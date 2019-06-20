16 photos that show the worst living room design trends over the years

caption There are plenty of living room styles that have gone out of fashion. source GraphicaArtis and Horst P. Horst / Getty Images

Just like fashion trends, interior design trends are forever evolving.

We found some of the most cringe-worthy interior design trends that have plagued American living rooms throughout the years.

From shag carpets and wood paneling to taxidermy and fake plants, there are plenty of unfavorable living room styles to remember.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Just as trends in clothing change through the years, so too do trends in interior design.

And as leg warmers and jeans under dresses have gone out of style, interior design trends like beaded curtains, shag rugs, and wood-paneled walls have stopped showing up in homes across the country.

We found some of the most cringe-worthy interior design trends that have plagued American living rooms throughout the years. Check out some the worst living room design trends through the decades below.

Modernist styles were revolutionary back in the 1930s, but they may not look very modern to interior designers today.

caption A living room from House and Garden in 1937. source Gomez/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Clean lines and the incorporation of metals and plastics into interior design helped usher out the pomp and circumstance of Victorian-style decor, according to Apartment Therapy.

The curtains, couch, and tablecloth in this late-1940s living room all boasted the same print.

caption The living room was shot for House and Garden in 1949. source Horst P.Horst/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Not only has the print gone out of style, but the trend of matching all cloth surfaces in a room fizzled out a long time ago.

Wooden TV cabinets were never particularly attractive, but they were popular in the 1950s.

caption A family watches football on their television. source GraphicaArtis / Getty Images

The sleeker, flat-screen TV sets that are ubiquitous today barely make an impression on a room.

With a shag rug and a floral, printed ceiling to match the love seats and drapes, this room practically screams 1960s.

caption A living room featured in House and Garden in 1966. source William Grigsby / Getty Images

Like many other components of the room, the animal-print pillows on the couch also went out of style.

Beaded curtains were a staple of the 1960s and 1970s.

caption Robert De Niro performing a scene in “Taxi Driver” in 1976. source Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

These impractical, tangly curtains adorned living rooms across the nation throughout the ’60s and ’70s.

Wood-paneled walls came to prominence in the 1970s.

caption A room with wood paneling. source Artazum/Shutterstock

This design trend was popular, at least in part, because it was affordable, as CBS points out.

The chunky, glossy coffee tables and vertical shades in this 1976 living room are a thing of the past.

caption A living room from 1976. source Horst P. Horst/Condé Nast via Getty Images

Velour ottomans and patterned couches were also common finds in ’70s living rooms, according to Collector’s Weekly.

Many people decorated their living rooms with wicker furniture in the late 1970s.

caption A living room with wicker furniture. source Nicholas Piccillo/Shutterstock

According to Eve Morgan Interiors, wicker was a “staple” in the 1970s and just one of many outdoor-style furniture items that made their ways into the home over the next decade or so.

“Chintz” floral print was a hallmark of the late 1980s.

caption Yellow, chintz couches and drapes in a living room. source Horst P. Horst / Getty Images

“Chintz was overdone in the ’80s,” designer Mario Buatta, who was known for incorporating the fabric into his work, told Vogue in 2018.

Walls made of glass blocks filled living rooms and bathrooms throughout the 1980s.

caption A glass-blocked wall in a living room. source Busakorn S/Shutterstock

In 2017, Architectural Digest ran an article that said glass blocks are back in style, but author Sydney Wasserman stressed that she was not referring to the kind in the photo above.

“When you hear the phrase ‘glass block,’ the mind immediately wanders to neon-accented icy interiors of the ’80s,” she said. “And don’t worry, those decor trends have been left in their decade, hopefully never to be seen again.”

Fake plants were commonly used to spruce up living rooms during the 1990s.

caption A fake flower arrangement. source Shutterstock

According to Nonagon, ornate and elaborate fake flower arrangements were popular in the ’90s. Today, interior decorators prefer to incorporate real plants into living spaces.

People have used real, preserved wildlife to decorate their homes for centuries, but taxidermy saw a resurgence in the ’90s.

caption A stuffed deer head. source Ezume Images/Shutterstock

Damien Hirst, the artist famous for preserving animals like sharks, lambs, and cows in formaldehyde, helped usher in the 1990s taxidermy boom, according to Elle, but growing tides of animal rights activism in recent years has stymied the trend.

The turn of the millennium brought with it larger-than-life home designs. From “McMansions” to giant home entertainment centers, “bigger is better” was the motto of the 2000s.

caption A living room from the early 2000s. source pics721/Shutterstock

Oversized, dark living rooms that resembled modern-day “man caves” filled homes in the early 2000s, according to an Associated Press article published on Penn Live.

Later in the decade, shabby-chic decor made its way into living rooms across the country.

caption Shabby-chic furniture in a 2000s American living room. source Jewelzz/Shutterstock

Distressed-looking accent pieces were all the rage towards the end of the decade, according to My First Apartment.

As Pinterest started to inspire home decor choices in the 2010s, the trend of using Mason jars as decorations took off.

caption An arrangement of Mason jars in a living room. source Sarah Pilapil/Shutterstock

But as the decade comes to a close, the trend is falling out of style. As Architectural Digest writer Kate Wagner wrote in 2017: “If I have to see one more ‘upcycled’ (read: bought new at Target by craft moms) Mason jar ever again, I will audibly scream. Never has something been so divorced from its original purpose: storing food. That’s right. They’re for storing food.”

Inspirational quotes and phrases have also popped up in living rooms in the 2010s.

caption A living room with inspirational quotes on signs. source KatarzynaBialasiewicz/Getty Images

Like Mason jars, the 2010s have seen an uptick in inspirational quotes as DIY decor, but it’s a trend that’s already on the way out.

Read more: