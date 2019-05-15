The 10 worst major airports in the world

- The air-travel website AirHelp has released a ranking of 133 major airports across the world.
- The airports were evaluated on criteria like customer service, cleanliness, on-time performance, and the food and shopping options available to travelers.
- AirHelp selected airports that are the” best known and most used” for its rankings while leaving out airports for which data was unavailable.
- Eight of the 10 airports that received the lowest scores are located in Europe.
These are the world’s 10 worst airports, according to AirHelp.
10. London Gatwick Airport
Location: London, United Kingdom
On-time performance score: 5.7
Service quality score: 8.0
Food and shops score: 7.9
Overall score: 6.62
9. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
- source
- Colin McConnell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Location: Toronto, Canada
On-time performance score: 5.8
Service quality score: 8.1
Food and shops score: 7.0
Overall score: 6.50
8. Porto Airport
Location: Porto, Portugal
On-time performance score: 5.6
Service quality score: 7.9
Food and shops score: 7.6
Overall score: 6.46
7. Paris Orly Airport
Location: Paris, France
On-time performance score: 5.4
Service quality score: 7.9
Food and shops score: 7.8
Overall score: 6.37
6. Manchester Airport
- source
- RootsShoots/Shutterstock
Location: Manchester, United Kingdom
On-time performance score: 5.2
Service quality score: 7.8
Food and shops score: 8.0
Overall score: 6.26
5. Malta International Airport
- source
- Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
Location: Malta, Malta
On-time performance score: 5.0
Service quality score: 7.7
Food and shops score: 7.5
Overall score: 6.05
4. Henri Coanda International Airport
- source
- Bogdan Cristel/Reuters
Location: Bucharest, Romania
On-time performance score: 6.0
Service quality score: 6.1
Food and shops score: 6.0
Overall score: 6.03
3. Eindhoven Airport
- source
- Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands
On-time performance score: 4.9
Service quality score: 7.8
Food and shops score: 7.1
Overall score: 5.92
2. Kuwait International Airport
- source
- Stephanie McGehee/Reuters
Location: Kuwait, Kuwait
On-time performance score: 4.3
Service quality score: 8.0
Food and shops score: 8.0
Overall score: 5.78
1. Lisbon Portela Airport
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
On-time performance score: 4.7
Service quality score: 7.3
Food and shops score: 7.4
Overall score: 5.77