The worst movies every ‘Game of Thrones’ actor has been in

In addition to starring on "Game of Thrones," some of your favorite actors have been in films.

Many of the actors from the HBO series “Game of Thrones” have appeared in movies – and not all of these films have been well-received by critics.

These are the worst movies each “GOT” cast member has been in, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Peter Dinklage appeared in “A Little Bit of Heaven” (2011), a romantic film that critics didn’t like, and Alfie Allen starred in “Powder” (2011), a film about a music group that critics gave a 0% score.

The HBO series “Game of Thrones” aired from 2011 to 2019 but before, during, and after the taping of the show, many of its cast members have tackled roles in films that have been both lauded and panned by critics.

Here is the worst movie each “Game of Thrones” cast member has been in based on critics’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s worth noting that the critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change.

Sean Bean – “Any Day” (2015)

caption Sean Bean was Ned Stark on “Game of Thrones” source Gravitas Ventures

Critic Score: 0%

A fantastic Ned Stark, Sean Bean wasn’t on “Game of Thrones” for long but he still remains one of the most beloved stars of the series.

The lowest-rated film Bean has starred in is “Any Day” and it has 0% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Also starring Eva Longoria and Kate Walsh, it is a drama about an ex-fighter (Bean) who gets out of jail after a 12-year sentence.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – “The Baker” (2007)

caption The movie was a flop with audiences and critics. source Bankside Films

Critic Score: 0%

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau impressed audiences during his time as Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” But the actor didn’t seem to impress critics or audiences with his supporting role in the hitman comedy “The Baker.”

Gemma Whelan – “Surviving Christmas With the Relatives” (2018)

caption Gemma Whelan (right) plays a major role in the film. source Studio Soho

Critic Score: 0%

Gemma Whelan brought the beloved Yara Grejoy to life on “Game of Thrones” and she’s appeared in a few other projects since, including the low-rated holiday film”Surviving Christmas With the Relatives.”

Although this film hasn’t been scored by many critics, the few who have reviewed it called it “underwhelming” and “unfunny.”

Alfie Allen – “Powder” (2011)

caption Alfie Allen (right) was a star in the film. source Red Union Films

Critic Score: 0%

Alfie Allen brought Theon Greyjoy, one of the most tragic characters of the “Game of Thrones” main cast, to life. The actor has also starred in many films over the years and the worst-reviewed one so far is “Powder.”

This 2011 indie movie follows a fictional British pop band during their rise and fall. It sits at 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Iain Glen – “Darkness” (2002)

caption The film is a thriller. source Miramax Films

Critic Score: 4%

Known most for playing Jorah Mormont, Iain Glen is a “Game of Thrones” regular who has also appeared on shows like “Downton Abbey.”

He’s also had roles in quite a few movies, with the lowest-rated one being “Darkness,” a 2004 horror film that is set around a lunar eclipse. Some critics dubbed this film a “total disaster.”

Peter Dinklage – “A Little Bit of Heaven” (2011)

caption The movie was supposed to be romantic. source Millenium Entertainment

Critic Score: 4%

Before he played Tyrion Lannister, Peter Dinklage already had a number of roles in movies and on TV shows. But not all of them have been hits – the lowest-rated film he’s been in is “A Little Bit of Heaven,” a romance movie starring Kate Hudson and Gael Garcia Bernal. Critics called it “bizarre” and “tone-deaf.”

Jason Momoa – “Johnson Family Vacation” (2004)

caption The movie aired before “Game of Thrones” did. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Critic Score: 6%

Jason Momoa may have only been Khal Drogo for one season of “Game of Thrones” but he made quite the impression on viewers. The lowest-rated film he briefly appeared in is the comedy “Johnson Family Vacation.” Critics have dubbed the comedy both a “real mess” and “big disappointment.”

Nathalie Emmanuel – “Twenty8k” (2012)

caption She has one of the lead roles in the film. source Formosa Films

Critic Score: 6%

After years of fantastic work as Missandei, Nathalie Emmanuel has continued to star in a variety of films. But years before “GOT” ended, Emmanuel had a small role in the indie mystery film “Twenty8k” that was lauded for its cast but criticized for its plot.

Kit Harington – “Silent Hill: Revelation” (2012)

caption Kit Harington has been in quite a few movies. source Open Road Films

Critic Score: 8%

Kit Harington is known for his role as Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones,” but the actor has also appeared in a few other projects, though not all of them were hits. Back in 2012, Harington appeared in the video-game adaptation “Silent Hill: Revelation,” which has been dubbed “boring” and “incoherent” by some critics.

Maisie Williams – “The Book of Love” (2016)

caption The movie was released while “Game of Thrones” was still being filmed. source Electric Entertainment

Critic Score: 8%

Maisie Williams made a name for herself as Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones” but the actress hasn’t always been part of critically lauded projects.

Per critics, the worst movie Maisie Williams has been in so far is 2017’s drama “The Book of Love.” This film stars Williams as a young girl who befriends a divorced man (Jason Sudekis) who is haunted by his wife (Jessica Biel).

Charles Dance – “Space Truckers” (1996)

caption He’s been in a lot of films since. source Goldcrest Films International

Critic Score: 8%

Charles Dance spent four seasons as the stoic Tywin Lannister, though you may also recognize him from “Gosford Park” or “Merlin.”

Dance has been in a lot of movies, but the lowest-rated one so far is “Space Truckers,” a science-fiction comedy that critics have called fun but also “unquestionably terrible.”

Richard Madden, Jacob Anderson, and Michelle Fairley – “Chatroom” (2010)

caption Richard Madden (left) worked with some fellow “GOT” actors in this one. source Ruby Films

Critic Score: 9%

Robb Stark (Richard Madden), his on-screen mother Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), and the Unsullied commander Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) – had supporting roles in the 2010 thriller “Chatroom.”

And, for all three actors, this is the lowest-rated film they’ve been in thus far. Also starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Imogen Poots, and Daniel Kaluuya, this web thriller was dubbed “predictable” by some critics.

Natalie Dormer – “The Forest” (2016)

caption She plays two characters in the film. source Gramercy Pictures

Critic Score: 10%

On “GOT,” Natalie Dormer played Margaery Tyrell, a favorite character of many. And with roles in hits like “The Hunger Games,” Dormer’s career was thriving during her time on GOT.

But one of her works that critics didn’t love was “The Forest.” The 2016 horror movie stars Dormer as both a woman looking for her missing twin sister and as the sister she is searching for. It received poor reviews, with critics calling it “silly” and a bit over-reliant on typical genre tropes.

Kristofer Hivju – “After Earth” (2013)

caption Kristofer Hivju can be seen peering over Jaden Smith’s shoulder. source Columbia Pictures Industries

Critic Score: 11%

Kristofer Hivju’s performance as the beloved, hilarious Tormund is truly unforgettable. But, according to critics, perhaps Hivju has one role you might not want to remember.

The actor had a minor part in the M. Night Shyamalan film “After Earth” that stars Will Smith and Jaden Smith. Critics called out the film for being “chockful of clichés.”

Rory McCann – “Season of the Witch” (2011)

caption Rory McCann has a minor role. source Relativity Media

Critic Score: 11%

Around the time he began playing The Hound, Rory McCann had a small role in the film “Season of the Witch.” This movie, starring Nicolas Cage, was dubbed “forgettable” by some critics.

Lena Heady – “Kingsglave: Final Fantasy XV” (2016)

caption Lena Heady voices a lead character in the film. source Square Enix Company

Critic Score: 12%

In addition to playing Cersei Lannister, Lena Heady has a history of being on TV shows – most notably as Sarah Connor in the well-received “Terminator: Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

Heady has also been in many critically lauded movies, but “Kingsglave: Final Fantasy XV” is not one of them. Starring both Heady and Sean Bean, this 2016 animated fantasy film was liked by some audiences though many critics wrote the movie’s plot was “muddled” and “confusing.”

Sophie Turner – “Josie” (2018)

caption Sophie Turner has blonde hair in the film. source Screen Media Films

Critic Score: 13%

Sophie Turner’s breakthrough as Sansa Stark led her to take a major role as Jean Grey in the “X-Men” franchise, concluding her arc with “Dark Phoenix,” a film that is also dubbed rotten on Rotten Tomatoes.

That said, this actress’s lowest-rated movie is “Josie.” This thriller was shown at festivals and received a limited theatrical release in 2018. In it, Turner plays a high-school student from out of town. This film was not reviewed by many, but the few critics who scored it disliked it.

John Bradley – “Patient Zero” (2018)

caption John Bradley (left) has a role in the film. source Vertical Entertainment

Critic Score: 17%

John Bradley played the popular character Samwell Tarly on “Game of Thrones.” But his stint in the 2018 film “Patient Zero” was not quite as beloved. This low-scoring pandemic-themed action flick also stars Matt Smith, Stanley Tucci, and fellow “GOT” alum Natalie Dormer.

Gwendoline Christie – “The Darkest Minds” (2018)

caption Critics didn’t love this movie. source 20th Century Fox

Critic Score: 17%

Gwendoline Christie made many viewers fall in love with Brienne of Tarth, especially during the final season of “GOT.” She was also the formidable Captain Phasma in the new “Star Wars” trilogy and even had a role in the beloved film “Mockingjay: Part 2.”

But not everything she’s in has been a hit. Based on a book, the low-rated film “The Darkest Minds” is about a group of teens who discover they have strange powers. In it, Christie plays Lady Jane.

Rose Leslie – “The Last Witch Hunter” (2015)

caption It’s a fantasy film. source Summit Entertainment

Critic Score: 17%

Rose Leslie is Ygritte to many, but Leslie has also appeared in a few films, including the critical flop “The Last Witch Hunter.” Also starring Vin Diesel, the big-budget fantasy film was called terrible yet entertaining by some critics.

Joe Dempsie – “Monsters: Dark Continent” (2014)

caption The film is filled with drama. source Radius

Critic Score: 17%

Actor Joe Dempsie made it easy to root for Gendry Baratheon on “Game of Thrones.” And although the actor has only just begun his film career, his lowest-scoring movie so far is “Monsters: Dark Continent.” He is one of the leading stars of this mystery-drama film, which is a sequel to the well-received movie “Monsters.”

Carice van Houten – “Incarnate” (2016)

caption She plays a single mother in the film. source High Top Releasing

Critic Score: 18%

Dutch actress Carice van Houten seduced the men of Westeros as Melisandre. But in 2016, the actress starred alongside Aaron Eckhart in the horror flick “Incarnate.” The movie had some interesting ideas, but they weren’t all executed well, according to critics,

Michiel Huisman – “The Ottoman Lieutenant” (2017)

caption The film is set during the times of World War I. source Paladin

Critic Score: 18%

Michiel Huisman is known for replacing Ed Skrein to play Daario Naharis, one of the love interests of the Mother of Dragons. The lowest-rated film in this “GOT” star’s filmography is “The Ottoman Lieutenant,” a 2017 World-War-I drama that was dubbed “flat” and “predictable” by critics.

Jack Gleeson – “Shrooms” (2008)

caption He has a minor role in the film. source Capitol Films

Critic Score: 22%

Actor Jack Gleeson brought the villainous Joffrey Baratheon to life but after his time as the ruler, Gleeson retired from screen acting, though he continues to work in theater.

He has only been in a handful of movies, with the worst-rated being the 2008 horror film “Shrooms.” He had a small role in this poorly received slasher film that, according to critics, wasn’t very scary.

Emilia Clarke – “Terminator Genisys” (2015)

caption Emilia Clarke stars in the film. source Paramount Pictures

Critic Score: 26%

Emilia Clarke impressed audiences with her role as Daenerys Targaryen on “GOT,” but not all of her work has been a success.

She starred in the most recent entry in the “Terminator” franchise as Sarah Connor and the film was not well-received by critics. Clarke has no plans to return to portray Sarah Connor in any future movies, in case you were wondering.

Conleth Hill – “Shooting for Socrates” (2014)

caption The movie is about sports. source New Black Films

Critic Score: 29%

Before he was the wise Varys on “GOT,” Conleth Hill had already appeared in a variety of films and TV shows.

And the lowest-rated film on his resume is the sports drama “Shooting for Socrates,” in which Hill plays Irish journalist Jackie Fullerton. This biopic was not especially well-regarded by critics or audiences.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright – “Closed Circuit” (2013)

caption The film is a crime thriller. source Focus Features

Critic Score: 43%

Isaac Hempstead-Wright played the role of Bran Stark on “GOT” and so far, the actor has only been in a few feature films.

The highest-rated is “The Boxtrolls” and the lowest-scored is the 2013 crime thriller “Closed Circuit,” which features Hempstead-Wright in a minor role and stars Eric Bana and Rebecca Hall.

