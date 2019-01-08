10 foods you shouldn’t eat in the morning

caption Eating the right things for breakfast is very important. source Paramount Pictures

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Even though science doesn’t fully back up that claim – and many people do just fine skipping it altogether – it still pays to eat smart first thing in the morning. To know which dishes to avoid, we rounded up the worst foods to eat first thing in the morning.

Toaster pastries are packed with sugar.

caption They have no nutritional value and are packed with sugar. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Toaster pastries may be delicious, but they have little to no nutritional value and are usually packed with unhealthy fats and high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), according to She Finds. HFCS is high on the glycemic index, according to Healthfully, which means it’ll give you a sugar high followed by a crash, according to Men’s Journal.

Too much sugar in any form can cause myriad problems, such as weight gain, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and high triglyceride levels – which all increase your risk of heart disease, according to Mayo Clinic.

To make matters even worse, toaster pastries have surprisingly high amounts of sodium; preservatives; and, often, artificial colors, according to She Finds.

Many nut spreads are packed with sugar and fat.

caption They can be highly processed and contain a large amount of sugar. source Photo-Dave/ iStock

It’s common to spread a bit of nut butter on toast to grab and go in the morning. Although this simple butters can be a good source of protein, when they get fancy, these spreads can also be high in sugar and fat.

Nutrition action recommends sticking to a simple peanut or almond butter and skipping or limiting your use of spreads that boast chocolate or hazelnut flavors.

Most breakfast cereals are high in sugar and provide little nutrition.

caption Eating cereal for breakfast can cause an energy crash. source Shutterstock

Most breakfast cereals are high on the glycemic index, especially cornflakes, according to Harvard Health Publishing, which, again, will cause an inevitable crash in energy.

Plus, cereals are made with refined grains, according to Healthline, which have been stripped of almost all fiber, vitamins, and minerals – thus providing little nutritional value, according to Healthline.

Pancakes and waffles are tasty but may not give you the best start to your day.

caption Pancakes and waffles can be made with unhealthy refined grains. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Like cereal, pancakes and waffles are made from refined grains (refined flour, to be exact), which offers little in the way of nutritional value. Couple that with the fact that these sweet treats rarely contain protein and you may be hungry for more quickly, according to Eating Well.

Pastries will give you a sugar high, – and a subsequent crash.

caption You will becoming fatigued after eating pastries for breakfast. source daseaford / Shutterstock

What’s better than a freshly baked croissant in the morning? Well, your taste buds might like it, but the rest of your body will not, as pastries are made with refined sugar, refined grains, and added fats, according to Healthline. Prepare for fatigue as you come down from your sugar high.

Fruit juice is basically sugar water.

caption Juices have more sugar than they have nutrients. source Helio Ha/Unsplash

Although it’s reputed to be healthy, fruit juice is often little more than sugar water, according to The Washington Post. That’s because most of the nutrients in the original fruit are stripped away in the juicing and peeling process, and juice provides a concentrated amount of sugar.

Plus, it won’t give you the feeling of being full like whole fruit would.

Store-bought smoothies are also very high in sugar.

caption Store-bought smoothies won’t keep you full. source Ken Hawkins / Flickr

The same thing goes for bottled, store-bought smoothies: They’re packed with sugar and won’t keep you feeling full, according to The Guardian.

Granola bars are full of unhealthy sugar, oils, and MSG.

caption Granola bars are basically candy bars. source Shutterstock

Another seemingly healthy food that’s actually bad for you is a granola bar. According to Greatist, a granola bar isn’t much better than a candy bar due to the high amounts of sugar. They can also contain hydrogenated oils, which can boost cholesterol levels.

White bagels are essentially a ton of white bread, which isn’t exactly a healthy breakfast.

caption Bagels are packed with calories and carbs. source Stephanie/Flickr

White bagels are basically white bread, which is high on the glycemic index, according to Harvard Health Publishing. They’re also made of refined flour and, since they’re so dense, are packed with calories, according to Food Network.

Fast-food breakfasts are convenient but can be very unhealthy.

caption You can make good choices, but many are not so healthy. source McDonald’s

You might be tempted to swing by the drive-through before work, but it’s usually best to avoid this route. Although there are some fairly healthy fast-food breakfast options out there, most fast-food breakfasts contain high amounts of calories, fat, and sodium, according to WebMD.

