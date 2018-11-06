12 of the worst characters that have been on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

caption Some questionable characters have been on “Grey’s Anatomy.” source ABC

On the 15 seasons that “Grey’s Anatomy” has given fans so far, the show has introduced a lot of beloved characters. But on a show that has run as long as this one, there are bound to be characters that aren’t going to be fan favorites.

Some of them have shown up and caused major trouble for the main cast, some have been part of story lines that didn’t work for the show, and others have just been infuriating.

Here are the worst characters from “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Alana Cahill almost ruined the hospital.

caption Cahill didn’t work to keep the legacy of those who died in the plane crash alive. source ABC

Alana Cahill, played by Constance Zimmer, started working at the hospital on season nine when it faced major financial issues following the plane crash.

After paying out millions of dollars to the surgeons affected by the crash, Cahill was there to offer her services as an efficiency expert but ended up shutting down the ER and trying to sell the hospital to Pegasus for parts instead.

Eliza Minnick wanted everyone to think like robots.

caption Minnick had a complicated relationship with Arizona Robbins. source ABC

Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) was hired by Bailey to revamp the hospital’s residency program, but instead, she instituted a lot of changes that the surgeons just didn’t jive with.

In fact, Meredith even ended up getting suspended because she disagreed with Minnick’s methods, and her relationship with Arizona went down in flames. Speaking of flames, she also forgot to tell the police that Stephanie couldn’t be found when the hospital was burning, so… there were a lot of reasons fans weren’t disappointed when she left at the end of season 13.

Jason Myers was an abusive boyfriend.

caption Jason hit Jo during an argument. source ABC

At first, it was easy to hate gyno resident Jason (Charles Michael Davis) because he was dating Jo when Alex was obviously in love with her. He got even easier to hate when, while fighting with Jo, he hit her.

Alex later brought Jason into the hospital severely beaten and it turns out, in self-defense, Jo fought him off and he fell back and hit his head on the fireplace. He had a temporal bone fracture and an epidural hemorrhage. Then, Alex pressured him not to press charges against Jo.

Leah Murphy is constantly causing issues at the hospital.

caption Leah was known for causing drama. source ABC

An audible groan could practically be heard from “Grey’s” fans around the world when Leah (Tessa Ferrer) made a return on season 13 after disappearing on season 10.

Fortunately, she’s a little better now than she was before. But when she was an intern at the hospital, Leah was known for getting way too attached to doctors and caused plenty of drama in her wake.

Preston Burke never redeemed himself after leaving Yang at the alter.

caption Burke disappeared leaving Yang distraught. source ABC

At first, Preston (Isaiah Washington) seemed like Cristina’s perfect match – he was focused on his work while appreciating that same quality in Cristina. But then he left her at the altar without a word, only to show up years later to offer her an entire hospital.

Of course, he played a part in Cristina’s dreams coming true, but it was too little, too late after the damage he’d caused.

Erica Hahn refused to teach her interns.

caption Hahn wouldn’t teach Christina Yang. source ABC

Erica (Brooke Smith) seemed to be the cardio god Cristina was waiting for, but took every opportunity to cut her down and avoid teaching her at all costs, despite her talent.

And where her relationship with Callie was concerned? It makes sense that she was heartbroken that Callie wasn’t on the same page, but she left without giving Callie a chance to figure out her own sexuality.

Sadie was a risk-taker and a dangerous influence on other interns.

caption She got a lot of interns in trouble. source ABC

Sadie (Melissa George) seemingly came out of left field from Meredith’s past, showing up at her house on season five as her college best friend that she’d never talked about before.

In her short time on the show, she almost died and got her fellow interns fired when she inspired them to take out her appendix for practice, and when she finally made her exit, she tried to convince Meredith to join her in Europe.

Penny Blake made life difficult for Meredith.

caption Penny Blake had a relationship with Callie Torres. source ABC

First appearing on the show on season 11, Penny (Samantha Sloyan) showed up at Meredith’s dinner party only for her to realize that she was one of the doctors responsible for Derek’s death.

That put a bad taste in fans’ mouths right off the bat, and then, Callie decided to follow her to New York, effectively ending both of their times on the show.

Rose almost stole Derek’s heart.

caption Those who wanted Meredith and Derek together weren’t happy with Rose. source ABC

From the beginning, “Grey’s” fans have known that Meredith and Derek belong together, but during one of their breakups, he ended up dating a nurse named Rose (Lauren Stamile).

Their relationship was uneventful, but after Derek broke up with her to get back together with Meredith, she stabbed him with a scalpel during surgery. She eventually transferred to another department, but she didn’t go down without a fight.

Robert Stark was mean to April Kepner.

caption Stark was quite two-sided. source ABC

Stepping in as Arizona’s replacement when she went to work in Africa, Stark (Peter MacNicol) formed a close relationship with April. But when he realized she wasn’t romantically interested in him, he turned mean – even though he swore it had nothing to do with his feelings for her.

Lucia Torres doesn’t approve of her daughter’s relationship.

caption Torres said some hurtful things to her daughter, Callie Torres. source ABC

Perhaps the most memorable moment from Lucia Torres is when she talked to her daughter, Callie Torres, before her wedding to Arizona Robbins.

In disapproval that her daughter was marrying a woman, she said, “You are not a bride. And I am not the mother of a bride. And this, this isn’t your wedding. It isn’t right.”

Fans were heartbroken for Callie, as she realized that she wouldn’t have her mother’s support at her own wedding.

Dr. Paul Stadler was abusive toward Jo Wilson.

caption Stadler was arguably the worst character on the show. source ABC

Dr. Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison) is arguably the worst character to grace “Grey’s Anatomy.” Stadler is Jo’s husband and notorious for having been abusive to her.

One incident even left Jo with a broken rib and an almost ruptured kidney. Eventually, she left him and started a new life with a new name.

On season 13, however, Stadler appears at the hospital after Jo has spent years trying to evade him. He introduced her to his fiancée, Jenny, whom he couldn’t marry until he and Jo divorced.

Jo tried to dissuade Jenny from marrying Stadler, but she initially refused to listen.

Paul later came back into the hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run, and upon waking up he tries to attack Jenny when she decides she wants to leave him.

As he lunges at Jenny, he falls and hits his head which leads to his death.

