s hair is blonde, meanwhile the wax figure’s mane looks much lighter and borderline platinum blonde.

Justin Timberlake’s wax figure has a questionable smirk and raised eyebrow.

caption On the left is Timberlake’s wax figure. On the right is Timberlake at the premiere of “Runner Runner” in September 2013. source Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images and Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This wax figure of Justin Timberlake, which was unveiled in April 2014, looks like a chilling version of the “Mirrors” singer. The side smirk and the way one of the eyebrows raises at the end makes the figure look creepy. If anything, this version of Timberlake looks like it belongs in one of the “Twilight” films.

Selena Gomez’s wax figure doesn’t quite look like her.

caption On the left is Gomez’s wax figure in August 2014. On the right is Gomez at the Radio Disney Music Awards in April 2013. source Cindy Ord Getty Images for Madame Tussauds and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The eye makeup on this wax figure of Gomez is very similar to that of the “Bad Liar” singer, but something about the figure’s facial structure looks off. The jawline on the wax figure is more pronounced than Gomez’s rounded shape, which completely changes the look of the statue.

Jennifer Lopez’s 2015 wax figure doesn’t resemble her.

caption On the left is Lopez’s wax figure. On the right is Lopez in May 2014. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Prior to the unveiling of this wax figure, Madame Tussauds released several other statues of Jennifer Lopez from different times in her life. One of the most accurate ones was unveiled in 2014. This one, which was released a year later, does not even look like the “On the Floor” singer.

Zac Efron’s Troy Bolton wax figure has a creepy smile.

caption On the left is Efron’s wax figure. On the right is Efron as Troy Bolton in “High School Musical.” source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images and Disney Channel

Madame Tussauds has released several wax figures of Zac Efron. The first one was inspired by Efron’s role as Troy Bolton in Disney’s “High School Musical” films. The statue was unveiled in 2008 and looks terrifying, mainly because of the figure’s unsettling smile.

Despite this poor replica of Efron, a more accurate wax figure was unveiled in 2015.

The facial expression on this Michael Jackson wax figure is alarming.

caption On the left is Jackson’s wax figure, unveiled in August 2016. On the right is Jackson in the music video for “Bad.” source Larry French/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds and michaeljacksonVEVO/YouTube

This wax figure was inspired by Michael Jackson’s 1987 “Bad” look, and although the clothing matches the late singer, the same can’t be said about the figure’s face. The eyes don’t quite resemble Jackson’s and his overall facial expression looks alarming or menacing (even though he’s supposed to appear as though he’s in the middle of performing).

Emilia Clarke’s wax figure, inspired by her iconic “Game of Thrones” character, isn’t accurate.

caption On the left is a wax figure of Daenerys Targaryen. On the right is Emilia Clarke as the Mother of Dragons on “Game of Thrones.” source The National Wax Museum Plus and HBO

With “Game of Thrones” in its final season, Dublin’s National Wax Museum Plus debuted a statue intended to look like Daenerys Targaryen. Although the figure’s hair is styled in a similar manner, the eyebrows are far too dark. The eyes of the statue are also a different shape and color compared to Clarke’s.