The 10 worst places to live if you’re single

If you’re single and ready to mingle, your location could factor into your chances of finding love. Recently, WalletHub compared 182 cities across the United States, using 34 different indicators of “dating-friendliness” to rank them. Factors like the number of nightlife options, online dating opportunities, and the cost of various dates (think dinner out or a trip to the movies) were used to rank the 180 cities, with one being the best place to live if you’re single and 182 being the worst.
Laredo, Texas
As the 10th worst city for singles, Laredo, Texas had the second fewest online dating opportunities out of the 182 cities that Wallethub analyzed. According to the US Bureau of Census, 203,212 people live in Laredo.
In terms of date-night activities, TripAdvisor ranked the Mall del Norte, Laredo’s shopping mall, as the top tourist destination for the city.
Yonkers, New York
WalletHub found that Yonkers has some of the highest restaurant meal costs out of the 182 cities being analyzed, so going on lots of dinner dates could really rack up a bill. It makes sense: Yonkers is located in the second richest county in New York state, Westchester County.
That said, Yonkers is also home to Empire City Casino, Palisades Interstate Park, and LEGOLAND Discovery Center. So although your singledom might cost you, there are a handful of date activities to choose from in Yonkers.
Lewiston, Maine
Lewiston is Maine’s second largest city after Portland. One TripAdvisor user characterized Lewiston as a “former mill town that is struggling to reinvent itself.” The New England city is home to Bates College, Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary, and a downtown area with a handful of bars, restaurants, and breweries.
Glendale, California
According to WalletHub, Glendale, California had some of the highest movie costs of the 182 cities, along with New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oxnard, and Garden Grove.
The city is home to theaters, the Museum of Neon Art (MONA), the Glendale Galleria shopping center, and even a rollerskating rink. Despite this, the city ranked pretty low in terms of dating opportunities, meaning the single population, access to mobile dating apps, and number of active Tinder users are pretty low in this city.
Warwick, Rhode Island
Warwick, Rhode Island is located near multiple coves and Goddard State Park. The city also houses Roger Williams Zoo, Warwick Neck Lighthouse, and the Warwick Museum of Art.
Despite the number of activities, however, Warwick was only ranked 107 when it came to WalletHub’s ‘Fun and Recreation’ category.
South Burlington, Vermont
South Burlington’s biggest claim to fame may very well be Ben & Jerry’s headquarters. Residents of the Vermont city can also check out Lake Champlain and Overlook Park for outdoor activities.
With all its recreational activities, why did South Burlington rank so low? According to WalletHub data, the city has a major singles gender imbalance, which could make it hard for someone to find a love interest they mesh with.
Pearl City, Hawaii
Pearl City is located on the island of Oahu. The harborside city is best known as the location of Pearl Harbor, where the Japanese held a surprise attack on the United States during World War II. The city has only 0.0828 nightlife options per capita, according to Wallethub data, meaning there are few options for bars and clubs to find potential love interests.
Hialeah, Florida
In Hialeah, Florida, there are only 0.006 social clubs per capita and 0.0742 nightlife options per capita, making it difficult for residents to find common areas to mix and mingle with other singles. Hialeah was also named the least diverse city in Florida in 2017.
Pembroke Pines, Florida
Pembroke Pines, Florida had one of the lowest singles gender balances in WalletHub’s study, giving heterosexual singles a lesser opportunity to find dating prospects. The city is located between Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, two more populous and well-known areas in Florida. Around 160,000 people live in Pembroke Pines.
Brownsville, Texas
Brownsville, Texas has few dating opportunities – there are only 0.1148 nightlife opportunities per capita. Plus, only 35.5% of dating opportunities are online, increasing the barrier to entry for singles interested in the dating scene.
