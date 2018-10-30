America’s highways and roads are crumbling — here are the 10 states that have it the worst

source David McNew/Getty Images

Roads in the US need some serious help.

Even though states and the federal government spend over $400 million a year maintaining and building new roads, the American Society of Civil Engineers’ 2017 report found that 32% of urban streets and 14% of rural roads were in poor condition. Overall, US roads received a D on the study’s report card.

If roads were a pass/fail class in college, they would be failing.

On Tuesday, lvl5 – a company founded by ex-Tesla engineers that’s building HD maps for self-driving cars – dug deeper into the problem and published a list of US states ranked by road quality.

The company analyzed over 15 million photographs captured by its iPhone dashcam app, Payver, which pays users – typically Uber or Lyft drivers – up to $0.05 per mile to record their driving using their cell phone. To rank the states, lvl5 measured four distinct areas: road paint fading, pavement cracking, potholes, and surface flatness.

Think your state has the most pothole-stricken pavement in the country?

If you live in Florida, have no fear. According to lvl5, your state has the best road quality around. Hawaii had the second best roads, followed by Washington state in third place. Lvl5’s full findings can be found here.

Below, we’ve listed the 10 states that have it the worst:

10. Maine

source lvl5

9. New York

source lvl5

8. Wisconsin

source lvl5

7. Rhode Island

source lvl5

6. Illinois

source lvl5

5. Kansas

source lvl5

4. Ohio

source lvl5

3. Indiana

source lvl5

2. Iowa

source lvl5

And the state with the worst roads in all of the US: Michigan