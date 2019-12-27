The worst fashion trend from every year of the past decade

caption See-through boots and tiny sunglasses made the list. source Getty

From clear plastic boots to tiny sunglasses, there are plenty of questionable fashion choices that the past decade will be remembered for.

The 2010s saw the resurgence of several vintage trends, including 90-inspired harem pants, crop tops, and chokers, as well as some brand new ones like wedge sneakers.

As 2019 comes to a close, Insider has rounded up the worst trend from every year of the past decade.

With 2019 coming to an end, it gives us a chance to reflect on the decade’s many highs and lows, including the many questionable fashion trends that came and went. The 2010s began in a haze of harem pants and wedge sneakers, but it wasn’t just the earlier part of the decade that was filled with downright bad sartorial choices (looking at you, see-through boots with no socks).

With 2020 and a brand new decade just around the corner, Insider took a look back at the worst fashion trend from every year of the 2010s that we will hopefully be leaving behind for good.

Kitten heels were the shoe of choice in 2010.

caption Anna Wintour wearing a kitten heel. source Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

A love-it-or-hate-it trend that has come and gone plenty of times over the years, Harpers’ Bazaar declared that the kitten heel was well and truly back in 2010.

Writer Anamaria Wilson admitted that “the very thought made my nose wrinkle in disdain,” though the miniature heels made an appearance on catwalks including Giambattista Valli and Christian Louboutin at the time.

Wedge sneakers started to really take off in 2011.

caption Katy Perry in wedge sneakers. source Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

This questionable trend (made popular by designers including Isabel Marant and Marc Jacobs) has firmly cemented itself among the most memorable styles of the 2010s.

With celebrity fans including Gwen Stefani and Katy Perry, they have somehow stood the test of time and are already making a quiet comeback – though that doesn’t necessarily mean that you should go back to wearing them.

’90s-inspired harem pants made a brief comeback in 2012.

caption Justin Bieber wore harem pants to the 2012 American Music Awards. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Justin Bieber was no stranger to these baggy harem pants in the early 2010s.

More recently, Demi Lovato was spotted wearing a pair of ’90s-inspired MC Hammer pants to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, but the look didn’t appear to catch on with any other celebrities this time around.

Peplum tops were everywhere in 2013.

caption Aubrey Plaza wears a peplum top while posing with Rachel Bilson. source Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Did you even go to a party in the early 2010s if you weren’t pictured wearing a peplum top? They were inescapable around this part of the decade, from runways to fast fashion clothing stores.

Overly distressed jeans finally went too far in 2014.

caption Rita Ora in very trendy jeans. source Photo by Alex Huckle/FilmMagic

Distressed jeans were a strong trend throughout the mid-2010s, but it was around 2014 when there seemed to be more holes than actual material.

Chokers reigned supreme in 2015.

caption Gigi Hadid wears a choker. source Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Another ’90s trend that made a comeback over the course of the decade was the choker.

Made popular by the likes of Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid, this is another overdone trend that we can hopefully leave behind in the 2010s.

It was all about the crop top in 2016.

caption Zendaya in a crop top. source Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Daya by Zendaya

It seemed like it was almost impossible to walk into a store and find a top that wasn’t cropped in 2016. This popular trend has stuck around ever since, but being a little more difficult to style and wear, it’s far from everyone’s cup of tea.

Clear shoes took over the runways — and celebrity wardrobes — in 2017.

caption Clear shoes were a fashion risk. source Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Clear shoes became the unexpected footwear of choice after Chanel introduced a pair of thigh-high clear boots on the runway in September 2017. It’s spawned no end of copycat looks, and it’s a trend that the Kardashians have wholly embraced ever since.

Ugly shoes were clearly having a moment because it was around the same time that Balenciaga debuted their now-iconic Triple S Sneaker, which Vogue rightly dubbed “the ugly shoe to rule them all.”

Tiny sunglasses took over in 2018.

caption Rihanna in tiny sunglasses. source Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

A trend that was never going to stand the test of time, everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Anne Hathaway poked fun at the tiny sunglasses that took over in 2018.

Meanwhile, everyone from Rihanna to Kendall Jenner was seen rocking this Matrix-inspired look, though Mindy Kaling commented at the time, “I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look.”

Wearing no pants was an unexpected trend that’s still going strong in 2019.

caption Hailey Bieber taking on the trend. source Photo by BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The “no-pants” trend might have plenty of celebrity fans including Rihanna, the Kardashian sisters, and Hailey Baldwin, but here’s hoping it’s not too late to leave this one behind as we enter 2020.

