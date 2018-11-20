The 10 worst places to live if you’re single

caption Wallethub ranked 182 cities using factors like online dating opportunities, nightlife, and population of singles to determine the worst cities for singles. source Rocketclips, Inc. / Shutterstock

If you’re single and ready to mingle, your location could factor into your chances of finding love. Recently, WalletHub compared 182 cities across the United States, using 34 different indicators of “dating-friendliness” to rank them. Factors like the number of nightlife options, online dating opportunities, and the cost of various dates (think dinner out or a trip to the movies) were used to rank the 180 cities, with one being the best place to live if you’re single and 182 being the worst.

Read on to learn more about the worst cities for singles.

Laredo, Texas

caption In Laredo, Texas there are only 0.1076 nightlife opportunities per capita, according to Wallethub data. source John Moore/Getty Images

As the 10th worst city for singles, Laredo, Texas had the second fewest online dating opportunities out of the 182 cities that Wallethub analyzed. According to the US Bureau of Census, 203,212 people live in Laredo.

In terms of date-night activities, TripAdvisor ranked the Mall del Norte, Laredo’s shopping mall, as the top tourist destination for the city.

Yonkers, New York

caption Yonkers, New York is home to Empire City Casino. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

WalletHub found that Yonkers has some of the highest restaurant meal costs out of the 182 cities being analyzed, so going on lots of dinner dates could really rack up a bill. It makes sense: Yonkers is located in the second richest county in New York state, Westchester County.

That said, Yonkers is also home to Empire City Casino, Palisades Interstate Park, and LEGOLAND Discovery Center. So although your singledom might cost you, there are a handful of date activities to choose from in Yonkers.

Lewiston, Maine

Lewiston is Maine’s second largest city after Portland. One TripAdvisor user characterized Lewiston as a “former mill town that is struggling to reinvent itself.” The New England city is home to Bates College, Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary, and a downtown area with a handful of bars, restaurants, and breweries.

Glendale, California

caption Glendale, California has 0.1394 nightlife options per capita. source Fred Prouser/Reuters

According to WalletHub, Glendale, California had some of the highest movie costs of the 182 cities, along with New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oxnard, and Garden Grove.

The city is home to theaters, the Museum of Neon Art (MONA), the Glendale Galleria shopping center, and even a rollerskating rink. Despite this, the city ranked pretty low in terms of dating opportunities, meaning the single population, access to mobile dating apps, and number of active Tinder users are pretty low in this city.

Warwick, Rhode Island

Warwick, Rhode Island is located near multiple coves and Goddard State Park. The city also houses Roger Williams Zoo, Warwick Neck Lighthouse, and the Warwick Museum of Art.

Despite the number of activities, however, Warwick was only ranked 107 when it came to WalletHub’s ‘Fun and Recreation’ category.

South Burlington, Vermont

caption South Burlington has a singles gender balance of 0.2474. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

South Burlington’s biggest claim to fame may very well be Ben & Jerry’s headquarters. Residents of the Vermont city can also check out Lake Champlain and Overlook Park for outdoor activities.

With all its recreational activities, why did South Burlington rank so low? According to WalletHub data, the city has a major singles gender imbalance, which could make it hard for someone to find a love interest they mesh with.

Pearl City, Hawaii

caption Pearl City has just 0.0230 shopping centers per capita. source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Logico/Wikimedia Commons

Pearl City is located on the island of Oahu. The harborside city is best known as the location of Pearl Harbor, where the Japanese held a surprise attack on the United States during World War II. The city has only 0.0828 nightlife options per capita, according to Wallethub data, meaning there are few options for bars and clubs to find potential love interests.

Hialeah, Florida

caption In Hialeah, Florida, there are 0.0062 social clubs per capita. source Ivan Curra/WIkimedia Commons/Attribution-Share Alike License

In Hialeah, Florida, there are only 0.006 social clubs per capita and 0.0742 nightlife options per capita, making it difficult for residents to find common areas to mix and mingle with other singles. Hialeah was also named the least diverse city in Florida in 2017.

Pembroke Pines, Florida

caption Pembroke Pines has just 0.0049 social clubs per capita. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pembroke Pines, Florida had one of the lowest singles gender balances in WalletHub’s study, giving heterosexual singles a lesser opportunity to find dating prospects. The city is located between Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, two more populous and well-known areas in Florida. Around 160,000 people live in Pembroke Pines.

Brownsville, Texas

caption Only 35.5% of dating opportunities in Brownsville, Texas are available online. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Brownsville, Texas has few dating opportunities – there are only 0.1148 nightlife opportunities per capita. Plus, only 35.5% of dating opportunities are online, increasing the barrier to entry for singles interested in the dating scene.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.