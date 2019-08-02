The 25 worst movies of the 2000s

caption Halle Berry as Catwoman. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Between the years of 2000 and 2009, a number of movies were released that were panned by critics.

INSIDER pulled data from IMDB to find the worst 25 that were released.

“The Room” is No. 1.





Not every movie can be a hit, and a number of panned movies were released between 2000 and 2009.

Parody films from the “Scary Movie” creators made money at the box office but were despised by critics, while a number of video game adaptations failed to generate any success.

INSIDER analyzed movies released between 2000 and 2009 with a score through four on IMDB with over 7,500 votes and picked the top 25 worst ones.

Here are the worst movies from the aughts.

25. 2005’s “The Fog” is a remake of the 1980 horror movie of the same name.

caption Maggie Grace and Tom Welling star in “The Fog.” source Columbia Pictures

Critics rating: 4%

“The Fog” centers on a town haunted by ghosts of murdered townspeople who have returned to haunt the ancestors of their killers, but this remake failed to muster the suspense and horror from the original.

24. “House of the Dead ” is a 2003 horror film adapted from a 1996 horror arcade game.

caption Kira Clavell and Ona Grauer in “House of the Dead.” source Artisan Entertainment

Critics rating: 3%

A group of college students find themselves on an island infested with zombies and fight to survive in this video game movie. Though this adaptation from director Uwe Boll was critically panned, it did launch a 2005 sequel and even a third film.

23. 2006’s “Date Movie” is a parody of a number of different romantic comedies and action films.

caption Alyson Hannigan and Sophie Monk in “Date Movie.” source 20th Century Fox

Critics rating: 7%

“Date Movie” made a number of different references to movies, spoofing scenes from “Kill Bill,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “The Wedding Planner,” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” but despite referencing a number of hit movies, it failed to receive high praise from critics.

22. In 2003, “Dumb and Dumber” got a prequel movie called “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd.”

caption Derek Richardson and Eric Christian Olsen star in “Dumb and Dumberer.” source New Line Cinema

Critics rating: 10%

Derek Richardson and Eric Christian Olsen starred in the prequel to “Dumb and Dumber” as high school versions of the “Dumb and Dumber” characters played by Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. While the story explains how the two friends met, it didn’t elicit the hilarity of the original. The movie was nominated for three Razzies, including worst screenplay.

21. 2000’s “Dungeons & Dragons” is based on the role-playing game of the same name.

caption Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans, Thora Birch, and Jeremy Irons star in “Dungeons and Dragons.” source New Line Cinema

Critics rating: 10%

Based on the expansive world of “Dungeons and Dragons,” this fantasy epic did not gain the same fans the game has earned throughout the years. However, Paramount has a reboot set for 2021, so game fans can hope that the upcoming movie will be better.

20. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck play two gangsters who fall in love in 2003’s “Gigli.”

caption Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck star in “Gigli.” source Sony Pictures Releasing

Critics rating: 6%

“Gigli” is often considered one of the worst films of all time and it bombed at the box office, only raking in $7.7 million to its $75.6 million budget. The movie won seven different Razzies, including worst picture and worst comedy of the Razzie’s first 25 years. Despite the fact that Lopez and Affleck were briefly engaged in real life, the critics’ consensus is that the two stars “lack chemistry.”

19. Jason Statham is a farmer who must save his wife and his kingdom in 2007’s “In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale.”

caption Jason Statham, Claire Forlani, John Rhys-Davies, Ron Perlman, and Ray Liotta star in “In the Name of the King.” source Freestyle Releasing

Critics rating: 4%

Inspired by the “Dungeon Siege” video game series, this video game movie failed at the box office with a budget of $60 million and only bringing in $13 million worldwide. The movie was nominated for five Razzies, but despite its failures, director Uwe Boll made two low-budget sequels.

18. From the creators of “Date Movie,” 2008’s “Meet the Spartans” was another parody film that referenced films like “300.”

caption Carmen Electra, Kevin Sorbo, Sean Maguire, Ike Barinholtz, and Diedrich Bader star in “Meet the Spartans.” source 20th Century Fox

Critics rating: 2%

Despite being criticized for being unfunny and offensive, the movie was a hit at the box office and even opened at No. 1. Making millions didn’t stop the movie from getting five Razzie nominations though.

17. 2008’s “Prom Night” is a slasher film and loose remake of the 1980 film of the same name about a girl whose prom night takes a turn for the worse when a dangerous killer, who’s obsessed with her, escapes from prison.

caption Brittany Snow, Jessica Stroup, Dana Davis,and Idris Elba star in “Prom Night.” source Sony Pictures

Critics rating: 8%

“Prom Night” is a predictable slasher film full of clichés that doesn’t elicit the suspense and fear that better horror films do. Without the fear factor, the remake is rather dull.

16. Paris Hilton won a Razzie for starring in 2008’s “The Hottie & the Nottie” as a hot girl who has an ugly friend.

caption Paris Hilton, Joel David Moore, and Christine Lakin star in “The Hottie and the Nottie.” source Regent Releasing

Critics rating: 5%

The film’s concept hinges on the offensive plot that Paris Hilton’s character is a hot girl that everyone wants but her best friend is so hideous that she makes men cringe. Criticized for being rude, boring, and just plain terrible, “The Hottie and the Nottie” only grossed $9,000 on its opening day and won a number of Razzie awards.

15. 2005’s “BloodRayne” is a video game adaptation and the third movie by Uwe Boll to be featured on this list.

caption Kristanna Loken, Michael Madsen, Matthew Davis, Billy Zane, Meat Loaf, Michelle Rodriguez, Ben Kingsley, and Geraldine Chaplin star in “BloodRayne.” source Boll KG Productions

Critics rating: 4%

Not even a cast consisting of Ben Kingsley, Billy Zane, and Meat Loaf could save this video game adaptation centering on a human and vampire mix known as a dhampir who goes on a hunt to find her vampire father. The action movie failed to impress and earned six Razzie nominations.

14. 2005’s “Son of the Mask” is a superhero comedy and sequel to “The Mask.”

caption Jamie Kennedy, Alan Cumming, and Kal Penn star in “Son of the Mask.” source New Line Cinema

Critics rating: 6%

Set 10 years after the events of the original “Mask,” the movie centers on Loki’s hunt for his mask and a baby who is born with the mask’s powers. But without Jim Carrey’s presence, this lackluster sequel fails to bring the laughs. The film won a Razzie for worst remake or sequel.

13. 2000’s “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas” is a prequel to 1994’s “The Flinstones” and tells the story of how Fred and Barney met Wilma and Betty.

caption Mark Addy, Stephen Baldwin, Kristen Johnston, Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming, and Joan Collins star in “Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.” source Universal Pictures

Critics rating: 25%

The original cast from the 1994 movie was replaced for this prequel. Like its predecessor, the movie garnered mostly negative reviews and wasn’t hailed as a success. It was nominated for four Razzies.

12. 2007’s “Epic Movie” is another parody film that satirizes a number of hit movies including “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” the “Harry Potter” films, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” and follows four orphans.

caption Kal Penn, Adam Campbell, Jennifer Coolidge, Jayma Mays, Faune A. Chambers, and Darrell Hammond star in “Epic Movie” source 20th Century Fox

Critics rating: 2%

The massive mash-up of plots and characters from popular movies did nothing to help “Epic Movie” find success critically, though it did open at No. 1 at the box office. It was a convoluted mess that also wasn’t funny. It earned three Razzie nominations.

11. Eddie Murphy’s comedic prowess couldn’t save 2007’s “Norbit,” in which Murphy played three different characters, including a timid man and an obese, mean-spirited woman.

caption Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton, Terry Crews, Cuba Gooding Jr., Katt Williams, and Marlon Wayans star in “Norbit.” source Paramount Pictures

Critics rating: 9%

The cruel plot of a man being abused by his sadistic wife made some viewers angry and uncomfortable, causing this comedy to earn negative reviews and earn eight Razzie nominations. The film opened No. 1 at the box office, but Murphy won three Razzies for his three character portrayals.

10. Dana Carvey uses his comedic skills to portray Pistachio Disguisey, a man with the ability to mimic and disguise himself as a number of characters, in 2002’s “The Master of Disguise” as he attempts to save his parents.

caption Dana Carvey, Jennifer Esposito, and James Brolin star in “The Master of Disguise.” source Sony Pictures Releasing

Critics rating: 1%

Carvey’s talents and mimicry skills are not to be denied, but they cannot save “The Master of Disguise” from its dull and childish humor.

9. Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana, and Taryn Manning play three childhood best friends who embark on a cross country road trip and reconnect in 2002’s “Crossroads.”

caption Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, Kim Cattrall, and Dan Aykroyd star in “Crossroads.” source Paramount Pictures

Critics rating: 14%

Written by Shonda Rhimes and with a cast consisting of Spears, Saldana, and Manning, “Crossroads” was a box office hit and has become somewhat of a cult favorite, but it ultimately did not get the critics’ approval. Spears won a Razzie for worst actress and her song “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” won for worst original song.

8. 2005’s “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D” is about an imaginative boy who finds out his made-up world and heroes are more real than he thought.

caption Taylor Lautner, Taylor Dooley, Cayden Boyd, David Arquette, Kristin Davis, and George Lopez star in “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.” source Dimension Films

Critics rating: 19%

“Spy Kids” director Robert Rodriguez made another action film for children, but the decision to film the movie in 3-D took away from the experience and earned poor reviews for its contrived world. The story wasn’t a favorite for critics either.

7. 2009’s “Dragonball Evolution” is the first adaptation of the “Dragon Ball” Japanese manga series.

caption Justin Chatwin, Emmy Rossum, James Marsters, Jamie Chung, Joon Park, and Eriko Tamura star in “Dragonball Evolution.” source 20th Century Fox

Critics rating: 15%

While both the manga and anime series are beloved by fans, this live-action adaptation failed to garner support or love. Critics said the movie was clichéd and dull and far removed from its source material. Screenwriter Ben Ramsey even apologized for the movie in 2016.

“To have something with my name on it as the writer be so globally reviled is gut-wrenching,” he wrote to writer Derek Padula. “I spent so many years trying to deflect the blame, but at the end of the day it all comes down to the written word on page and I take full responsibility for what was such a disappointment to so many fans. … To all the Dragon Ball fans out there, I sincerely apologize.”

6. 2006’s “The Wicker Man” is a remake of the 1973 horror movie of the same name.

caption Nicolas Cage and Ellen Burstyn star in “The Wicker Man.” source Warner Bros.

Critics rating: 15%

Nicolas Cage is a policeman searching for a missing child on an island where she disappeared in “The Wicker Man.” The movie was criticized for having a poor story and unintentional comedic performances, but it’s Cage’s over-the-top performance that has cemented “The Wicker Man” as a cult classic despite its poor reviews.

5. Based on the Dr. Seuss book of the same name, 2003’s “The Cat in the Hat” follows a cat who comes into the lives of two kids who were left home alone and causes mischief.

caption Mike Myers, Dakota Fanning, Spencer Breslin, Alec Baldwin, and Kelly Preston star in “The Cat In the Hat.” source Universal Pictures

Critics rating: 9%

The live adaptation of “The Cat In the Hat” didn’t capture the joy of Dr. Seuss’ book and the humor fell flat, making this film an unimpressive portrayal of Dr. Seuss story. The film was nominated for 10 Razzies.

4. Based on L. Ron Hubbard’s sci-fi novel of the same name, 2000’s “Battlefield Earth” centers on a rebellion by humans against aliens who have ruled and destroyed Earth over a thousand years.

caption John Travolta, Barry Pepper, and Forest Whitaker star. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Critics rating: 3%

“Battlefield Earth” was torn apart by critics from every angle – from the plot to the acting to the directing. It was so bad that even though the movie only covered the first half of the novel, a planned sequel was scrapped. The movie initially won seven Razzies and in 2005 it was named the worst drama of the Razzie’s first 25 years. In 2010, it won the Razzie for worst picture of the decade.

3. Another parody film to satirize a number of movies, “2008’s “Disaster Movie” is heralded as one of the worst.

caption Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo, Gary “G Thang” Johnson, Ike Barinholtz, Carmen Electra, and Kim Kardashian star in “Disaster Movie.” source Lionsgate

Critics rating: 1%

Overused and forced humor, a stale and incomprehensible plot, and poor acting all make “Disaster Movie” one of the worst movies of the 2000s. Empire even called it one of the worst movies ever. It earned six Razzie nominations.

2. Halle Berry couldn’t save 2004’s “Catwoman” when she portrayed the titular superhero.

caption Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt, Frances Conroy, Alex Borstein, and Sharon Stone star in “Catwoman.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Critics rating: 9%

A “Catwoman” spin-off from “Batman Forever” was announced in 1993 but nothing happened until the release of the 2004 movie, but that long developmental struggle didn’t pay off when the movie was finally released. The story was weak and Berry’s character was sexualized above all else. The film won four Razzies.

1. 2003’s “The Room” is so bad, but has one of the largest cult followings who watch the movie every year. They can quote the movie from beginning to end, and even resulted in an Oscar-nominated movie about the making of the “worst movie of all time.”

caption Tommy Wiseau, Greg Sestero, and Juliette Danielle star in “The Room.” source Wiseau-Films/TPW Films

Critics rating: 26%

Director, writer, producer, and star Tommy Wiseau created a movie with laughable interactions, unintentionally humorous quotes, and an incomprehensible plot. But despite being called the worst movie of all time by a number of publications, this bizarre film managed to captivate viewers who couldn’t look away from the disaster and have since grown to revere the film.