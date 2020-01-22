13 cliché travel photos tourists need to stop taking

caption Please be more creative. source Shutterstock

People are increasingly going to the same destinations to take the same pictures.

From faux-meditating at temples to busting out yoga positions at random sites, some poses just need to be stopped.

Please don’t pretend to hold up Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa when you’re there.

Imitating The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover in London is another telltale sign you’re a tourist.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ever feel like you have déja vu scrolling through Instagram? It seems like people are flocking to the same places, eating the same foods, and doing the same poses.

But not all poses are created equal, and some really just need to be canceled.

Keep scrolling for some of the most annoying photo clichés that need to stop in 2020.

You won’t be the only one pretending to hold up the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

caption A tourist at the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Pisa, Italy. source SolStock/Getty

No, really, everyone does that.

caption Tourists at the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Pisa, Italy. source Shutterstock

Taking a faux phone call in a London phone booth is far from original.

caption Two tourists posing with a phone booth in London, England. source Shutterstock

Imitating The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover is a surefire way to let people know you’re a tourist — and slow down traffic.

caption Tourists imitating the famous Beatles album cover on Abbey Road in London, England. source Shutterstock

Pretending to meditate in a place where others might could be seen as insensitive by some.

caption A woman pretending to meditate. source Shutterstock

Randomly busting out yoga poses, especially when you’re not in yoga gear, lets everyone know you’re visiting.

caption A man doing crow pose. source Shutterstock

Pretending to kiss the Great Sphinx of Giza is a classic tourist pose in Egypt.

caption A tourist feigning a kiss with the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt. source Shutterstock

Visit a museum in a big city and you’re likely to find at least one tourist imitating a sculpture for a photo.

caption A tourist imitating a sculpture. source Valentina Bassi/EyeEm/Getty

Pulling your partner towards some beautiful attraction is no longer original.

caption The trend popped up around 2013. source Shutterstock

Using your hands to make a heart around a sunset can look a little cheesy.

caption Hands creating a heart around a sunset. source Suparat Malipoom/EyeEm/Getty

Pinching any sort of vertical attraction, like the Eiffel Tower, is a common theme in tourists’ photos …

caption A hand pinching the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. source Alexander Spatari/Getty

… As is playing with proportion.

caption A tourist in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. source Shutterstock

Pigeons in Venice are fed well by tourists hoping to get a shot like this.

caption A woman playing with pigeons at St. Marks Square in Venice, Italy. source Shutterstock

At the beach, you’re sure to see at least one tourist asking their partner to take pictures of them writhing on the sand for Instagram.