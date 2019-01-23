The worst blockbuster movie of every year since 2000, according to critics

caption Sony’s “Venom” topped this list for 2018. source Sony

To compile this list, we looked at the top 10 highest-grossing films for each year since 2000 at the worldwide box office and compared the Rotten Tomatoes critic scores of each film.

The movie with the lowest critic score within each year’s top 10 is the film we’ve deemed the worst blockbuster movie of that year.

Over the last 20 years, a number of critically panned films have earned more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

We compiled this list by looking at the top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office for each year since 2000, according to Box Office Mojo data. We then reviewed the critic scores for each of those 10 films on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to determine which film was the most critically panned blockbuster movie of that year.

We included a runner-up film for each year and used lesser audience scores to break any ties in critic.

From the 2000 thriller “What Lies Beneath” to 2018’s “Venom,” with multiple Will Smith-led movies in between, here are the worst blockbuster films of every year since 2000, according to critics.

2000: “What Lies Beneath”

source DreamWorks

Global box office total: $291.4 million

Critics score: 46%

What critics said: “The discrepancy between the sophistication of the special effects and the rudimentary dramaturgy results in a $140 million film that may raise your blood pressure, but leaves the rest of you distinctly unengaged.” – David Ansen, Newsweek

Runner-up: “The Perfect Storm” grossed $328.7 million globally and holds a 47% critic score.

2001: “Pearl Harbor”

source Touchstone

Global box office total: $449.2 million

Critic score: 25%

What critics said: “The effect of watching a Michael Bay film is indistinguishable from having a large, pointy lump of rock drop on your head. His new picture, ‘Pearl Harbor,’ maintains the mood.” – Anthony Lane, New Yorker

Runner-up: “Hannibal” grossed $351.7 million globally and holds a 39% critic score.

2002: “Men in Black II”

source Columbia Pictures

Global box office total: $441.8 million

Critic score: 39%

What critics said: “The down-home satire of how we cope with cultural difference has evaporated, replaced by jazzy effects that wear out their welcome by the halfway mark.” – Jonathan Rosenbaum, Chicago Reader

Runner-up: “Die Another Day” grossed $432 million globally and holds a 57% critic score.

2003: “Bad Boys II”

source Sony

Global box office total: $273.3 million

Critic score: 22%

What critics said: “This sequel is as sour and jaded as they come.” – J.R. Jones

Runner-up: “The Matrix Revolutions” grossed $427.3 million globally and holds a 36% critic score.

2004: “Shark Tale”

source DreamWorks

Global box office total: $367.3 million

Critic score: 35%

What critics said: “Feels borrowed, sampled and dittoed from the collective funniness of the past 10 years in studio-made animation.” – Desson Thomson, The Washington Post

Runner-up: “Meet the Fockers” grossed $516.6 million globally and holds a 39% critic score.

2005: “Madagascar”

source DreamWorks

Global box office total: $532.7 million

Critic score: 55%

What critics said: “Boring and bedraggled.” – Derek Adams, Time Out

Runner-up: “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” grossed $478.2 million globally and holds a 59% critic score.

2006: “The Da Vinci Code”

source Columbia Pictures

Global box office total: $758.2 million

Critic score: 25%

What critics said: “Completing the trail of cryptic clues simply becomes an end in and of itself – think Sudoku: The Movie – with little in the way of whimsy, star chemistry or excitement to enliven the dour plod.” – Trevor Johnston, Time Out

Runner-up: “Night at the Museum” grossed $574.5 million globally and holds a 43% critic score.

2007: “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”

source Buena Vista

Global box office total: $457.4 million

Critic score: 35%

What critics said: “As much as you want to applaud the movie’s winking commitment to its own Looney Tunes logic, it’s frustrating when lazy and illogical plot devices are used like cattle prods.” – Peter Howell, Toronto Star

Runner-up: “Shrek the Third” grossed $799 million globally and holds a 41% critics score.

2008: “Hancock”

source Columbia Pictures

Global box office total: $624.4 million

Critic score: 41%

What critics said: “Train wrecks are intrinsically spectacular, and Will Smith’s new movie offers a doozy. Two of them, in fact.” – Tom Charity, CNN.com

Runner-up: “Mamma Mia!” grossed $609.8 million globally and holds a 55% critic score.

2009: “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

source Paramount

Global box office total: $836.3 million

Critic score: 19%

What critics said: “The movie is like the play date from hell, the kind where a crew of children reduce your home to rubble and conduct endless bouts of loud war on the living-room floor while you ponder the propriety of opening a bottle of wine.” – Mary F. Pols, Time

Runner-up: “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” grossed $709.7 million globally and holds a 28% critic score.

2010: “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

source Summit Entertainment

Global box office total: $698.5 million

Critic score: 48%

What critics said: “The choice of whether to see ‘Eclipse’ isn’t really a question of whether the movie is good or bad. It’s a question of whether or not the movie speaks to your secret, unregulated, inherently ridiculous experience of identification and desire.” – Dana Stevens, Slate

Runner-up: “Alice in Wonderland” grossed $1.025 billion globally and holds a 51% critic score.

2011: “The Smurfs”

source Sony

Global box office total: $563.7 million

Critic score: 22%

What critics said: “To play The Smurfs Drinking Game you will need: Two 500 cl bottles of Blue Bols (per player), one white sleeping cap, ample powder-blue face paint and too much spare time.” – David Jenkins, Time Out

Runner-up: “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” grossed $712.2 million globally and holds a 25% critic score.

2012: “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

source 20th Century Fox

Global box office total: $877.2 million

Critic score: 38%

What critics said: “Whenever I watch an ‘Ice Age’ movie, I understand how my mother felt whenever I zoned out in front of the television after school.” – Rafer Guzman, Newsday

Runner-up: “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” grossed $829.7 million globally and holds a 49% critic score.

2013: “Man of Steel”

source Warner Bros.

Global box office total: $668 million

Critics score: 56%

What critics said: “No fun costume change in a phone booth, no wowing humans with his powers and no repartee with reporter Lois Lane.” – Mara Reinstein, US Weekly

Runner-up: “Thor: The Dark World” grossed $644.6 million globally and holds a 66% critic score.

2014: “Transformers: Age of Extinction”

source Paramount Pictures

Global box office total: $1.1 billion

Critics score: 18%

What critics said: “You’re either awestruck, dumbstruck or just plain struck in the face.” – Joshua Rothkopf, Time Out

Runner-up: “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” grossed $709 million globally and holds a 52% critic score.

2015: “Minions”

source Universal

Global box office total: $1.16 billion

Critics score: 56%

What critics said: “There’s plenty of high-velocity comic inanity on display to keep kids happily diverted. But the movie’s major flaw is an extension of its own premise: Search as they may, the minions never find a villain worthy of their subservience.” – Christopher Orr, The Atlantic

Runner-up: “Spectre” grossed $880.7 million globally and holds a 64% critic score.

2016: “Suicide Squad”

source Warner Bros.

Global box office total: $746.8 million

Critics score: 27%

What critics said: “To say that the movie loses the plot would not be strictly accurate, for that would imply that there was a plot to lose.” – Anthony Lane, New Yorker

Runner-up: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” grossed $873.6 million globally and holds a 27% critic score.

2017: “Despicable Me 3”

source Universal Pictures

Global box office total: $1.034 billion

Critics score: 59%

What critics said: “Has some laughs, but not enough to prop up what feels like a flagging franchise.” – Adam Graham, Detroit News

Runner-up: “Fate of the Furious” grossed $1.2 billion globally and holds a 67% critic score.

2018: “Venom”

source Sony

Global box office total: $855.8 million

Critics score: 28%

What critics said: “Mostly bad-bad, with a splash and dash of fun.” – Mara Reinstein, US Weekly

Runner-up: “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has grossed $648.8 million globally and holds a 38% critic score.