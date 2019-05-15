The 10 worst major airports in the world

The air-travel website AirHelp has released a ranking of 133 major airports across the world.

The airports were evaluated on criteria like customer service, cleanliness, on-time performance, and the food and shopping options available to travelers.

AirHelp selected airports that are the” best known and most used” for its rankings while leaving out airports for which data was unavailable.

Eight of the 10 airports that received the lowest scores are located in Europe.

The list includes 133 airports evaluated on criteria like customer service, cleanliness, on-time performance, and the food and shopping options available to travelers. Airports were given an overall score on a 10-point scale, with on-time performance accounting for 60% of the score, service quality accounting for 20%, and food and shopping options representing 20%.

“We chose the airports based on the best known and most used airports – but we exclude airports that we are unable to get data for,” AirHelp said in an explanation of its methodology.

Eight of the 10 airports that received the lowest scores are located in Europe. One airport from Asia and one from North America also made the list.

These are the world’s 10 worst airports, according to AirHelp.

10. London Gatwick Airport

Location: London, United Kingdom

On-time performance score: 5.7

Service quality score: 8.0

Food and shops score: 7.9

Overall score: 6.62

9. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

caption Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. source Colin McConnell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Location: Toronto, Canada

On-time performance score: 5.8

Service quality score: 8.1

Food and shops score: 7.0

Overall score: 6.50

8. Porto Airport

Location: Porto, Portugal

On-time performance score: 5.6

Service quality score: 7.9

Food and shops score: 7.6

Overall score: 6.46

7. Paris Orly Airport

Location: Paris, France

On-time performance score: 5.4

Service quality score: 7.9

Food and shops score: 7.8

Overall score: 6.37

6. Manchester Airport

caption Manchester Airport. source RootsShoots/Shutterstock

Location: Manchester, United Kingdom

On-time performance score: 5.2

Service quality score: 7.8

Food and shops score: 8.0

Overall score: 6.26

5. Malta International Airport

caption Malta International Airport. source Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Location: Malta, Malta

On-time performance score: 5.0

Service quality score: 7.7

Food and shops score: 7.5

Overall score: 6.05

4. Henri Coanda International Airport

caption Henri Coanda International Airport. source Bogdan Cristel/Reuters

Location: Bucharest, Romania

On-time performance score: 6.0

Service quality score: 6.1

Food and shops score: 6.0

Overall score: 6.03

3. Eindhoven Airport

caption Eindhoven Airport. source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands

On-time performance score: 4.9

Service quality score: 7.8

Food and shops score: 7.1

Overall score: 5.92

2. Kuwait International Airport

caption Kuwait International Airport. source Stephanie McGehee/Reuters

Location: Kuwait, Kuwait

On-time performance score: 4.3

Service quality score: 8.0

Food and shops score: 8.0

Overall score: 5.78

1. Lisbon Portela Airport

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

On-time performance score: 4.7

Service quality score: 7.3

Food and shops score: 7.4

Overall score: 5.77