The worst movies the cast of ‘Little Women’ has been in

The cast of “Little Women” (2019) has starred in numerous popular movies, but they’ve also acted in several films that critics didn’t like.

Bob Odenkirk’s worst movie, “Hell & Back,” has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Emma Watson’s worst movie is “The Circle” (2017) and Timothée Chalamet’s is “Love the Coopers” (2015).

The cast of “Little Women” is comprised of Academy Award winners, Pulitzer Prize winners, and renowned actors with many popular movies under their belts.

But not every movie that this all-star cast has been in was a critical success.

Here are the worst films the cast of “Little Women” has been in, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Scores were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bob Odenkirk – “Hell & Back” (2015)

Critic score: 0%

Known for his television roles on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” Bob Odenkirk plays the March girls’ father who is off serving as a pastor in the Civil War in “Little Women.”

But not every project he’s been involved with has been a success.

His worst-rated film is the R-rated animated comedy “Hell & Back,” where two friends break a blood oath and must battle demons to escape hell. Odenkirk voices the devil.

But not even the star-studded cast (which also featured big names like Mila Kunis, Susan Sarandon, and Danny McBride) could save this movie.

As critic Jared Mobarak from The Film Stage wrote, “A script like this should be destroyed upon receipt.”

James Norton – “Flatliners” (2017)

Critic score: 4%

In “Little Women,” James Norton plays John Brooke, Meg March’s love interest.

He’s acted in handful of movies like “Rush” and TV shows like “Black Mirror,” but his biggest critical flop to date is “Flatliners,” a remake of a 1990 sci-fi movie about medical students dangerously exploring what happens after you die.

As Peter Travers from Rolling Stone wrote, “A fright-free fiasco. This update of a silly 1990 Julia Roberts thriller is even more witless and stupefyingly dull than the original.”

Saoirse Ronan – “The Host” (2013)

Critic score: 9%

In “Little Women,” Saoirse Ronan can be seen as Jo March, the lead sister who’s forging her own path to become a writer.

Prior to this role, Ronan starred in hits like “Lady Bird,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and “Brooklyn,” but her lowest-scoring film to date is “The Host.”

In it, Ronan plays a girl battling an alien race that’s slowly taking over the bodies of her friends and families.

Many critics felt the movie didn’t have a clear direction and fell flat in both the teen-romance and action genres.

Noah Berlatsky from The Atlantic wrote, “The acting, as well as Andrew Niccol’s writing and direction, are all awful; I can’t in good conscience recommend that anyone see this film.”

Laura Dern – “Little Fockers” (2010)

Critic score: 9%

Aside from portraying Marmee, the matriarch of the March family, in “Little Women,” Laura Dern has been in a number of successful films like “Marriage Story” and “Jurassic Park.”

But her lowest-rated movie is “Little Fockers,” the third installment of the “Meet the Parents” series.

In this sequel, Ben Stiller stars as a man who must continue proving his worth to his father-in-law. Dern portrays the headmistress of the school that Stiller’s children attend.

Critics felt like the “Meet the Parents” franchise had run its course and didn’t need a third movie.

As Kyle Smith from New York Post wrote, “Sprints past ‘unfunny,’ is still going strong when it reaches ‘disaster’ and easily reaches ‘cautionary tale.'”

Jayne Houdyshell – “The Bounty Hunter” (2010)

Critic score: 12%

Best known for her work on Broadway, Jayne Houdyshell plays Hannah, the March family’s maid in “Little Women.”

Prior to this film, Houdysehll appeared in flicks like “Garden State” and “Maid in Manhattan,” but her least lowest-scoring film is “The Bounty Hunter.”

Acting alongside Jennifer Aniston and Gerald Butler, Houdyshell plays a landlady in this movie about a bounty hunter out to track down his ex-wife.

Critics didn’t enjoy the film’s romantic-comedy plotline, and didn’t think it was very funny either.

Claudia Puig from USA Today wrote, “Aniston and Butler can’t seem to muster any believable chemistry. A lot of mugging happens, but no magic.”

Louis Garrel – “Ma Mère” (2005)

Critic score: 14%

An actor who has mostly starred in French films, Louis Garrel portrays Friedrich Bhaer, one of Jo’s love interests in “Little Women.”

His lowest-scoring movie is “Ma Mère,” where he plays a teenage boy who has an inappropriately close relationship with his mother.

Some critics praised the actors for touching on an incredibly taboo subject but felt the plot came across as “silly” at times.

As Stephen Holden from The New York Times wrote, “‘Ma Mere’ may be ludicrous, but its cast displays a commitment that deserves more than grudging admiration.”

Chris Cooper – “Boys” (1996)

Critic score: 15%

Chris Cooper can be seen in “Little Women” as the March family’s neighbor, Mr. Laurence.

The Academy Award-winner is best known for his roles in “American Beauty,” “October Sky,” and “The Bourne Identity,” but his worst film to date is “Boys.”

The film stars Winona Ryder and is about a college boy who finds an unconscious girl in a field and hides her in his dorm room. Cooper plays the boy’s father.

Peter Stack from the San Francisco Chronicle wrote, “A first-rate example of good actors stuck in a bad movie.”

Emma Watson – “The Circle” (2017)

Critic score: 15%

Emma Watson plays Meg March, the oldest March sister, in “Little Women.”

Known for iconic roles as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” movies and Belle in the live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” the actress’s worst film is “The Circle.”

In it, she plays an employee at a growing social-media company that is dangerously meddling in its customers’ privacy.

Based on a book by Dave Eggers, the movie was panned by critics who felt it didn’t fully explore the ideas it presented and it lacked the thrills expected from this genre of movie.

Glenn Kenny from The New York Times wrote, “Lampooning the simple-mindedness of utopian web clichés was arguably part of Mr. Eggers’s point, but much of that point is often muddled in the book. And it’s simply incoherent in the movie.”

Timothée Chalamet – “Love the Coopers” (2015)

Critic score: 18%

In “Little Women,” Timothée Chalamet appears as Laurie, Mr. Laurence’s grandson and the March family’s neighbor.

The breakout actor has been in a number of acclaimed films including “Lady Bird,” “Call Me by Your Name,” and “Interstellar” – but his worst to date is the holiday movie “Love the Coopers.”

The film is about grandparents who are planning to get divorced but want their family to have one last Christmas together before telling them the news. Chalamet plays one of the grandchildren in the Cooper family.

As Devan Coggan from Entertainment Weekly wrote, “Even with such a talented ensemble, ‘Love The Coopers’ convoluted narrative and overreliance on Christmas cliches keeps it from sparking any real holiday magic.”

Tracy Letts – “US Marshals” (1997)

Critic score: 26%

Tracy Letts appears as a newspaper editor named Mr. Dashwood in “Little Women.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Academy Award-nominated actor has been in a few hit films, but his lowest-rated one to date is “US Marshals.”

Acting alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Wesley Snipes, Letts plays a sheriff in this sequel to “The Fugitive.” Many critics didn’t feel it lived up to the original.

Critic Roger Ebert wrote, “Yes, Jones is right on the money, and Snipes makes a sympathetic fugitive. But it’s the story that has to pull this train, and its derailment is about as definitive as the train crash in the earlier film.”

Meryl Streep – “Lions for Lambs” (2007)

Critic score: 27%

Renowned actress Meryl Streep plays Aunt March, the girls’ wealthy aunt on their father’s side, in “Little Women.”

She’s starred in numerous award-winning films and television shows, but her lowest-rated work is the war film “Lions for Lambs.” In it, she plays a journalist who reports on a presidential candidate’s new strategy for the war in Afghanistan.

Despite starring Streep, Tom Cruise, and Robert Redford, critics found the movie to be boring.

As Gene Seymour from Newsday wrote, “What we have here isn’t a drama so much as a dramatized position paper in three parts.”

Florence Pugh – “Malevolent” (2018)

Critic score: 38%

Newcomer Florence Pugh will portray Amy March, the youngest March sister in “Little Women.”

Prior to this role, Pugh appeared in films like “Midsommar,” “Fighting With My Family,” and “Outlaw King.”

But according to critics, her worst movie is “Malevolent,” where she played a paranormal investigator who cons people into believing she is a medium until she comes across a real haunted house.

Critics were lukewarm about this movie. As Brian Tallerico wrote for RogerEbert.com, “It’s not going to be anyone’s favorite new horror film this holiday season, but it’s a solid enough start to the month when temperatures drop and it becomes cooler to tell ghost stories.”

Eliza Scanlen – “Babyteeth” (2019)

Critic score: 100%

Up-and-coming actress Eliza Scanlen, who will play Beth March in “Little Women,” has only been in one other film, “Babyteeth.”

The Australian drama “Babyteeth” has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and it’s about an ill teenager who falls in love with a drug dealer.

As critic David Ehrlich wrote for IndieWire, “It keeps you on your toes from the moment it starts.”

