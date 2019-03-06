The worst current TV show on each network, from Netflix to NBC to HBO

caption “New Amsterdam” source NBC

We looked at the worst TV show currently on 18 networks, according to Rotten Tomatoes critic scores.

They include Netflix’s “Insatiable” and NBC’s “New Amsterdam.”

In today’s crowded TV landscape, networks and streaming services have all increased the quantity of their offerings – at times to the detriment of quality.

To figure out which current shows are worth avoiding, we turned to the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to select the most critically loathed scripted show that each network and service is currently producing.

We excluded children’s shows, talk shows, and docuseries, and we only selected from networks with multiple scripted shows that had enough reviews to receive a “Fresh” or “Rotten” designation. The critic score also had to be below 75%.

Here is the worst current TV show on 18 networks, according to critics:

ABC: “Splitting Up Together”

source ABC

Critic score: 38%

Audience score: 88%

Summary: “From executive producers Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Kapnek (Suburgatory), Jeff Kleeman (Little Big Shots) and Dean Holland (Parks and Recreation) comes Splitting Up Together, the story of Lena (Jenna Fischer, The Office) and Martin (Oliver Hudson, Scream Queens), whose marriage is reignited by their divorce.”

What critics said: “They fell out of love, and the sitcom feels like a long, forced push to get them back together.” – Hal Boedeker, Orlanda Sentinel

Amazon: “The Romanoffs”

source Amazon

Critic score: 50%

Audience score: 64%

Summary: “From the creator of Mad Men, The Romanoffs is a contemporary anthology series set around the globe featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family (Romanovs). Starring Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser, Andrew Rannells and more.”

What critics said: “Where the various descendants of the Romanovs have misplaced delusions of grandeur, so, too, does Weiner, who has instead birthed a too-long mess of incoherence and questions that I don’t care enough about to get answered.” – Kate Feldman, New York Daily News

AMC: “The Son”

source AMC

Critic score: 52%

Audience score: 84%

Summary: “Based on Philipp Meyer’s New York Times best-selling and Pulitzer Prize finalist novel of the same name, season two of The Son concludes the journey of the iconic “First Son of Texas.” Eli McCullough’s (Pierce Brosnan) will stop at nothing to secure his legacy against the backdrop of the nascent oil industry of 1917. His tools are deceit, fraud and murder — weapons he wields with the effortless skill of the Comanche warrior he once was. But the biggest challenge he faces will be quelling a civil war under his own roof, triggered by his idealistic son Pete (Henry Garrett).”

What critics said: “Like its characters, the show continuously puts its worst, least interesting foot forward, aristocratically expecting you’ll stick around to see the next step.” – Willa Paskin, Slate

CBS: “Fam”

source CBS

Critic score: 40%

Audience score: N/A

Summary: “FAM stars Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell in a comedy about a woman whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancé and his wonderful family is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with her.”

What critics said: “Fam boasts an almost outrageously good cast, one plugged into the most hollow and familiar of premises and then fed with a broad assortment of reheated multi-generational punchlines.” – Dan Fienberg, Hollywood Reporter

CBS All Access: “Tell Me A Story”

source CBS All Access

Critic score: 54%

Audience score: N/A

Summary: “Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge, and murder.”

What critics said: “To fill its empty soul, Tell Me a Story tries to capitalize off of time-honored fairy tales and timely anger surrounding Trump. And that, my friends, is a horror story made for no time whatsoever.” – Ben Travers, Indiewire

The CW: “Roswell, New Mexico”

source The CW

Critic score: 53%

Audience score: 61%

Summary: “After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance. “

What critics said: “Besides just the general problem with this kind of love story, Max’s obsession with Liz just isn’t as cute at nearly-30-years-old as it is in teen form.” – LaToya Ferguson, Uproxx

Fox: “Proven Innocent”

source Fox

Critic score: 25%

Audience score: 54%

Summary: “Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Danny Strong (EMPIRE) partners with David Elliot (“Four Brothers”) to tell the emotional story of one woman’s fight for the innocence of others, as well as her own.”

What critics said: “It’s guilty of way too many TV sins.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

FX: “Mayans M.C.”

source FX

Critic score: 72%

Audience score: 75%

Summary: “Mayans M.C. is the next chapter in Kurt Sutter’s award-winning Sons of Anarchy saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp. “

What critics said: “Already been here, done this. I am exhausted.” – Verne Gay, Newsday

HBO: “Ballers”

source HBO

Critic score: 69%

Audience score: 79%

Summary: “Success hits hard. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in this series as a retired football superstar trying to reinvent himself as a financial manager for current players in sun-soaked Miami.”

What critics said: “This is not the stuff of great comedy. It’s barely the stuff of interesting TV.” – Christopher Lawrence, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Hulu: “Into the Dark”

source Hulu

Critic score: 65%

Audience score: 76%

Summary: “In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Into The Dark is a horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. The series includes 12 super-sized episodes, with a new installment released each month inspired by a holiday and will feature Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.”

What critics said: “If only this horror anthology was more, well, horrifying. As is, Into the Dark is more chill than chilling.” – Lorraine Ali, Los Angeles Times

NBC: “New Amsterdam”

source NBC

Critic score: 31%

Audience score: 86%

Summary: “Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before. Not taking “no” for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital – the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the president of the United States under one roof – and return it to the glory that put it on the map.”

What critics said: “Addressing medicine’s many ills requires acknowledging their complexity; New Amsterdam does the opposite, leaving only frustration and fear in its wake. For a show about healing the system, it may do real harm.” – Brit Trogen, The Atlantic

Netflix: “Insatiable”

source Netflix

Critic score: 12%

Audience score: 84%

Summary: “A bullied teenager turns to beauty pageants as a way to exact her revenge, with the help of a disgraced coach who soon realizes he’s in over his head.”

What critics said: “While Insatiable would like you to excuse its considerable meanness as satire or even good-doing, the truth is that it’s often tooth-tinglingly saccharine.” – Linda Holmes, NPR

Showtime: “Black Monday”

source Showtime

Critic score: 52%

Audience score: N/A

Summary: “Travel back to October 19, 1987-aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it … until now. This is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. The outrageous comedy series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.”

What critics said: “It lacks any compelling through-line as a drama or a comedy, which is not even to mention how this intellectual vacuum renders those pesky non-PC jokes pretty unfunny.” – Bridget Read, Vogue

Sundance Now: “Innocent”

source Sundance Now

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 66%

Summary: “After seven years in a high security prison, David Collins’ (Lee Ingleby) conviction for the murder of his wife, Tara, is overturned due to a technicality, or as his lawyer puts it, an appalling miscarriage of justice. Able to start his life again and begin to repair relationships with his family and friends, David hopes to finally be allowed to mourn his wife’s death. As a new investigation is launched, headed by DI Cathy Hudson (Angel Coulby), dark secrets of abuse, affairs and money troubles rise to the surface. From jealous sisters to disgruntled lovers, these secrets rip fragile relationships apart at the seams. But one question remains: is David Collins truly innocent?”

What critics said: “These performances were compelling in spite of – not because of – the script, which had the characters metamorphosing almost from scene to scene, all apparently as a device to spin the viewer this way and that.” – Rupert Hawksley, Daily Telegraph

Syfy: “Deadly Class”

source Syfy

Critic score: 58%

Audience score: 93%

Summary: ” Deadly Class follows a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied academy for assassins. Maintaining his moral code while navigating a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties may prove fatal. Set against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, Deadly Class is a coming of age story unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Based on the smash hit comic series of the same name by Rick Remender.”

What critics said: “Deadly Class asks what it takes to change the status quo, but its answer so far is not particularly revolutionary.” – Allison Keene, Collider

TBS: “The Guest Book”

source TBS

Critic score: 64%

Audience score: 83%

Summary: “For a tiny cottage in a tiny town, this place sure is going to see a lot of baggage. Each episode, new guests will bring their special brand of crazy to this new comedy from “My Name Is Earl” creator Greg Garcia.”

What critics said: “For a show about the hospitality industry, The Guest Book is remarkably ungenerous, and wastes a cast that includes fine actors like Danny Pudi, Stockard Channing, Aloma Wright, and Garret Dillahunt.” – Maureen Ryan, Variety

TNT: “The Alienist”

source TNT

Critic score: 65%

Audience score: 77%

Summary: “The Alienist is a psychological thriller set in 1896 about the hunt for a serial killer responsible for the gruesome murders of boy prostitutes that have gripped New York City. Based on the novel by Caleb Carr.”

What critics said: “The Alienist spends more time telling you what’s going on beneath the surface than allowing for any real depth to emerge.” – Allison Shoemaker, RogerEbert.com

USA: “The Purge”

source USA

Critic score: 42%

Audience score: 63%

Summary: “During a 12-hour period when all crime — including murder — is legal, a group of seemingly unrelated characters cross paths in a city in an altered America. While the clock winds down, some will fight, some will hide, others will embrace what it means to Purge to its fullest extent — whether for revenge, personal gain, protection, or unadulterated glee. As each character is forced to reckon with his or her past and plot how to better their futures, they soon discover how far they will go on Purge Night.”

What critics said: “In the first three episodes, following the dictates of basic cable, it dials back both the social commentary and the splatter-happy action and violence from their cinematic levels.” – Mike Hale, New York Times