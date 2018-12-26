The 25 worst movies of 2018, according to critics

caption Critics were not fans of “Fifty Shades Freed.” source Universal

The movie review website Rotten Tomatoes collects film reviews and creates a critics consensus based on “fresh” and “rotten” ratings.

Any movie on the website that has a rating below 60% is considered “rotten.”

2018 films like “Gotti” and “Breaking In” were rated as rotten for numerous reasons.

Sometimes critics and audiences disagreed on how good or bad a movie was.

With awards season fast approaching and speculation swirling about which films will be nominated at the Academy Awards, there are a number of films that will be left out of the awards circuit due to low ratings from critics.

This year Rotten Tomatoes pulled reviews from countless film critics to create fresh and rotten ratings for newly released films.

Here were the 25 worst reviewed movies of 2018, according to the movie review site.

Reviewers loved Gabrielle Union but hated “Breaking In.”

caption “Breaking In.” source Universal Pictures

Gabrielle Union (“The Birth of a Nation,” “Love and Basketball”) is the lead of the summer action flick “Breaking In.” In the movie, Union plays a mother determined to save her two children from a dangerous hostage situation by breaking into her own house.

Many critics called it campy and ill-plotted, giving it a rating of 26%. Even Louisa Moore of Screen Zealots, who gave it a fresh review, said it was a “good bad movie.”

Critics said that “Forever My Girl” had too much schmaltz for its own good.

caption “Forever My Girl.” source Roadside Attraction

Accused by many as attempting to duplicate the success of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic films, “Forever My Girl” is a romance based on a novel that stars Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe.

Film critics mostly found the country romance superficial and overly sentimental, but the audience score is significantly higher than the critical rating; critics gave it 26% and filmgoers gave it a fresh rating of 83%.

Critics adored Anna Faris but praised little else in “Overboard.”

caption “Overboard.” source Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer

A remake of the 1987 comedy of the same name, “Overboard” is a comedy starring Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris. In the original film, a rich woman (Goldie Hawn) falls off of a ship and gets amnesia, resulting in a comedy of errors when Kurt Russell convinces her that they are married.

In the remake, it is Derbez who falls overboard and Faris who tricks him. Despite an outpouring of support for Faris’ performance, most critics found little redeemable in the rest of the movie, resulting in a score of 25%.

Critics felt that “The 15:17 to Paris” suffered due to its use of non-actors.

caption “The 15:17 to Paris.” source Warner Bros Pictures

The Clint Eastwood directed drama “The 15:17 to Paris” is a rare film that features non-actors. The movie, inspired by the real-life story of a terrorist attack that was diverted by young Americans, stars the actual people who were involved in the attack.

Although it is an interesting premise, the majority of film critics who reviewed the movie felt Eastwood’s decision to use non-actors was its fatal flaw. It received 24% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score only slightly higher at 39%.

Many reviewers found “7 Days in Entebbe” dull.

caption “7 Days in Entebbe.” source Focus Features

Inspired by true events, the thriller “7 Days in Entebbe” portrayed the hijacking of the Air France flight in 1974 and the rescue mission that ensued.

Despite the gripping source material that the film pulled from, many critics called it lackluster. It earned 24% on the tomatometer and Patrick James of The Sun noted that “on paper this has it all -a plane hijacking, an ideological conflict and a sprinkling of Idi Amin for good measure – but this action drama almost skips over the action and is lacking the drama…”

Critics called “The Happytime Murders” crass and unlikable.

caption “The Happytime Murders.” source STX Entertainment

Created by Brian Henson, son of prolific puppeteer Jim Henson, “The Happytime Murders” is a puppet-filled caper starring Melissa McCarthy. Critics found it crass and “joyless” and the tomatometer only reached 23%.

A review by Inkoo Khang of Slate noted “this premise holds some promise, but ‘The Happytime Murders’ is a joyless, soulless slog, wasting the efforts of co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Elizabeth Banks. (Only Maya Rudolph, playing Phil’s ditzy but puppet-tolerant secretary Bubbles, escapes pity.)”

“Mile 22” was viewed as confusing and poorly plotted.

caption “Mile 22.” source STX Entertainment

The Mark Wahlberg led “Mile 22” is an action movie that centers on a CIA tactical unit charged with transporting an asset for extraction.

The tomatometer added up to a lowly 23%. The National’s Ross Miller perhaps summed it up best by calling the bloated thriller a “heavy-footed, relentlessly and morosely violent action film” that is difficult to understand “just what the hell is going on.”

Critics found the teen romance “Midnight Sun” offensive.

caption “Midnight Sun.” source Open Road Films

“Midnight Sun” details the life of a young teenage girl (Bella Thorne) who has a life threatening sensitivity to the sun. The Scott Speer romantic drama was not well received by film critics.

It amassed a critical score of 21% and a review by Brad Wheeler of The Globe and Mail which said that it is “a preposterous film so insufferably adorable and frightfully melodramatic that viewers will find themselves confused as to which reflex to stifle: The urge to howl, or the one to hurl.”

The romance “Submergence” was a miss for many film critics.

caption “Submergence.” source Mars Distribution

The suspenseful drama “Submergence” currently has a critical rating of 21% but has yet to even merit a critics consensus on the website.

Starring James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander, the drama follows two international spies who fall in love despite their commitment to separate missions, Simon Abrams of the Village Voice said: “you’ll have nobody to blame but yourself if you keep watching after the sixty-minute mark.”

“The Cloverfield Paradox” was a disappointment for many who enjoyed “Cloverfield.”

caption “The Cloverfield Paradox.” source Scott Garfield / Netflix

“The Cloverfield Paradox” was kept under wraps until it was announced for release the same day it was advertised during the Super Bowl. A flurry of excitement then led to disappointment for many fans of “Cloverfield” and “10 Cloverfield Lane” who felt that the franchise’s newest entry was shoehorned in. The film featured an incredible cast that included David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Daniel Brühl, but with a rating of 21%.

The reviews for “Mute” felt that it didn’t have much to say.

caption “Mute.” source Netflix

Due to director Duncan Jones’ success with his earlier effort “Moon” many critics were excited for his netflix film “Mute.” Unfortunately, the science-fiction film was largely seen as a messy and derivative work, but some critics singled out Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux as valuable supporting actors.

It currently rests at 20% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics accused “Terminal” of lacking direction.

caption “Terminal.” source Arrow Film

The oddly fantastical drama “Terminal” got low marks from filmgoers and critics alike. Margot Robbie (“The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Suicide Squad”) stars in the film directed and written by Vaughn Stein that centers on assassins, murder, and a teacher with a terminal illness. It has a critical score of 20% and a review by Peter Travers of Rolling Stone who wrote “zero stars, you read right! How did Vaughn Stein ever persuade Margot Robbie to star in a script that plays like something Quentin Tarantino upchucked after watching Blade Runner while reading Alice in Wonderland and ingesting too many hallucinogens?”

“Death Wish” was thought to be a poorly made remake.

caption “Death Wish.” source Sony

A reimagining of the 1974 thriller of the same name, Eli Roth’s “Death Wish” is a revenge film starring heavy hitters like Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Elisabeth Shue. While the audience score rests at a modest 74%, the critic score is only 17%.

Kate Walsh of Tribune News Services commented: “The film cranks up the audience with little jokes and references, and gets the audience cheering for the Grim Reaper before they even realize what they’re cheering for – and therein lies the problem.”

Critics expressed fatigue over dystopian films when they reviewed “The Darkest Minds.”

caption “The Darkest Minds.” source Daniel McFadden/20th Century Fox

Continuing the tradition of making film adaptations based on dystopian teen novels, “The Darkest Minds” is a science-fiction movie starring Amandla Stenberg. The audience scores heavily diverged from the critical score, with filmgoers giving it a certified fresh rating of 74% against the critics’ rating of 17%.

“Show Dogs” was seen as only suitable for young children.

caption “Show Dogs.” source Open Road Films

“Show Dogs” boasted a talented cast with Will Arnett, Stanley Tucci, and Natasha Lyonne but most film critics felt that their talents went to waste in the dog-centric family comedy. It yielded 17% from critics, yet Pad Padua of the Washington Post was one of only a few critics who defended the movie. Padua wrote, “Grown-ups might not roll over for ‘Show Dogs,’ but children almost surely will.”

Critics felt that “Robin Hood” was an unnecessary adaptation.

caption “Robin Hood.” source Lionsgate

Based on the classic tale, “Robin Hood” is a 2018 retelling that stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx. Although it nearly garnered a fresh rating from audiences with a decent score of 46%, critics gave it 15% and lambasted the film as cheesy and unnecessary.

Frantz Jerome of Black Nerd Problems said, “All in all, a shallow take on the deepening mythos of Robin Hood that the youth of this generation can understand and see themselves reflected in.”

“Truth or Dare” was reviewed as boring and trivial.

caption “Truth or Dare.” source Lionsgate

The production company Blumhouse hit a home run in 2017 with Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” but had a huge swing and a miss with “Truth or Dare.” The horror movie, which is based on the child’s game with a sinister twist, received a score of 15% from critics and only 22% from filmgoers. Anupama Chopra of Film Companion wrote: “What could have been twisted and juicy is just a crashing bore.”

“Winchester” was referenced as a waste of Helen Mirren’s talent.

caption “Winchester.” source CBS Films

Inspired by “the most haunted house in the world,” the horror film “Winchester” stars Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke. The infamous mansion stands seven floors tall and has hundreds of hidden rooms. Something not so hidden? The hatred critics felt for the movie.

With a tomatometer of 14% and a review by Matt Hudson on What I Watched Tonight said “Winchester is entirely forgettable and I’d be lying if I didn’t admit to getting heavy-lidded during the movie” it seems as if this movie didn’t have it.

“Action Point” was panned by critics and audiences alike.

caption “Action Point.” source Paramount Pictures

In “Action Point” Johnny Knoxville of “Jackass” fame runs a seedy amusement park with a gang of misfits. The R-rated comedy was panned by Katie Walsh of the LA Times who called it “meaningless” and poorly conceived. It only reached 14% on Rotten Tomatoes and didn’t fare much better with filmgoers, who gave it an audience score of 28%.

“Life Itself” was called cheesy and melodramatic.

caption “Life Itself.” source Amazon Studios

The Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde vehicle “Life Itself” didn’t get a lot of love from film critics when it was released in September of this year.

Critics found it to be a melodramatic film, with Richard Brody of the New Yorker calling it “excruciatingly contrived and ill-conceived.” Alternatively, audiences gave it a 78%, which was much higher than the critical score of 14%.

“Fifty Shades Freed” was the final nail in the coffin for the poorly reviewed trilogy.

caption “Fifty Shades Freed.” source Universal

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy reached its end this year with “Fifty Shades Freed.” The sultry and erotic film series was hit or miss with critics over the years but this installment was decidedly the worst, receiving the franchise’s lowest score from both critics and audiences with a 12% and 38% respectively.

Sarah Cartland of Caution Spoilers said “I can think of worse ways to spend a morning with a pair of handcuffs, but only if you’ve been arrested. The plot’s easy to guess even if like me you’ve forgotten the previous installments apart from the food. The sex is dull. Even Johnson can’t save this.”

Critics said that “Peppermint” did a disservice to its lead Jennifer Garner.

caption “Peppermint.” source STX Entertainment

“Peppermint” is an action thriller starring Jennifer Garner and John Gallagher Jr. Critics largely found it predictable. The movie did much better with audience members and received a 74% audience score that far outweighed the 11% given by critics.

“Siberia” left film critics in the cold.

caption “Siberia.” source Saban Films

“Siberia” is a suspenseful drama that stars Keanu Reeves and Molly Ringwald and involves an illustrious love affair in the world of the illegal diamond trade. It earned an 11% on Rotten Tomatoes with Rex Reed of Observer saying “formless and meandering, Siberia is a film without much purpose or promise.”

Many critics felt that “Slender Man” was made in bad taste.

caption “Slender Man.” source Sony Pictures

“Slender Man” is a horror movie based on an online video game that reached peak internet popularity in 2009. People felt that the production of the movie itself was in bad taste since its subject led to the fatal stabbing of a young girl in 2014.

In either case, it only reached a measly 7% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Gotti” was the worst reviewed film of the year.

caption “Gotti.” source YouTube

Starring John Travolta, Kelly Preston, and Stacy Keach, “Gotti” is a biopic drama detailing the life of crime boss John Gotti. Though a few film critics praised Travolta’s portrayal of Gotti, many viewers had trouble finding anything salvageable in the rest of the film. Frank Lovece of Newsday called it a “connect-the-dots disaster…without discernible theme or cohesive narrative.” It got 0% of Rotten Tomatoes.

